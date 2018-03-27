Register
04:04 GMT +327 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    James Kilgore

    Electronic Monitoring Incarcerates ‘Vulnerable Populations’ in Their Homes

    © AP Photo/ Seth Perlman
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Electronic tracking devices like ankle bracelets, used to monitor individuals’ behavior and movements, incarcerate people who are on parole, probation or pretrial in their homes instead of in brick-and-mortar facilities like prisons said James Kilgore, author of “Guidelines on Electronic Monitoring” and member of the Center for Media Justice.

    Kilgore's guidelines, published online, were written after he spent a year on an ankle bracelet while on parole for his role in 1975 bank robbery that left a woman dead. Kilgore also interviewed other people who had been on the monitor, their family members, corrections officials and even the CEO of a monitoring company. The main takeaways from Kilgore's list of guidelines are that electronic monitoring "must be used instead of incarceration in prison or jail, not as an additional condition of parole, probation or pre-trial release."

    ​"The [electronic monitoring] guidelines grew out of listening to people's' grievances when they were placed on electronic monitoring, be it pretrial release, be it parole, be it probation, be it immigration," Kilgore told Radio Sputnik's "By Any Means Necessary" recently.

    "The main thing that came through [in] people's stories is the difficulty they had in actually being able to move outside their homes," Kilgore told hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon.

    In addition, Kilgore noted that electronic monitoring should only be implemented with a mindset that repudiates the "punitive philosophy" that has swept over the criminal justice system since the dramatic growth of mass incarceration in the US.

    "Electronic monitoring typically comes with house arrest as a default position and you have to get specific permission from a probation or parole officer to leave the house, which is typically very difficult to obtain. That inhibits people from working and getting medical services. In actual fact, people are incarcerated in their homes instead of brick-and-mortar facilities," Kilgore told Radio Sputnik.

    "One of the key factors of monitoring is that they are devices of control and surveillance. In Germany, the law says that all GPS tracking data must be deleted after two months. In the US, there are very few restrictions. I have seen electronic monitoring contracts stipulating that the data needs to be kept for years. In many cases, people haven't been convicted of a crime — but yet they are being tracked," Kilgore added.

    Kilgore also noted that the tracking of bodies is not a new phenomenon, but rather a long-standing method used by the US government and corporations to deal with vulnerable populations. 

    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen on the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, Britain, May 19, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Neil Hall
    June 19 Marks Five Years of 'Illegal' Incarceration for Assange, But Also Hope

    "Although the technological dimension is new, the tracking of indigenous bodies came on with colonialism," Kilgore told Radio Sputnik.

    "Tracking black bodies was a factor in slavery," he observed, specifically noting the use of human branding to identify an enslaved person by burning a symbol into their skin.

    "The major owners of monitoring firms are some evil people," he said.

    "The GEO Group owns the biggest electronic monitoring company in the US. These companies have ideas of growing their markets and revenues on the backs of poor people. Some people are paying $35 a day to be on an electronic monitor," Kilgore explained.

    The GEO group, which was established in 1978, is the largest provider of monitoring technologies and related supervision services for parolees, probationers, pretrial defendants and individuals partaking in the immigration process in the US.

    "The people who are pushing for decarceration on financial grounds are very comfortable with pushing and locking people back into their homes [with electronic monitoring equipment]. This agenda fits perfectly with the corporate agenda to increase the market for electronic monitoring devices. There are 4.5 million people [in the US] under some kind of carceral control. If I'm the CEO of the GEO Group, I'm seeing every one of those bodies as a place to put an electronic monitor," Kilgore added.

    "We have to put ourselves in the seat of the CEO of these companies who dream of how they are going to expand their market. We have to think about how we are going to stop and reverse that."

    Kilgore is also the project director of the "Challenging E-Carceration movement," which is also jointly hosted by the Center for Media Justice and the Urbana-Champaign Independent Media Center.

    According to the campaign, electronic monitoring is converting poor communities into jails. 

    The Brutality of Mass Incarceration; Public Housing in America

    The "Challenging E-Carceration" website states that it will use "research, media, policy development and popular mobilization to limit the use of monitors and ensure that when monitors are used, the rights of those on monitors and their loved ones are respected."

    "The purpose of the campaign is to inform people not to just settle with letting people out of jail," Kilgore told Radio Sputnik.

    "Think about what happen when these people are released and they end up incarcerated in their homes in electronic monitoring, paying outrageous fees and subjected to all kinds of restrictions that don't enable them to get on with their lives. It is really important for people dealing with decarceration to think very carefully about the effects of electronic monitoring.".

    "One of our tasks in this campaign is to reframe people's views on electronic monitoring. We want people to see that electronic monitoring is a way to shift the imprisonment site from brick-and-mortar buildings into poor and oppressed communities," Kilgore said.

    In addition, according to Kilgore, there are race and class biases in which electronic monitoring is being used. There is a disproportionate application of electronic monitoring among youth, particularly black youth, people of color and immigrants.

    Related:

    55 Years After Closure, Legends About America's 'Escape-Proof' Prison Live On
    US Citizen Gets 45 Years of Prison for Role in al-Qaeda Bomb Attack
    Presiding Judge: Paul Manafort Faces ‘Very Real Possibility’ of Life in Prison
    'Pharma Bro': Martin Shkreli Sentenced to 7 Years in Prison
    Over 20 Turkish Journalists From Gulen-Linked Media Outlets Sentenced to Prison
    Tags:
    electronic, incarceration, monitoring, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Deadly Fire in Russian Shopping Center
    Deadly Fire in Russian Shopping Center
    Petulant POTUS
    Petulant POTUS
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse