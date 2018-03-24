Register
21:24 GMT +324 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    The White House in Washington, DC

    'If Trump Plans to Break Iran Deal, Bolton Can Help Him Do So' - Analyst

    © Sputnik/ Alexey Agarishev
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    US President Donald Trump has appointed John Bolton, the former US ambassador to the United Nations, as the country’s national security advisor. Bolton is reportedly a strong opponent of the Iran deal. Radio Sputnik spoke with military analyst Michael O’Hanlon about the possible consequences of the appointment.

    Sputnik: Bolton is of course known for being very strong opponent to the Iran deal so what does this mean for the future of the Iran deal?

    O’Hanlon: That’s a great question and there are two ways to look at it because we really don’t know what’s going to happen by May 12 when the next big US decision milestone arises for the Iran deal. One way to look at it is, that as you say, John Bolton and President Trump have never liked the Iran deal. In fact, I don’t think H.R. McMaster liked it that much himself.

    But Trump is frustrated; he feels that there is no way out because breaking out of the deal would put the United States in violation of a multinational accord and it would not necessarily restrict Iran. In fact it could restrict Iran less than is the case today. So that’s not very appealing. 

    READ MORE: New Trump Aide Got FB User Data-Based Studies From Cambridge Analytica — Report

    On the other hand, President Trump senses, feels strongly that this can’t be the best deal available so he wants to hear other opinions. He wants to have an advocate for a very hardline approach just to have that be a part of the conversation and it’s where Donald Trump would like to go, but he hasn’t yet decided because really there are no good options for how to improve this deal in a radical way.

    So one way to look at it is that Trump just wants to hear the arguments every time the Iran issue comes up at the White House, another way to look at this is that he really does plan to break out of the deal and Bolton can help him do so.

    I don’t know which interpretation is more accurate because I don’t know Donald Trump well enough. I don’t have a clear enough sense of his worldview. Pulling out of the Iran deal would be a very disruptive action as you know and would leave us not necessarily in a better place, probably in a worse place. Trump may just have to accept that even though he doesn’t like this deal it’s sort of the best option available to us and we have to toughen up on Iran in other ways but, not through any abdication of this particular agreement. 

    READ MORE: 'Trump Has a CEO Mentality of How He Hires and Fires' – Former US Congressman

    That’s what I hope will be his decision, but I think John Bolton’s addition to the team improves the chances that we will in fact see the United States violate or break out of the deal.

    Sputnik: Moving on to North Korea, what changes we can expect here because there has been a lot of momentum here, unexpectedly really, we have seen some tentative steps from the North and the South moving towards one another. We have seen the summit being planned between the US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and yet Bolton has been known for spouting some rather chilly arguments regarding preemption when mentioning North Korea. How is that going to go?

    O’Hanlon: Bolton has his views and I don’t think they are very well thought through because I am a military analyst myself and I have looked at the military options and they are just not very good. The problem is of course that North Korea and South Korea are so heavily armed and so close to each other and the way, in which we could try to preempt North Korea, there really isn’t an option that is likely to deprive North Korea of the ability to retaliate in a massive way.

    The views and opinions expressed by Michael O’Hanlon  are those of speaker and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

    Related:

    How Much Could Trump's Multibillion Tariffs Really Cost China?
    John Bolton Rounds Out New Trump War Cabinet
    Don't Congratulate Putin! Juncker and Trump Attacked for Doing the Right Thing
    Trump Threatens to Veto Spending Bill Due to Border Wall, DACA Funding
    Stocks Tumble After Trump Slaps Tariffs on $60B in Chinese Imports
    Tags:
    Iran deal, interview, politics, agreement, John Bolton, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Phoenix Rises: Destroyed Cities That Were Rebuilt
    Phoenix Rises: Destroyed Cities That Were Rebuilt
    Petulant POTUS
    Petulant POTUS
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse