Register
16:26 GMT +326 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A homeless person begs for money in Hamburg, Germany, February 27, 2018

    EU 'Helpless' In Struggle Against Alarming Number of Homeless – Report's Author

    © REUTERS/ Fabian Bimmer
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    121

    French fund Abbé Pierre has published a report stating the alarming situation regarding the rising number of homeless in Europe. The worst situation is in Germany and the UK, where, over one year, the number of addresses from people who had become homeless increased by 150 and 169 percent respectively.

    Sputnik spoke with one of the authors of the report, Sarah Coupechoux.

    “The past year has once again revealed that there’s another Europe that’s poorly known and if anyone knows it exists they try to forget it when don’t look down at it. It’s a Europe of the homeless,” Coupechoux said.

    According to the author, a total of 11 million out of 220 million European families are without housing. When compared to last year, the number of such families increased by 17% in France. In June 2017 there were 20,845 calls to the French hotline to provide night shelters for the homeless.

    Winter in France
    CC0
    French Lawmakers to Try Homeless Life to Draw Attention to Issue
    There are different methods for counting in different countries and, moreover, “there’s no unified data on the number of homeless in Europe. This social phenomenon isn’t controlled at the European level,” Coupechoux expalined.

    In France those who called for a night shelter are counted. In other countries they also count those people who spend the night in homeless shelters, hotels or with their relatives or friends, the expert added.

    “We’re told a lot about Germany as a country where there’s no unemployment, for example. But they’ve got a record poverty rate! The housing problem in Germany is so acute that it has become a political issue.”

    According to Coupechoux, the problem has been solved only in Finland where it’s considered not as a social phenomenon but as a particular person’s problem that’s easy to solve. Between 2009 and 2016 the number of homeless in Finland dropped by 18%. But the government was also proactive: “they identified what population categories have the greatest risk of being on the street and started working with them. This refers to the young, people with household indebtedness. Assistance is provided to children, the work is carried out at prisons, hospitals etc. Accommodation has been built, wonderful parks have been made, homeless shelters turned into proper housing” – everything is in line with the «Housing First» principle when the pride of place goes to a permanent home.

    “In France, there are years between the time a person lands on the street and the time when they receive social housing and often you have to start again as the person isn’t monitored in terms of medicine or being providing with assistance, etc.”

    READ MORE: Rethink Brexit: New Party Offers Home for the 'Politically Homeless'

    She called for the need of night shelters but alternating Interim Housing programs only “worsen the situation and don’t guarantee the right to shelter, privacy and integration into society.” Finland’s practices can be adopted by other European countries and France seems to be taking an interest in them, the expert said.

    “In France, the program “Un chez soi d’abord”  is being implemented experimentally. Such experiments have been implemented since 2005, especially, in the US.” Now we can “move on to the next step,” as the experiment has worked.

    According to the report's author, it’ll be more expensive to resolve the consequences of poor housing than urgent provisional measures to assist the homeless.

    “Funding is being reduced. Not only in social assistance but in health care, emergency services, etc. And, of course, it refers to all of us because, first, we should help people in difficult situations and, second, because society does care how much money is being spent on the homeless assistance programs that work in France during the winter.”

    The European Commission boasts that the economy has risen, but economic growth doesn’t interfere with the rise of inequality. We can still feel the echoes of the 2008 crisis and the rent increase only makes the situation worse: “The European Commission is happy about economic growth and that the economic situation may probably get better and the economy can recover from the 2008 crisis after so many difficult years… And what about the other Europe? What about those who are most vulnerable and those whose number is “only rising”?

    “What we ask from the EU is to consider this phenomenon in its work. We can’t address the issue of urban construction or migration in isolation from the problem of the homeless… As it’s a case of the most helpless EU citizens,” she concluded.

    The views and opinions expressed by Sarah Coupechoux are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

    Tags:
    homeless, Britain, Europe, France, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mystic and Bizarre Forests Around the World
    Mystic and Bizarre Forests Around the World
    Petulant POTUS
    Petulant POTUS
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse