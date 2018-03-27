Register
09:31 GMT +327 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    S-400 Triumf anti-air missile system enters service in Sevastopol

    Why Russia's Air Defense is Second to None

    © Sputnik/ Alexei Malgavko
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    4110

    Russia attaches great importance to its air defense systems, which could be regarded as second to none, Sputnik contributor Andrei Kots notes. The journalist explained why Russia's Hmeymim airbase in Syria is an example of the country's air defense network and shed light on Russia's most advanced S-500 Prometey system.

    Russia's powerful air defense network has always been its competitive advantage, Sputnik contributor Andrei Kots writes, commenting on the recent military drills by the country's armed forces in the Astrakhan region. The regiment, armed with air defense missile systems (ADMS) S-300PMU-2 "Favorit," repelled a massive raid of aviation and cruise missiles by a hypothetical aggressor.

    "During the firing practice the efficiency of training of a combat crew is checked," Reserve Colonel Mikhail Khodaryonok, who has served many years in the air defense forces, told Sputnik. "At this stage it's easy to 'get a bad mark' — to miss the target, or to fire at it with incomplete use of firepower, or to contravene combat instructions. Everything is recorded, including voice information, orders and combat units' actions. The command sets complex goals for anti-aircraft gunners, imitates electronic jamming and so on. This is done so that they don't lose courage in a real battle."

    Recharging an S-400 Triumf anti-aircraft weapon system during the combat duty drills of the surface to air-misile regiment in the Moscow Region.
    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    Ex-General Explains Why Russian S-400 is Better For Turkey Than Patriots
    Kots explained that the exercises of air defense missile units usually take place in two phases. During the first stage, the preparatory one, combat crews conduct firing practice and strike at real air targets with electronic simulators of missiles. 

    The second stage is combat shooting. Targets are launched from the ground, radars detect, intercept and track them, providing battalions with all necessary data to destroy them. The cost of a mistake is high, as the targets are being struck with real missiles.

    The journalist highlighted that a miss could become fatal for the whole military unit if the adversary manages to destroy an important command post. He pointed out that Russia has always taken into consideration the numerical superiority of NATO forces in tactical aviation while developing its cutting-edge air defense systems.

    For instance, while creating the S-300 and S-400 Triumf anti-aircraft weapon systems, Russian designers focused on the number of simultaneously tracked targets, as well as on the capability of effectively destroying low-flying and low-profile objects.

    S-300 Favorite surface-to-air missile systems during a bilateral drill of air defense and aviation forces of the Western Military Distric
    © Sputnik/ Russian Defence Ministry
    S-300 Favorite surface-to-air missile systems during a bilateral drill of air defense and aviation forces of the Western Military Distric

    S-400 Triumf anti-aircraft weapon systems during combat duty drills of the surface to air-misile regiment in the Moscow Region.
    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    US Senate Warns Russia of Sanctions if S-400 Sold to Any Foreign Nations
    According to the Russian military doctrine, long-range anti-aircraft missile systems are regarded as an independent part of a single combat organism, Kots underscored, adding that their main task is to gain and then maintain air supremacy along with aviation and small and middle-range air defense systems.

    The Russian Hmeymim airbase in Syria is a vivid example of a complex air defense network in miniature, the Sputnik contributor pointed out. The forward echelon is presented by the S-400 complex, the second one is the S-300F Fort systems, a naval version of the S-300P, which are mounted on the Moskva and Varyag guided missile cruisers; they are supported by Syrian medium-range advanced defense missile complexes (ADMC) Buk-M2E.

    The third echelon is formed by Syrian surface-to-air missile systems Pechora-2M. And finally, the fourth echelon is anti-aircraft missile systems Pantsir-S1, which protect the airfield and S-400 positions. Additionally, Su-30SM and Su-35 jet fighters are patrolling the skies, ready to repel any attack. Kots highlighted that the aforementioned systems are functioning elements of a single network.   

    The Buk-M2E missile system. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Pavel Lisitsyn
    The Buk-M2E missile system. (File)

    The journalist pointed out that the S-400 Triumf still remains the most advanced anti-aircraft missile system capable of destroying all types of aerodynamic targets — aircraft, helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), cruise missiles at ranges up to 400 kilometers (248.5 mi) and at altitudes of up to 30 kilometers (18.6 mi).

    Almaz-Antei Air Defense Concern opens new testing complex
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Danichev
    Russian Aerospace Forces to Receive S-500 Air Defense Systems in Several Years
    However, very soon Russia is due to present a fundamentally new weapon capable of downing a warhead of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) or a low-flying satellite, Kots stressed, referring to the S-500 Prometey, a surface-to-air missile/anti-ballistic missile system which is expected to enter service by 2020.

    "Over time, this very system [S-500] will become the backbone of the Russian long-range air defense," the journalist emphasized. "Most of its tactical and technical characteristics are kept secret, but it was previously reported that the S-500 could detect and simultaneously hit up to ten ballistic supersonic targets flying at a speed of 7 kilometers per second. The range of the new weapon is 500 kilometers."

    The views and opinions expressed here are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Russian Aerospace Forces to Receive S-500 Air Defense Systems in Several Years
    Russian Armed Forces to Receive T-50 Fighter Jets in 2019, S-500 Systems in 2020
    Ex-General Explains Why Russian S-400 is Better For Turkey Than Patriots
    S-400 No More: Turkey to Discuss Purchase of Patriot System With US
    US Senate Warns Russia of Sanctions if S-400 Sold to Any Foreign Nations
    Tags:
    air defense battalion, military drills, air defense, S-500 Prometey, Cruiser Moskva, S-300 air defense system, Varyag missile cruiser, S-400, Russian Aerospace Forces, Russian Strategic Missile Forces (SMF), Hmeymim, Syria, United States, Russia, Astrakhan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Deadly Fire in Russian Shopping Center
    Deadly Fire in Russian Shopping Center
    Petulant POTUS
    Petulant POTUS
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse