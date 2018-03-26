Register
18:09 GMT +326 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    An Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) of the Indian Air Force

    Teeth or Tail: Funding Shortage Throws Up Crucial Choice Before Indian Air Force

    © AFP 2018/ INDRANIL MUKHERJEE
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 21

    As India plans to add another air force base along the border with Pakistan, experts suggest it would be more prudent of the government to spend the scarce funds on strengthening the security of operational air bases and propping up the depleting strength of squadrons.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — The Indian government has approved a new air base in Deesa of Gujarat, which is less than 200 kilometers from the border with Pakistan. The new airbase is expected to cost over $160 million.

    "Glad to announce that the Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has given a nod for making Deesa an airbase of the Indian Air Force," Vijay Rupani, the chief minister of Gujarat announced on Friday.

    China unveils its J-20 stealth fighter during an air show in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, China, November 1, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Stringer
    Indian Air Force Claims China's J-20 Stealth Fighter Jets Are Not Undetectable
    The Deesa airbase will complement Bhuj, Jamnagar and Naliya airbase in Gujarat and the Suratgarh, Jaisalmer, Uttarlai, Phalodi, Jodhpur, and Nal (Bikaner) airbase in Rajasthan. The IAF also has major airbases in Bhatinda, Adampur, Halwara, Ambala, Pathankot, Srinagar, Sarsawa, Leh, Jammu, Udhampur, Awantipur and Chandigarh to support the force in a war-like situation against the western adversary. 

    The decision comes at a time when the Indian armed forces have warned the government about the consequences of the funding shortage for force modernization, operations, and maintenance. While the projected expense for the financial year 2018-19 is $17.6 billion, only $10.1 billion has been allocated in the budget.

    "The representatives of Air Force intimated the Committee that the shortfall in the budget will lead to an inability to procure spares and fuel. It will also impact maintenance and training of fleet and serviceability. Besides this pace of modernization will be a challenge," the parliamentary panel on defense said in its report, tabled on March 13.

    The committee also raised the issue of paucity of funds for modernizing security at airbases — a problem which came to fore in 2016 when terrorists attacked the Pathankot airbase. A committee headed by Lieutenant General Phillip Campose, set up by the defense ministry, had found gaping holes in the security set up of many military air bases. However, the finance ministry has made no particular fund allocation for the purpose.

    Meanwhile, the Indian Armed Forces have also been asking the government to expedite infrastructure projects along the border with China. The construction of four strategic rail projects — the Missamari-Tenga-Tawang line, the Bilaspur-Manali-Leh line, the Pasighat-Tezu-Rupai line, and the North Lakhimpur-Bame-Silapathar line — have not started yet due to the unavailability of funds, despite the projects being declared as projects of "national importance" cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Security in December 2015.

    "The proposal to build an airfield at Deesa has been there for nearly four decades. This is meant to fill the crucial gap on the western border in Rajasthan — Gujarat sector. However, many are asking why not concentrate on the northern border. The airfields in the North East and Central India are already being strengthened. Also, the Advanced Landing Grounds in the mountains have been upgraded. A major new airbase has come up in Panagarh. Yes, the highest priority for the IAF remains re-building the depleting combat squadrons. However the two activities are exclusive to each other," Air Marshal Anil Chopra (retired) told Sputnik on being asked whether the government was missing its priorities.

    "What should the IAF be adding? Bases or fighters and AWACS? Teeth or tail? Operational or establishment expense?" — the larger question before the IAF — as put up by IAF veteran Vijainder K Thakur, known for his independent views, remains unanswered.

    The views and opinions expressed by Air Marshal Anil Chopra (retired) in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.    

    Related:

    Indian Air Force Claims China's J-20 Stealth Fighter Jets Are Not Undetectable
    Indian Air Force Lists Russian S-400 Air Defense System as Top Priority
    Indian Air Force Denies Interest in American F-35 Fighter Jets
    Western Dragon: Chinese Air Force Deploy Advanced Fighters to Indian Border
    Tags:
    shortage, funds, airbase, modernization, security, Indian Air Force, Gujarat, India, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mystic and Bizarre Forests Around the World
    Mystic and Bizarre Forests Around the World
    Petulant POTUS
    Petulant POTUS
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse