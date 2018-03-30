Register
21:17 GMT +330 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A wounded Palestinian woman is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops, during a tent city protest along the Israel border with Gaza, demanding the right to return to their homeland, the southern Gaza Strip

    'Israel: As Long as Palestinians Follow the Rules They Can Protest' – Researcher

    © REUTERS/ Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    114

    Palestinian organizers of the Land Day march, which took place in Gaza today, previously told reporters that the event would not turn violent. However, the mass protest, which saw rubber-coated steel pellets and tear gas being used, left twelve Palestinians killed and about a thousand wounded.

    Dr. Kobi Michael, senior research fellow at the Institute for National Security Studies at Tel Aviv University and former deputy director general and head of the Palestinian desk at the Ministry for Strategic Affairs, has given his take on the event.

    Sputnik: What aims do the Palestinians hope to achieve by holding this event?

    Dr. Kobi Michael: What we see here, in a paradoxical manner, is a sort of articulation or reflection of a very successful Israeli deterrence, because Hamas, which is behind this march actually understood that they have lost the efficiency and effectiveness of their rockets and the missiles due to the defense systems that Israel has developed.

    Israeli F-15
    © AP Photo/ Ariel Schalit
    Israel Targets Hamas Sites With Tank Fire, Airstrikes Amid Violent Gaza Protests (VIDEO)

    The terror tunnels, on the attacking tunnels, are inefficient as well, because Israel is already [establishing] new facilities along the borders that will destroy all the tunnels.

    They have no other military capacities for the time being and they have to develop such a capacity. For the time being, they ride the back of the tiger when they actually took the responsibility for the organization of this march, or "non-violent protest."

    It was not initiated by Hamas, Hamas understood that they have to organize it, because it was something that was echoed in the Palestinian Strip.

    I think that Hamas is trying to build a sort of attention towards the Nakba Day. I am not sure that they have an interest that too many Palestinians will be wounded or killed, but they will not feel very sorry about it, because in a very cynical manner, it plays into their hands – at least this is what they think.

    Trying to shape the image in the international media and international community; Israel plays with some constraints and uses violence only when people are getting to the fence itself. There is a security perimeter approximately 100 meters wide and people are not allowed to cross into the security perimeter, and once they are in there, then the IDF reacts.

    Sputnik: What’s the Israeli stance on what this march is commemorating?

    Dr. Kobi Michael: Most of Israelis understand that this is an outcome of a very, very deep frustration among the Palestinians. Abu Mazen [Mahmoud Abbas] is actually in his last stage.

    Palestinians run from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes, during a tent city protest along the Israel border with Gaza, demanding the right to return to their homeland, east of Gaza
    © REUTERS/ Mohammed Salem
    Palestine Surprised Israel Concerned by Gaza Border Protests as 12 Palestinians Reportedly Dead

    The American administration, with the ultimate deal, changed the rules of the game. The European continent, and mainly the EU, is almost an irrelevant as a player. The Arab world is not with the Palestinians – we saw what has happened with the Saudis, the Egyptians as well as the Jordanians. They support the American administration and they support in this way or another the American plan.  <…>

    Sputnik: Are there reports now of people having crossed the fence, of the protesters using violence?

    READ MORE: Purim Holiday: Israel Closes Border With Palestine

    Dr. Kobi Michael: Nobody has succeeded in crossing the fence itself. This is the reason that the IDF is deployed there with large capacities, with many, many soldiers and equipment. Israel and the IDF won’t allow a single Palestinian to cross the border and to enter the sovereign territory of the state of Israel and I think that Israel has declared publicly in a very strict and clear manner: as long as the protest is non-violent and as long as it is conducted as Hamas promised, then they can protest, they can demonstrate and they can do whatever they want – it is their territory and they have the freedom of movement.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Israel Targets Hamas Sites With Tank Fire, Airstrikes Amid Violent Gaza Protests
    Palestine Surprised by Israel's Concerns Over Protesting Palestinians - Diplomat
    Why Israel Refused to Expel Russian Envoys Over the Skripal Case
    Croatia to Buy F-16s from Israel in $500 Million Deal
    Israel's Carrier Goes to Court Over Air India's Flights Through Saudi Airspace
    Tags:
    civilian casualties, border clashes, casualties, clashes, violence, march, Gaza, Palestine, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A model use her smartphone as she waits backstage before displaying creations from designer Grace Chen on the catwalk during China Fashion Week in Beijing
    This Week in Pictures: March 24-30
    Insincere Ingraham
    Insincere Ingraham
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse