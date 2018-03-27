Register
20:50 GMT +327 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A man walks near US and European Union flags at the EU headquarters on May 15, 2017 in Brussels

    Expulsion of Russian Diplomats Mostly Symbolic, Easily Reversible – Legal Expert

    © AFP 2018/ JOHN THYS
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Expulsion of Russian Diplomats Over Skripal Case (27)
    0 0 0

    Asked to comment on the US and European countries' decision to expel over one hundred Russian diplomats over the poisoning of a former Russian spy in the UK, Professor Clara Portela, a legal expert whose expertise includes sanctions policy, explained why these measures aren't nearly as serious as they may seem at first.

    21 countries, including the United States, Canada and Australia have expelled Russian diplomats over the UK poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia. 11 EU countries including Austria, Bulgaria, Cyprus and Slovenia refrained from the measure. Moscow slammed the expulsions, saying they would not contribute to the poisoning probe, and pointing out that it had not received any concrete evidence of Russian involvement in the crime.

    Speaking to Radio Sputnik, Dr. Portela, a professor at the University of Valencia's school of law, explained why the diplomatic expulsions were a mild measure, including compared to sanctions measures already approved by some Western lawmakers.

    Sputnik: What will this unprecedented response by Western countries do to relations between Russia and the countries involved?

    Clara Portela: It doesn't seem to me that this is such a big deal, because the type of response that has been chosen, which is the expulsion of diplomats, is really a very symbolic and mild measure. It doesn't have any economic character, it doesn't affect the population at large, and most importantly, it is not based on any binding legislation, meaning that it can be reversed very easily. 

    World's cities. London
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Pesnya
    Britain's Last Hurrah to Vandalize EU-Russia Relations
    The thing is that when diplomats are expelled, and later on, diplomatic relations [are] expanded again and the number of diplomats in representations abroad is enlarged due to a bilateral agreement…the media do not pay any attention, so that it doesn't make headlines. 

    [So] it seems to me that this is mostly a symbolic measure that is intended to deliver a message of disapproval; but it will not have any lasting consequences. It can be reversed easily, and it probably will be reversed in the mid-to-long term.

    Sputnik: What can you say about the fact that these measures were taken before a consensus by experts or a full investigation into the poisoning event has been completed?

    Clara Portela: I think that we would all feel more comfortable if measures had been taken after the investigation had been fully completed. However, this has to be qualified, because normally, in order to conduct an investigation that supposedly concerns officials from a foreign country, or has linkages to a foreign country, you need the cooperation of the foreign country, in this case the Russian Federation.

    Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis answers a question from a reporter during his meeting with Indonesia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi, Monday, March 26, 2018, at the Pentagon
    © AP Photo/ Jacquelyn Martin
    Trump, Merkel Praise NATO's Sanctions Against Russia - White House
    It is doubtful that an investigation could have taken place with the cooperation of Russian authorities given that the allegations are that they were implicated in this. This already made it more difficult to wait for a full investigation to go ahead. 

    Secondly, my suspicion is that there might be some evidence that is already conclusive, but that cannot be displayed to the public eye; because if it is true that this involved secret services, this might be too sensitive, and the way in which the evidence might have come to the fore might display to the public the way in which secret services operate, which is not something that can be disclosed publically.

    Sputnik: What can you say about President Trump's response? The strongest response was from the US. This seems to have been a sort of a turnaround for him, judging from his prior relationship toward Russia and good relations with Vladimir Putin. What do you think this decision says about Trump?

    Clara Portela: I think that President Trump has been under pressure because of his close relations to Russia; particularly during the election campaign, there has been an investigation that concluded that there were way too many and too close exchanges with actors associated with Russian authorities during the election campaign. The fact that he has been postponing putting sanctions into effect that have already been approved by Congress is something that is making him look bad vis-à-vis the public. 

    So this expulsion of diplomats is a very mild, mostly symbolic measure. It is hardly as serious as the sanctions that have been approved by Congress. By carrying out this expulsion of diplomats, he's sort of trying to make up for the fact that he has not appeared in the media to be responding adequately to the requests of Congress, and to have maintained sufficient distance from Russia during the election campaign.

    The views and opinions expressed by Clara Portela are those of the expert and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Topic:
    Expulsion of Russian Diplomats Over Skripal Case (27)

    Related:

    OPCW May End Analysis of Substance Used for Skripal Poisoning Within 2-3 Weeks
    Bulgaria Recalls Ambassador to Russia for Consultations Over Skripal Case
    NATO's Stoltenberg Announces Sanctions Against Russia Over Skripal Case (VIDEO)
    Ireland to Expel 1 Russian Diplomat Over Skripal Case - Foreign Minister
    Lavrov: Skripal Case Shows That There Are Not Many Independent Players Left
    Tags:
    expulsion, diplomats, Sergei Skripal
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Antarctica: Penguins Really Dig it
    Antarctica: Penguins Really Dig It
    European Diplomacy
    Great European Diplomacy
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse