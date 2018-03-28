Register
17:03 GMT +328 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    British Prime Minister Theresa May, left, speaks to U.S. President Donald Trump during a working dinner meeting at the NATO headquarters during a NATO summit of heads of state and government in Brussels on Thursday, May 25, 2017.

    US Profits From Divided Eurasia and Doesn't Want Good EU-Russia Ties – Ex-MEP

    © AP Photo/ Matt Dunham
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Expulsion of Russian Diplomats Over Skripal Case (44)
    260

    21 countries have expelled Russian diplomats over the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal in the UK. However, 11 EU member states have refrained from expelling any Russian diplomats. Sputnik discussed the unprecedented expulsion of Russian diplomats with Fabrizio Bertot, former member of the European Parliament from the Forza Italia party.

    Sputnik: What can you say about this unprecedented response by so many countries?

    Fabrizio Bertot: The problem is that there is no proof of what happened in Great Britain, and I think that this kind of accusation is just a big excuse to create a sort of conflict between the members of the European Union and Russian Federation. In fact, the investigation is ongoing, so there is no result, there is no proof, and sincerely why would the Russian Federation try to kill an old spy that is more than 10 years not working, and especially why would they have to use nerve gas that is sort of an imprinting Russian origin for the attack, if they really wanted to kill him I think there are other ways; so it means that there is no justification from the Russian Federation. I think that it's a strange fact that this happened to weeks before the Russian presidential election, so I don’t think that everything is very clear. Everywhere where there are spies involved in a story, there’s always something obscure that is better to investigate and maybe it is better not to extract conclusions before the end of the investigation.

    READ MORE: From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae

    Sputnik: Italy is on this list right now of countries that have taken measures against Russia, although, it was previously neutral why do you think Italy has changed its position over the issue?

    Police officers get dressed in protective suiting at a car recovery depot in Norton Enterprise Park, where Sergei Skripal's car was originally transported, in Salisbury, Britain, March 13, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls
    'For Some EU States, Spy Wars May Be Worth Their Own National Interests' - Analyst
    Fabrizio Bertot: Well the position of Italy at the moment is not very clear and I sincerely don’t understand it because at the moment we a government, that is a missionary government, and this government can only do ordinary things, expel Russian diplomats from Italy, I don’t know if it can be considered only an ordinary fact. I think that in Italy, we have to investigate if it’s correct what they’re doing in our system. Anyway I know that there is a deliberation of the European Council and maybe what is approved by the European Council maybe can be considered ordinary for the single state members. I don’t agree with the decision especially because Italy is the country that needs to have good relations with Russia, because this kind of war with sanctions can only damage to Italy.

    Sputnik: How soon do you think we'll see some kind of result concerning the investigation and do you think Russia will be given at any point an opportunity to get involved in the investigation or to even have a trial, where they’re able to prove their innocence?

    Fabrizio Bertot: I think that Russian authorities have to be included in the investigation and I think it would be correct in order also to prove that there are no reasons for bad relations between the Russian Federation and the European Union; because if the British investigators, the European investigators  accept to collaborate with Russian investigators it means that there is no prejudice, that would prove that it’s OK, there is a problem and we want to solve it together. If Russian investigators are not included in the investigation, it means that probably something is not clear, it proves that probably the investigation is oriented only to cause bad relations between the Russian Federation and the European Union; so I think the inclusion of investigators from Russia can be the proof of the sincerity of the European Union, if they don’t accept, it means that they’re not sincere.

    READ MORE: Moscow: Analysis of Skripal Case Suggests UK Intel Services Involved in Incident

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, centre, is briefed by members of the police as she views the area where former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found critically ill, in Salisbury, England, Thursday, March 15, 2018
    © AP Photo/ Toby Melville/PA
    Russia's Mistake in Skripal Case is Hoping to Deal With Honest Players – Daniel McAdams
    Sputnik: Who, in fact, could benefit though from worsened relations between EU countries and countries of the world, and Russia?

    Fabrizio Bertot: I think first of all for the USA, because we know that good relations between European Union and the Russian Federation can create a big development of our economy, a big development of our power in politics, especially in politics and economy; so I think that to have a divided Eurasia is better for the influence that the US has on Western Europe.

    The views and opinions expressed by Fabrizio Bertot are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

    Topic:
    Expulsion of Russian Diplomats Over Skripal Case (44)

    Related:

    Cold War 'Fusion': May Steers UK Towards Information War With Russia, N Korea
    'Hysteria About China in Africa to Grow as US Always Needs an Enemy' - Professor
    Powerful Leverage: Why China Doesn't Fear Potential Trade War With US
    Tags:
    Russian diplomats, Sergei Skripal, Europe, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russia Mourns Kemerovo Mall Fire Victims
    Russia Mourns Kemerovo Mall Fire Victims
    European Diplomacy
    Great European Diplomacy
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse