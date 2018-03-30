Register
19:27 GMT +330 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, centre, is briefed by members of the police as she views the area where former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found critically ill, in Salisbury, England, Thursday, March 15, 2018

    Scandal Over Skripal Might be Yet Another Gross Mistake by EU – Politician

    © AP Photo/ Toby Melville/PA
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 20

    The EU's hasty response to the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal risks turning out to be flawed, Alexander Cerny, deputy chairman of the defense committee in Czech lower chamber, told Sputnik, commenting on the UK-led expulsion spree which resulted in the deportation of more than 100 Russian diplomats.

    The expulsion of Russian diplomats appears to be yet another link in the chain of Europe's gross political mistakes, according to Alexander Cerny, deputy chairman of the defense committee in Czech lower chamber.

    "As for the deporting of Russian envoys, I would only say that in the past we have already witnessed several major political mistakes," Cerny told Sputnik Czech Republic. "I remember how we were looking with absolute certainty for chemical weapons in Iraq. And in the end we did not find any. I am afraid that this case will remain unverified, or it may turn out that everything happened not in the way it is now being presented."

    President Vladimir Putin meets with Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu
    © Sputnik/ Aleksey Nikolskyi
    Against the Tide: Why Israel Refused to Expel Russian Envoys Over the Skripal Case
    At the same time the Czech politician expressed growing concerns about the US-promoted armament issue. He stressed that he "fundamentally disagree[s] with the demands of the American side to constantly increase military spending, as well as with the absolutely inconceivable thesis that the US and its NATO allies are fighting for world peace."

    "I do not remember that any conflict has led to peace over the past twenty years," the politician pointed out. "They sometimes manage to win this or that war, but that does not mean that it contributes to the peace in the region. As a rule, quite the opposite happens; in general, I have big doubts about the peacekeeping goals of the US and NATO."

    According to Cerny, the continuous muscle-flexing and the boost in military spending may pose a significant threat in the future. He expressed his firm belief that the foreign policy of major global powers, most notably the US, should develop in a totally different direction.

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, centre, is briefed by members of the police as she views the area where former Russian intelligence agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found critically ill, in Salisbury, England, March 15, 2018
    © AP Photo/ Toby Melville/PA
    'Amusing Hoax': Ex-Russian FSB Agent Blasts UK PM May for 'Illiterate' Skripal Case Accusations
    Meanwhile, on March 28 Paul Ryan, the speaker of the US House of Representatives, visited the Czech Republic and delivered a speech addressing the Chamber of Deputies of the country's parliament.

    Although some observers see Ryan's semi-official visit as a tribute to the 100th anniversary of the founding of Czechoslovakia, Radio Prague emphasized its importance amid the ongoing diplomatic row over the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury, England.

    "As we gather to celebrate the ties of the last century, we are called to confront the challenges of the next century. The Czech people are no strangers to Russian influence, whether in the guise of oppression or whether in the guise of subversion," Ryan said, claiming that Russia not only does not share US and European values, but is effectively trying to undermine them.

    Commenting on the US politician's speech, Cerny noted that he was "disappointed" with it, as it was "hollow" and "full of ideological clichés." However, as the Czech politician noted, it does not differ much from what the other top US officials say.

    A selection of British national newspapers
    © AFP 2018/ ANDREW COWIE
    ‘So Much for Free and Independent Media’: Russian Embassy Furious at UK’s One-Sided Coverage of Skripal Case
    "They look at everything superficially and do not think about the consequences of their actions, otherwise they would not have so irresponsibly strengthened hatred and enmity between peoples," Cerny opined.

    When asked why Czech President Milos Zeman did not meet with the American Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, Sputnik's interlocutor responded that the two have differences of opinion on too many issues, including the Skripal poisoning case.

    "President [Zeman] gave an order to check whether such chemical weapon [A-234 nerve agent] could have been accidentally manufactured on the territory of the Czech Republic," Cerny said. "We know that our chemists are leaders in this field, so it is quite likely that previously they could have come in contact with these chemical substances. At least, they could have been there in the past. All this may be true, so it's good that Zeman asked the Security Information Service (BIS) to verify this information."

    Cerny noted that President Zeman is not interested in the growth of tensions between global powers, including Russia and European states as it would lead to nowhere.

    On March 4, former MI6 agent Sergei Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia, supposedly fell victim to a chemical attack by A-234 nerve agent in Salisbury, the UK. While Sergei Skripal still remains in a critical condition, his daughter has regained consciousness and the ability to talk, according to the BBC.

    The Salisbury incident prompted the large-scale UK-led diplomatic row: following in the footsteps of London, which groundlessly accused Moscow of "attempted murder" of the ex-spook, over 20 countries, including the US and Canada, expelled Russian diplomats.

    The Czech Republic was among the EU states that followed Britain's suit on Monday. President Zeman signaled that he hadn't contributed to the move, asking whether the UK would present any evidence to confirm its accusations.

    "I want to know the facts. I will certainly welcome if the United Kingdom presents some evidence that the Russians wanted to kill agent Skripal," the Czech president underscored.

    The views and opinions expressed by Alexander Cerny are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Russia Expels EU States' Diplomats in Tit-for-Tat Measures Amid Skripal Case
    Ex-Russian FSB Agent Blasts UK PM May for 'Illiterate' Skripal Case Accusations
    Cars Leave US St. Petersburg Consulate, Closed in Tit-for-Tat Over Skripal Case
    Yulia Skripal Can Eat and Drink After She Regains Consciousness - Reports
    Russian Embassy Outraged at UK Media’s One-Sided Coverage of Skripal Case
    Tags:
    Skripal poisoning, diplomatic crisis, European Union, Yulia Skripal, Sergei Skripal, Milos Zeman, Paul Ryan, Europe, Canada, United States, Russia, United Kingdom, Czech Republic
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A model use her smartphone as she waits backstage before displaying creations from designer Grace Chen on the catwalk during China Fashion Week in Beijing
    This Week in Pictures: March 24-30
    Insincere Ingraham
    Insincere Ingraham
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse