Register
15:21 GMT +328 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Police officers get dressed in protective suiting at a car recovery depot in Norton Enterprise Park, where Sergei Skripal's car was originally transported, in Salisbury, Britain, March 13, 2018

    'For Some EU States, Spy Wars May Be Worth Their National Interests' - Analyst

    © REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Expulsion of Russian Diplomats Over Skripal Case (42)
    1 0 0

    The case of Sergey Skripal, a former Russian military intelligence officer who’d been working in Britain, has prompted a souring of UK-Russian relations. A number of EU countries together with the United States have expelled more than 100 Russian diplomats in “solidarity” with British Prime Minister Theresa May.

    While Rome has also joined its European and American partners, the only Italian politicians to protest against the decision of Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni are Matteo Salvini, the leader of Lega party and Giorgia Meloni, the leader of Fratelli d’Italia party. Since the introduction of first EU anti-Russian economic sanctions back in 2014, Italy has already suffered from their consequences.

    Sputnik Italia discussed the issue with Tiberio Graziani, the Chairman of Vision&Global Trends (The Platform for Future Issues and Challenges).

    Sputnik: What are the possible consequences of this diplomatic war with Russia?

    Tiberio Graziani: This is a very sensitive moment when it comes to diplomats; it’s the same as closing the door on our potential competitor. By expelling that many diplomats, the West shows that they don’t want a dialogue with Moscow. But now is the time for a dialogue; it’s necessary to set the record straight. What are the real sources of discord between the Western system and Russia? Reaching a compromise is possible only through a calm dialogue. The decision to expel Russian diplomats is prompting the Kremlin to defend itself and there’s nothing Moscow can do except respond in the same way. This would only worsen the situation.

    READ MORE: Moscow Slams Reported Britain's "Proof" on Skripal's Poisoning as 'May's Fail'

    Sputnik: In your opinion, what position has the outgoing Italian Government taken?

    Tiberio Graziani: Without a new government, by making such a decision, the transitional government has in some way tied the hands of the future government. The fact is that if the government changes, Russia will have a certain impression of us. Our ability to be flexible diplomats who are familiar with international politics will be questioned; the Kremlin will trust us less. The future government will have to manage to solve this problem.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a plenary session of German parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Michael Kappeler
    Germany's AfD Slams Merkel's Move to Expel Russian Diplomats over Skripal Case
    Sputnik: Salvini has straightaway protested Gentiloni’s decision; Meloni has also disagreed with the outgoing Government’s position. Do you think it’s possible to change the course under the new Government? Is there any possibility of renunciation of the hostile policy toward Moscow?

    Tiberio Graziani: The foreign policy toward Russia will always be dictated by Italy's position within the NATO and the EU. The US sanctions against some Russian economic and political figures would have an impact on the Nord Stream 2 project, which is important for the development of the European economy and affects the interests both of Italy and Germany. For some EU countries the diplomatic and spy wars may be worth their own national interests.

    The views and opinions expressed by Tiberio Graziani are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

    Topic:
    Expulsion of Russian Diplomats Over Skripal Case (42)

    Related:

    Moscow: Analysis of Skripal Case Suggests UK Intel Services Involved in Incident
    Germany's AfD Slams Merkel's Move to Expel Russian Diplomats over Skripal Case
    Western Ambassadors Confirm UK Provided No Proof On Skripal’s Case - Embassy
    Tags:
    Russian diplomats, Sergei Skripal, Europe, Britain, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Antarctica: Penguins Really Dig it
    Antarctica: Penguins Really Dig It
    European Diplomacy
    Great European Diplomacy
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse