Register
19:19 GMT +327 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    President Barack Obama, center, speaks about Haiti as former presidents Bill Clinton, left, and George W. Bush, right, listen in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington Saturday, Jan. 16, 2010.

    Republicans vs Democrats in Launching Wars: We Have the Numbers

    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 12

    If one were to compare the US political system to a dystopian society divided into distinct factions based on how many wars they have started, an interesting outcome rebuking conventional perceptions would have been observed.

    It is not about the strong on defense, hawkish Republicans juxtaposed with peace-loving dovish Democrats anymore. Looking back at the past 118 years, there have been some 'divergents' — warmongering Democrats and amicable Republicans. However, more interestingly and surprising for the conventional-minded — the number of the XX century Democratic presidents who kept from starting wars is actually zero.

    According to the research conducted by Sputnik, since the turn of the 20th century — out of 8 US presidents none have managed to stay away from initiating military aggression.

    In turn, out of 12 Republican leaders, two — Warren Harding and Gerald Ford — have deviated from the generally accepted party reputation.

    List of the US presidents since the beginning of the XX century
    © Sputnik/
    List of the US presidents since the beginning of the XX century

    Since 1900, 35 conflicts have been launched by Republican administrations compared to 23 by Democrats, with 10 (out of 12) GOP presidents launching one or more conflicts, compared to 8 (out of 8) Democrats.

    Values and Wars

    Rooted in American conservatism, the US Republican party — commonly referred to as the GOP (abbreviation for Grand Old Party) — has always viewed strong national defense as one of its core principles.

    Online users visiting the GOP website today are encouraged to choose principles that are most important to them. One of the options reads: "Military must be strong and prepared to defend our shores." 

    Given the party's solid emphasis on military strength and national security, it's not accidental the Republicans may be perceived as more eager to partake in military endeavors with the US acting as the world's policeman.

    President George W. Bush (C) names Democratic former senator Chuck Robb (L) and former judge Laurence Silberman (R) as co-chairs of an independent commission to examine pre-war intelligence on Iraq's weapons of mass destruction. February 6, 2004, Washington, DC.
    © AFP 2018/ Paul J. Richards
    President George W. Bush (C) names Democratic former senator Chuck Robb (L) and former judge Laurence Silberman (R) as co-chairs of an independent commission to examine pre-war intelligence on Iraq's weapons of mass destruction. February 6, 2004, Washington, DC.

    One of the recent examples would be the 2003 Iraq invasion under the administration of the Republican president George W. Bush. The conflict was deemed to be over in 2011 but its consequences are still far from settled

    READ MORE: US 2003 Invasion of Iraq Led to Nothing But Chaos and Instability — Observers

    What one wouldn't normally consider is that advocates of socio-economic equality and modern liberalism, aka the Democratic Party, would not produce a war-free president in over a hundred years.

    "Democrats believe that cooperation is better than conflict," the party's online platform says.

    However, contrary to the promoted tenet, the Democratic president Bill Clinton in 1999 committed US forces to the war in then Yugoslavia, which lasted a decade.

    US President Clinton does a thumbs-up along with Task Force Falcon Commander, US Brig. Gen. Craig A Peterson, right, with US troops at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Yugoslavia.
    © AP Photo/ Greg Gibson
    US President Clinton does a thumbs-up along with Task Force Falcon Commander, US Brig. Gen. Craig A Peterson, right, with US troops at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Yugoslavia.

    The bottom line is that the Democrats have been closely trailing the Republicans in warmongering stakes.

    So who started them, and who ended them?

    • The Korean War began and was fought under a Democrat. It was ended by a Republican.
    • The Vietnam War began under one Democrat, escalated and spread beyond Vietnam under his Democratic successor, and then under a Republican. It was ended by another Republican.
    • The Persian Gulf War was entirely a Republican affair.
    • The Bosnian war and the bombing of Serbia were overseen by a Democrat.
    • The "war on terror" was started by a Republican who invaded Afghanistan and Iraq and has continued for nearly 8 more years under a Democrat.
      US President Barack Obama speaks during a surprise visit with US troops at Bagram Air Field, north of Kabul, in Afghanistan, May 25, 2014, prior to the Memorial Day holiday
      © AFP 2018/ Saul LOEB
      US President Barack Obama speaks during a surprise visit with US troops at Bagram Air Field, north of Kabul, in Afghanistan, May 25, 2014, prior to the Memorial Day holiday

    A 'peacetime US president' is a rarity, especially — during the Cold War, when fear of the spread of communism in Latin America and not only — saw American commanders-in-chief commit US troops all over the world.   

    US President Bill Clinton (R) laughing with Russian President Boris Yeltsin during a press conference after their meeting at Hyde Park 23 October 1995
    © AFP 2018/ DON EMMERT
    A Log in Your Own Eye: Decades of US Meddling in Foreign Elections
    The end of the Cold War did not bring respite to US war mongering. The country has been at war almost continuously since then, and American forces are actively engaged not only in the highly visible conflicts in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and Yemen but also in Niger and Somalia as well as Jordan, Thailand and beyond.

    Regardless of who sat in the White House there was hardly a presidential term in US history when the country was not at war.

    It took a Republican Dwight Eisenhower to warn Americans of the corrupting power of the military-industrial complex. And it was a Democrat Bill Clinton who bombed Belgrade TV, designating journalists "legitimate targets". 

    Related:

    A Log in Your Own Eye: Decades of US Meddling in Foreign Elections
    US 2003 Invasion of Iraq Led to Nothing But Chaos and Instability – Observers
    A Thirty Year History of 'Russian Aggression'
    Tags:
    administration, foreign policy, conflict, war, Democratic Party, Republican Party, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Antarctica: Penguins Really Dig it
    Antarctica: Penguins Really Dig It
    European Diplomacy
    Great European Diplomacy
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse