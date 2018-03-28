Register
20:28 GMT +328 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Chinese 100 yuan notes

    China's Yuan-Denominated Oil Future to 'Create Less Demand for Dollars' - Broker

    © AFP 2018/ FRED DUFOUR
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 20

    China, the world’s largest oil importer, has launched its first ever yuan-denominated oil futures on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange this week. Observers have pointed out that the crude futures could emerge as a new benchmark, providing Beijing with extra pricing power and helping with the internalization of the yuan.

    Sputnik discussed the significance of China's new futures with Bill Holter, a US precious metals broker and analyst.

    Sputnik: In your view, how significant are these contracts launched by China? What impact will they have on the oil market?

    Bill Holter: China watch is extremely important because now they are the largest importer in the world and whatever is settled in yuan is not settled in dollars, so that’s going to create less demand for dollars.

    READ MORE: China's New Yuan-Denominated Oil Futures Usher In a New Era in Global Trade

    Sputnik: Do you think this is going to happen anytime soon? Some have been saying that we have to look at what’s going to happen with the Saudis who, on the one hand, have a huge loyalties and dependancy on weapons and for trade with the US, but they also have a lot of interest in China, so how do you see this playing out?

    Bill Holter: It may go slowly until it flips like a light switch, you are correct, the Saudis are the wildcard. If they were to announce that they’re going to ship oil to China in yuan that would be a light switch, and I would mention to you that this has been in the works for quite a while, and there has been a deal between China and Russia to import oil from Russia using the local currencies, the ruble and the yuan, so the move away from the dollar has already started, the beginning of the contract was only the official stamp because oil has already been settling in the non-dollars for a while.

    US Dollar
    CC0
    'Big Consequences': World Central Banks May Defy Dollar - Reports
    Sputnik: What does China have going for it in terms of its ability to sway the Saudis?

    Bill Holter: It’s an obvious tell that China is going to participate in Saudi Aramcob that shows you right there that the Saudis are beginning to be swayed by the Chinese so this is not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when.

    Sputnik: What do you think about the potential for foreigners for buying into these options?

    Bill Holter: I think foreigners are going to view that as possibly a cleaner market, because there’s been anecdotal evidence, there’s been evidence of guilt etc in many Western markets for rigging, many markets are rigged, there’s all kinds of manipulation and I would think that foreigners would: a  be looking at that because it’s not using the dollar, and b. they might look at it as a cleaner, more free market.

    Sputnik: The Chinese like to take a gamble; speculation is much more important and plays a bigger role on the Chinese market and some people were saying that Chinese traders when they got a hold of nickel on these markets they didn’t even know what they were trading, they were just buying steel reinforcement bars, iron ore and the prices went a  bit crazy. Within six weeks they surpassed the benchmark futures on the LME (London Metal Exchange)…

    Bill Holter: I don’t think this is so much of an oil story, I think this is a currency story, this is the big story here, every step forward for China is a step backwards for the United States, and another way to say that is the yuan, coming forward, is devoured as the dollar goes backwards, so I really don’t think this is an oil story from the standpoint of the oil market or oil volatility, I really believe it’s a foreign exchange story.

    Sputnik: So what do you think, is this going to affect the price of the yuan going forward and the price of the dollar?

    Bill Holter: I think it will obviously impact the price of the dollar, the dollar has been supported literally by the energy complex worldwide and this is obviously going to create less demand for the dollar which should create lower price, lower value and it will create more demand for the yuan simply because countries that want to settle in yuan will have to sell their currency and purchase yuan so I think this will strengthen the yuan.

    Sputnik: On the other side of the coin, a stronger yuan is going to entail higher prices, and China is still a very big exporter, whereas the US, which wants to become more of an exporter, is going to see lower dollar prices, making their goods much more attractive to foreigners. It is going to be an interesting development I think, anyway, definitely something to look out for…

    Bill Holter: Just one last thing; I think the tariffs, the trade war looks like it’s beginning, I don’t think this is any coincidence that this is happening now, I think it’s happening because of this oil settlement in yuan: it’s a threat to the US.

    The views and opinions expressed by the Bill Holter are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

    Related:

    Experts Predict Stable Yuan Exchange Rate in 2018
    Yuan Internationalization: China Opens the Door to Foreign Companies
    Petroyuan: China Gives Dollar Jitters as it Introduces Yuan Oil Futures
    China Set to Gradually Internationalize Yuan by Opening Its Financial Markets
    Tags:
    euro, dollar, yuan, China, Europe, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Kim Jong Un Visits China
    Kim Jong-un Visits China
    European Diplomacy
    Great European Diplomacy
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse