Register
05:09 GMT +330 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Police light

    US Justice Dept Dodges Responsibility for Police Killings By Not Recording Them

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 12

    In 2017, police in the US murdered roughly 1,184 Americans, according to a survey conducted by The Free Thought Project. The number, however, could be much higher, since independent reports don't have a "central source" of accurate data.

    Kevin Gosztola, a writer for Shadowproof.com, and Paul Wright, founder and executive director of the Human Rights Defense Center, told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear that statistics remain fuzzy because the US Justice Department (DOJ) doesn't want to be accountable for the problem.

    ​When asked why the DOJ hasn't kept a record of how many people and what categories of people police officers shoot and kill in the United States, Gosztola said, "The basic opinion that I have… I think that it's unmistakable that they don't want to be accountable for the scale of killings going on by law enforcement in the United States."

    "We know that just in our basic daily life that if you don't collect data on something, then how can you prove that it's actually taking place?" he noted. "That's the sort of perspective I think they have."

    Sacramento Police Department release bodycam footage documenting shooting death of Stephon Clark
    © Screenshot/ Sacramento Police Department
    ‘Show Me Your Hands': Sacramento Police Release Footage of Fatal Shooting of Unarmed Black Man (VIDEOS)

    "You can say that this is all part of the system to target and oppress and keep certain marginalized groups down, but on a basic level it's just all about being able to claim that you don't have any awareness of this," he added.

    What ultimately ends up happening, according to Gosztola, is that independent groups trying to keep track of these deaths are always going to have a "low-balled" number because of misreportings that they're sourcing.

    The US Justice Department's failure to record numbers "illustrates the fact that no one's life matters," Wright declared.

    "[For example] if you look at how they document any time a cop dies on duty… they could be sitting in their squad car, choking to death on a donut and that's being recorded as a line of duty [death]," the executive director pointed out. "Some of these [independent] databases… are only recording shooting deaths."

    WATCH: Camera Captures Alton Sterling Shooting After Cops' Body Cameras Fell Off
    © Facebook/YouTube
    Louisiana Police Who Killed Alton Sterling Will Face No Charges

    "[Cops] don't just shoot people, they also use tasers, peppers sprays and they beat people to death… there's lots of ways that the American police state can and does kill its citizens," he added.

    "Just focusing on the shootings doesn't really capture the full level of brutality and cruelty of the American police state. In some ways, the shootings are the most sanitized ones [when you consider deaths such as Darren Rainey]."

    Rainey, who was an inmate at the Dade Correctional Institution in South Florida, died in June 2012 after correctional officers allegedly "boiled" him to death by sticking him in a shower and letting hot water hit him for two hours.

    Related:

    New York Attorney Charged With 180 Asylum Fraud Cases – Justice Department
    Russiagate Indictment by US Justice Department Is Still Pure Chatter
    US Justice Department's Number Three Official to Step Down
    Justice Department Demands Sputnik Register as Foreign Agent
    US Justice Department Opens New Probe Into Clinton Foundation – Reports
    Tags:
    Police Killings, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Chapel of Michael Archangel
    Following the New Lara Croft's Steps to Kizhi Island
    Insincere Ingraham
    Insincere Ingraham
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse