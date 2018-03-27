Register
16:21 GMT +327 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Police officers get dressed in protective suiting at a car recovery depot in Norton Enterprise Park, where Sergei Skripal's car was originally transported, in Salisbury, Britain, March 13, 2018

    UK Using EU in Last Attempt to Put Collective Pressure on Russia - Analyst

    © REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 20

    The expulsion of Russian diplomats in solidarity with the UK has left Europe split – while some immediately heeded the British call, others preferred not to escalate the row with Russia. Sputnik discussed the reasons with a UK-based analyst.

    Senior Lecturer in European Politics in the University of Surrey Dr. Theofanis Exadaktylos told Sputnik his view on what’s behind the diverse reaction to the Skripal case and the Anglo-Russian friction across Europe.

    Sputnik: European countries and the US have announced the expulsion of Russian diplomats in solidarity with Britain over the Skripal poisoning scandal. Why, in your opinion, is Italy on this list, regarding its previously neutral position on the issue?

    Dr. Theofanis Exadaktylos: This is indeed an interesting story: Italy was the slowest country to respond to the scandal — but in a change of heart it expressed its solidarity with the UK following the majority of EU leaders. This is not completely surprising given the fluidity in Italy’s political landscape. The two leading parties after the election are openly pro-Russian (although for different reasons) so the outgoing prime minister (Gentiloni) is trying to keep foreign policy and EU direction to a path that may not be easily altered by a new government with the new winners of the election.

    Sputnik: No evidence of Russia’s involvement in the poisoning of the Skripals has been provided by the UK to Russia. Instead, London’s rhetoric is becoming even tougher each day and other countries have already joined in. Do you think it is because they all have their own interests in escalating the scandal?

    Dr. Theofanis Exadaktylos: I am not entirely sure about this. There have been previous occasions when there was Russian interference on UK soil and therefore the UK has been connecting this to previous incidents. At the same time, there is also internal politics, with the Conservatives accusing the Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, of colluding with Russia in his early political career. However, the UK is also trying to use the EU as a last attempt to take advantage of collective pressure given the fact that the UK is set to depart the EU in the near future and therefore going outside the common foreign and security policy structures.

    Behind the Diplomatic Row

    20 European countries as well as the UK’s NATO allies from overseas, such as the United States, Canada, and Australia, answered the British urge and decided to expel more than 100 Russian diplomats. This has become the response to Moscow for alleged involvement in the nerve agent attack on former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the UK city of Salisbury, which it has strongly rejected. Moscow offered to help in the investigation, but the request for samples of the chemical substance used to poison Skripal was denied.

    READ MORE: Moscow Lambasts 'Lying' US Accusations Over Skripal Case

    Although some EU states, including Slovenia, Slovakia, Austria, didn’t join the row and preferred to wait until the probe is over, other countries, which have previously taken a cautious position, went all the way with the UK. 
    The views and opinions expressed by Dr. Theofanis Exadaktylos are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    sanctions, expulsions, row, diplomats, Poisoning of Sergei Skripal, Sergei Skripal, Russia, Italy, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Deadly Fire in Russian Shopping Center
    Deadly Fire in Russian Shopping Center
    Petulant POTUS
    Petulant POTUS
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse