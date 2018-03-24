French Judges Are Like 'Bloodhounds & That’s a Good Thing' - Academic

However, Sarkozy has denied the allegations against him and denounced the lack of physical evidence in his case.
According to reports, Gaddafi allegedly transferred 50 million euros to Sarkozy ahead of the 2007 presidential election in France.
Radio Sputnik discussed this with Dr. Paul Sanders, an academic and specialist in international affairs and associate professor at the French business school NEOMA.
Sputnik: The former French president has denied any wrongdoing and said that he was accused without any evidence. What’s your take on the matter and where does the traction for this story come from?
Dr. Paul Sanders: Well, that’s not a reason because it’s not very credible because we’ve known for many decades now that French party finance isn’t so French. Such practices that have been evoked, I only have to say Jacques Chirac, who was under investigation for a very long time. Chirac has been a more prominent case than Sarkozy and it’s really nothing new.
Sputnik: Mr. Sarkozy has gone on record to say that the accusations of alleged funding from Libya caused him to lose, with regards of re-election bid in 2012. Do you agree with that assumption?
Sputnik: What’s the agenda behind this? Why has it taking so long for this to come into the public domain? Is there an agenda? Are they trying to force Nicolas Sarkozy out of the political stage?
Dr. Paul Sanders: Nicolas Sarkozy has been forced out of the political stage for years now. He tried a comeback for the last election but he was, he couldn’t prevail against Francois Fillon, who was then the right-wing candidate in France. Sarkozy, if I remember rightly, came maybe in last position when the vote was up. And he has of course also lost the patronage that French presidents usually benefit from even once they’re out of office. I mean, when I think about this it really reminds me what happened with Yeltsin in the 1990’s. When Yeltsin stepped down, then there would have been plenty of reasons that one could have pursued Yeltsin for, but he had made sure he would be protected once he stepped down. This is obviously not functioning anymore for Sarkozy now, as he is coming under the attack like this. Apparently obviously Macron is doing something very he’s modifying the French political system in a way that hasn’t been seen before if a French president can be called in like this for questioning.
Sputnik: Marine Le Pen has expressed some sharp criticism of the former president, saying that he was guilty of destabilizing the state and causing a mass migration wave. In your opinion, what role did Sarkozy and France play in the refugee crisis?
Sputnik: Some experts have said that corruption charges against ex-President Sarkozy reveal France’s loose campaign regarding financial practices. Does it need to look at its financial regulation?
Dr. Paul Sanders: No, French party finance has always been an area where there’s been a huge battle between on the one hand the judiciary and the executive, of course, and once you’re out of power you are likely to come under investigation because of the very opaque, you might say, laws that exist on this matter. Though this is one area where the judiciary can really have a go at, not so much incumbent presidents, not so much when you’re in power and you have a little more control of the situation; but once you’re out of power you automatically come under investigation by these judges, because they are a bit like bloodhounds in France and that really a good thing that it is like that, because we need the checks and balances.
The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.
