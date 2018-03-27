Register
20:49 GMT +327 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    M1 Abrams tanks. File photo

    WW3 is Now Closer Than at Any Time Since the Cuban Missile Crisis – Analyst

    © Sputnik/ Sergey Melkonov
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Ekaterina Blinova
    Topic:
    Expulsion of Russian Diplomats Over Skripal Case (26)
    0 0 0

    The UK's recent diplomatic row is by no means an isolated case, geopolitical analyst Phil Butler told Sputnik, referring to the mounting pressure exerted by the West on Russia over the past years. Judging by the level of the West's saber-rattling, a third world war is now closer than at any time since the 1962 Caribbean crisis, Butler opined.

    The sort of rhetoric Prime Minister Theresa May and the British Parliament used when accusing Moscow of poisoning former spy Sergei Skripal has not been leveled at Russia since the Cuban Missile Crisis in the 1960s, geopolitical analyst Phil Butler told Sputnik.

    "Looking at President Trump's seeming eagerness to jump on board, combined with his appointing the psychotic John Bolton as National Security Advisor, the picture does not look good at all. The level of aggression has simply ratcheted up many notches. I am sure this is why Mr. Putin warned the world of Russia's new and devastating weapons. The Kremlin surely knows more than any of the rest of us. Short answer, World War III is closer than at any time since [US President] Kennedy and [Soviet leader Nikita] Khrushchev sorted things out," the geopolitical analyst highlighted.

    UK Chemical Weapons Charade is Just Part of a Broader Plan

    British Military personnel wearing protective coveralls work to remove a vehicle connected to the March 4 nerve agent attack in Salisbury, from a residential street in Gillingham, southeast England on March 14, 2018
    © AFP 2018/ Adrian DENNIS
    OPCW May End Analysis of Substance Used for Skripal Poisoning Within 2-3 Weeks
    Following the poisoning of former MI6 asset Skripal in Salisbury, British Prime Minister Theresa May rushed to point the finger of blame at Russia, although the investigation into the case is far from being completed. In addition to disrupting high-level diplomatic ties with Moscow and expelling 23 Russian envoys from the UK, the British leadership called upon the US and European countries to follow in its footsteps.

    As a result, the White House tweeted Monday that 23 countries agreed to expel 137 Russian diplomats over the Skripal poisoning case. However, 11 EU member states, namely, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Greece, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, Portugal, Slovakia and Slovenia, have not demonstrated "solidarity" with London and refused to boot out Russian envoys.

    ​According to Butler, one should not view the recent diplomatic row as an isolated case, "when in fact the West has unleashed a large scale onslaught on every front against Russia and [President] Vladimir Putin."

    "The UK chemical weapons charade is just part of a plan involving widespread cyber-attacks, social and political assaults, media manipulation, and real strategic and tactical elements," the geopolitical analyst emphasized. "Take for example the Israeli hype over Gaza incursions and presumed Hezbollah intercessions. Look at the whole spectrum, and you see what I mean."

    The analyst remarked that by hyping up the hysteria over the alleged chemical attack against Skripal, London and its allies are seemingly seeking to kill several birds with one stone: namely, to boycott the Russia-hosted 2018 World Cup, undermine the Nord Stream 2 project and exert considerable pressure on the Russo-Syrian military coalition which is successfully advancing in Eastern Ghouta.

    "Yes, this is exactly what is happening," Butler suggested. "While Nord Stream and other facets are important, but the World Cup is where the liberal order has put Mr. Putin in a tough position. I am sure he will parry this stab, but think about empty stadiums and the gut punch this would be. Putin's/Russia's response to this, if it happens, has to be perfect or the world gets split down the middle."

    Meanwhile, Australia signaled Tuesday that although it is expelling two Russian diplomats in response to the supposed nerve agent attack in the UK, the Australian government is not considering a boycott of the FIFA event in Russia.

    ​For his part, UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said the same day that London has "no plans to boycott the World Cup," since it has "no desire to punish English fans."

    Police officers seal off the road on which Russian Sergei Skripal lives in Salisbury, Britain, March 7, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Toby Melville
    Police officers seal off the road on which Russian Sergei Skripal lives in Salisbury, Britain, March 7, 2018

    UK to Arrest Russia's Assets of 'Dubious Origin'

    On the other hand, Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson announced Monday that the UK is ready to take action against Russia's assets of questionable origin in accordance with the newly adopted law.

    When asked whether the measure is London's extravagant way to fix its financial problems triggered by Brexit, Butler pointed out that "the sums we are talking about are a drop in the bucket compared to the trillions these people are spending trying to perpetrate a global hegemony."

    According to the geopolitical analyst, the move "is more punitive and provocative."

    "What I can say, is that those individuals losing funds will be swallowing a bitter pill for the cause," he presumed. "And this is what the purveyors in Britain want, to sow more discord. It is all really transparent after a while."

    West is Deliberately Undermining Everything Positive About Russia on the World Stage

    Referring to the West's narrative on the Magnitsky and Litvinenko cases, as well as the downing of the MH17 over Ukraine and Russia's alleged interference in the US 2016 presidential election, to name a few, the analyst opined that "these provocations were deliberate efforts to undermine anything positive about Russia on the world stage."

    "The poor sportsmanship and the dangerous implications are nothing short of diabolical," Butler remarked.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual Presidential Address to the Federal Assembly at the Manezh Central Exhibition Hall
    © Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev
    War in the Making? US, Its Allies Turn a Deaf Ear to Putin's Warning – Analyst
    Earlier this month Wiltshire police found former intelligence agent Sergei Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia, 33, unconscious on the bench near a shopping center in Salisbury. It was reported that the Skripals had fallen victim to an alleged chemical attack, being poisoned by nerve agent А-234.

    Skripal, an MI6 agent codenamed "Forthwith," was arrested in Russia in 2004 and six years later swapped along with three other persons for 10 Russian sleeper agents exposed in the US in 2010.

    Following the UK's expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats over the Skripal case, Moscow booted out 23 British envoys from Russia.

    Meanwhile, PM May promised to adopt more long-term measures against Moscow.

    "Yesterday was a significant moment in our response to this reckless act of aggression, but there is still more to be done as we work with international partners on a long-term response to the challenge posed by Russia," May's spokesperson told journalists on March 27.

    The views and opinions expressed by Phil Butler, Ekaterina Blinova are those of the contributors and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Topic:
    Expulsion of Russian Diplomats Over Skripal Case (26)

    Related:

    OPCW May End Analysis of Substance Used for Skripal Poisoning Within 2-3 Weeks
    Bulgaria Recalls Ambassador to Russia for Consultations Over Skripal Case
    NATO's Stoltenberg Announces Sanctions Against Russia Over Skripal Case (VIDEO)
    Ireland to Expel 1 Russian Diplomat Over Skripal Case - Foreign Minister
    Lavrov: Skripal Case Shows That There Are Not Many Independent Players Left
    Moscow Lambasts 'Lying US Accusations' Over Skripal Case
    Tags:
    Skripal poisoning, diplomatic crisis, nerve agent, Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962, Cold War, NATO, Sergei Skripal, Vladimir Putin, Boris Johnson, Theresa May, Australia, Europe, United States, Russia, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Antarctica: Penguins Really Dig it
    Antarctica: Penguins Really Dig It
    European Diplomacy
    Great European Diplomacy
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse