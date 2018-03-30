Register
08:18 GMT +330 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Handshake

    Ex-EU Consultant: US, Russia Should Work ‘Behind Scenes’ to Reset Relations

    © Flickr/ Flazingo Photos
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Expulsion of Russian Diplomats Over Skripal Case (67)
    0 40

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump’s administration should work backchannels with Moscow to reduce superpower tensions in resolving the row over the expulsion of scores of diplomats, former European Union (EU) consultant Paolo von Schirach told Sputnik.

    "The silver lining of this crisis could be that the new Trump foreign policy team could see this as an opportunity to work with Moscow behind the scenes in order to reset the bilateral relationship," Schirach, president of the Global Policy Institute (GPI), and Professor of International Affairs at BAU International University said on Thursday.

    On Thursday, Russia announced the expulsion of 60 US diplomats as a reciprocal measure to Washington’s actions over the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal. Later in the day, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters that Cold War-era type precautions should be put in place to defuse tensions between the two countries.

    Diplomatic precedent suggested that both Washington and Moscow should be able to reestablish smooth-running relations, Schirach said.

    US vs Russia
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Filippov
    Groundless Expulsion of Russian Diplomats: Stunt to Escalate Tension - Analysts
    It is still an open question whether Trump’s decision to expel diplomats signals a harder line considering he has decided to bring more neoconservatives into his cabinet.

    On Monday, the United States announced it has expelled 60 Russian diplomats and was closing the Russian consulate in Seattle in solidarity with the United Kindgon, which claims that Moscow is behind the attempted murder of Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

    Russia has strongly rejected the accusations and offered assistance in the investigation. However, Moscow's request for samples of the chemical substance used to poison Skripal has been rejected.

    Skripal and his daughter Yulia have been in the hospital since March 4 due to exposure to what UK experts say is the A234 nerve agent. UK Prime Minister Theresa May has accused Russia of orchestrating the attack and expelled 23 Russian diplomats, while the European Union has expressed its solidarity.

    Topic:
    Expulsion of Russian Diplomats Over Skripal Case (67)

    Related:

    Russian Foreign Ministry: US Has No Right to Unilaterally Expel UN Diplomats
    Expelling US Diplomats Shows ‘Further Deterioration’ of US-Russia Relations - US
    US May Take Additional Actions in Response to Russia's Ouster of US Diplomats
    Soviet UN Envoy Reveals Where Expulsions of Diplomats Could Lead Int’l Relations
    Lavrov: Russia to Expel 60 US Diplomats, Close Consulate in St. Petersburg
    Tags:
    relations, reset, row, expulsion, diplomats, Global Policy Institute (GPI), Paolo von Schirach, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Chapel of Michael Archangel
    Following the New Lara Croft's Steps to Kizhi Island
    Insincere Ingraham
    Insincere Ingraham
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse