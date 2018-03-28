It Was Kurds' Big Mistake to Stop Syrian Army From Entering Afrin – Politician

Commenting on the situation in Afrin in an interview with Sputnik, the head of Kurdish Initiative in Syria, Muhammed Oso, said that northern Syria-based Kurds will regret trusting Washington, which is not interested in supporting Kurds and just needs a force that could distract the Syrian government from fighting extremists.

"We all saw American hypocrisy about the situation in Afrin. They gave a green light to the Turkish operation which can be seen as an act of aggression against the Syrian people. […] Kurds in Afrin are growing dissatisfied with the decisions of Kurds who cooperate with the Americans," Muhammed Oso pointed out.

He suggested that Russia could "stop this war and Turkish aggression by means of meetings in Astana."

Oso also recalled that Kurdish forces continue to fight terrorist groups. The Syrian Army delivered the necessary weapons to Kurds and a representative office of the Kurdish party has been opened in Moscow.

"A big mistake on the part of the Kurds was to stop the Syrian Army from entering [Afrin] and hand over its control to state institutions. After all, the Syrian Army could enter all Kurdish areas and protect [Kurds] from impending disaster," he said.

According to him, the Turkish aggression was directed not only against the Kurds, given that Ankara has strategic plans for this part of Syria, where it is going to carve out a region it can control.

"This may result in future problems between Damascus and Ankara," Oso concluded.

Late last week, the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces reported that the Turkish army had established full control over the northern Syrian district of Afrin.

Ankara launched Operation Olive Branch in Afrin on January 20, in a bid to "clear" Turkey's Syrian border from a terrorist threat.

The operation was harshly condemned by Damascus, which slammed Turkey's move as "a violation of Syria's sovereignty."

Despite the fact that the Syrian Army was not sent to Afrin, it deployed pro-Damascus militia to the area following the Kurds' calls to protect them.

