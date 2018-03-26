Register
19:51 GMT +326 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May reacts as the leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn responds to her address to the House of Commons on her government's reaction to the poisoning of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, in London, March 14, 2018

    Skripal Poisoning: How PM May Diverts Public Attention Away From Child Sex Abuse

    © REUTERS/ Parliament TV
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Alleged Poisoning Attack on Russian Ex-Spy Skripal in UK (136)
    0 22

    The assumption that British Prime Minister Theresa May has raised the alarm over the Sergei Skripal case to downplay political failures of her cabinet cost Dimitros Lyacos, Greek journalist and foreign affairs columnist, his job. Speaking to Radio Sputnik Lyacos shared his views on what could really be behind London's hysteria.

    Having said on the air that British Prime Minister Theresa May is hyping the scandal about the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury to divert public attention away from the Rotherham child sexual exploitation case and Brexit problems, Dimitros Lyacos, a foreign affairs columnist, was fired from Cyprus' state-owned television channel.

    "I dared to say on the air in Cyprus, the former British colony, that the reason behind British PM Theresa May's brining up [the Skripal case] is — at least according to Moscow — the Brexit problem which she has yet to solve. In a year Britain should withdraw from the EU and pay a huge sum of money to Brussels. And the second reason is a scandal about the rape of more than a thousand underage girls in a [South Yorkshire] provincial town," Lyacos told Radio Sputnik.

    The journalist specified that the rape incidents remain neglected due to the fact that some of perpetrators were "refugees" which makes the case highly sensitive for the British authorities.

    It was previously reported that over 1,500 children had fallen victim to sex abuse on an unprecedented scale in the South Yorkshire town of Rotherham between 1997 and 2013. According to the 2014 independent inquiry into the child sexual exploitation in the town, the majority of abusers were individuals of "Asian" origin which prompted fears among local officials to be labeled as "racists" while tackling the problem. 

    "However, does the sexual violence issue really matter after Russia's sudden 'attack' against [Britain]?" Lyacos asked wittily.

    A portion of Russian Embassy complex in in Washington. File photo
    © AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite
    EU Gets 'Signals' US Wants to Expel Russian Diplomats Over Skripal Case - Reports
    "On Friday morning my colleague from London went on air and began to praise May, who made a general statement [on the Skripal case] along with [German Chancellor Angela] Merkel, [US President Donald] Trump and [President of France Emmanuel] Macron. And then they [Cyprus state-owned broadcaster] addressed me: "Dimitros, good afternoon. What's going on in Moscow?" And I began to tell them [about May's attempt to divert Britons' attention away from domestic problems.]. While speaking to them I felt that they were about to say 'All right, Dimitros, good-bye!'"

    A week later, Lyacos was replaced with another correspondent to cover the 2018 Russian presidential election. The journalist sent an official letter to the editorial office asking his colleagues to explain the situation, but received no response. At the same time, he believes that the editorial board ceased cooperation with him against its will.

    "If I were a British ambassador in Cyprus and heard this report, I would react like this: 'Who allowed him to say such things?' Then you can speculate about what could happen. The only thing is that this is not an initiative of my colleagues and my direct supervisors," the journalist said.

    British Military personnel wearing protective coveralls work to remove a vehicle connected to the March 4 nerve agent attack in Salisbury, from a residential street in Gillingham, southeast England on March 14, 2018
    © AFP 2018/ Adrian DENNIS
    Russian MoD Says A234 Nerve Agent Allegedly Used Against Skripal Developed in US
    On March 4, the police found former spook Sergei Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia, 33, unconscious near a shopping center in Salisbury, Wiltshire, England. The Skripals were reportedly poisoned by nerve agent А-234.

    Sergei Skripal, a former MI6 agent, has been living in Britain since 2010 when he and three other individuals were pardoned by the Kremlin and swapped with 10 Russian intelligence agents, exposed in the US at the time.

    Although the inquiry into the poisoning of the former spy has yet to be completed, British Prime PM May groundlessly claimed that it was Moscow who was responsible for the attempted murder of the Skripals. She severed top-level diplomatic ties with Moscow and authorized the expulsion of 23 Russian envoys from the UK which prompted a similar move on the part of Moscow.

    Commenting on the British hysteria around the Skripal case, British journalist Rod Liddle dubbed London's response to the nerve gas attack as "an act of self-harm" in his recent op-ed for Spectator.

    "Our response to the Salisbury nerve gas attack has been precipitous, shrill, petulant and an act of self-harm," Liddle wrote on March 24. "And already our European allies are — rightly — beginning to row back a little from their original stance of unequivocal support for the UK and refusing to attribute the attack directly to the Kremlin. That's because they don't know it is attributable to the Kremlin, and frankly nor do we at this stage."

    "Why not, you know, wait a little? Gather a bit more evidence?" the British journalist asked rhetorically.

    Meanwhile, 14 EU member states and the US have signaled their willingness to expel Russian diplomats "in solidarity with the UK."

    "Fourteen out of 28 EU member-states have decided to expel diplomats from the Russian Federation as a measure of solidarity with London on the Skripal case," European Council President Donald Tusk told journalists Monday.

    The views and opinions expressed by Dimitros Lyacos are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Topic:
    Alleged Poisoning Attack on Russian Ex-Spy Skripal in UK (136)

    Related:

    Germany Expels 4 Russia Diplomats Over Skripal Case - Reports
    Skripal Case: EU Gets 'Signals' US Wants to Expel Russian Diplomats - Reports
    Russian Embassy: US-Russia Relations Should Stay Unaffected by Skripal Case
    Russian MoD Says A234 Nerve Agent Allegedly Used Against Skripal Developed in US
    Skripal's Close Friend Afraid of Going to Police, Fears Consequences - Reports
    Russia Discomforted Over EU Aggression, Volatility Amid Skripal Case - Peskov
    Tags:
    nerve agent, child sexual abuse, poisoning, Yulia Skripal, Sergei Skripal, Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron, Donald Trump, Theresa May, Europe, United States, Russia, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Deadly Fire in Russian Shopping Center
    Deadly Fire in Russian Shopping Center
    Petulant POTUS
    Petulant POTUS
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse