Register
20:33 GMT +323 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend the G20 Summit in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China

    'Tensions Between Russia, Some EU Countries Will Continue to Increase' - Analyst

    © REUTERS/ Damir Sagolj
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Radio Sputnik discussed the relations between Russia and Western countries with Dr. Huseyin Bagci, chair of the international relations department at Ankara's Middle East Technical University.

    Sputnik: What is the idea of StratCom in general? Is there any real reason to settle this force?

    Dr. Huseyin Bagci: I think the recent developments between Russia and the United States of America and Europe created such an insecure environment in European countries and among the NATO countries. So, these former Soviet republics, most of them the Baltic States, they are support by Germany and with Britain, now. They assume that Russia is a military threat towards Europe. So they start to talk about these so called preventive measures against any possible Russian aggression towards NATO countries. This is the main idea behind this.

    Sputnik: It also says that the main strategy goal, mission of StratCom is defensive: to protect NATO states against the Russian threat. But in fact it has written reports and its statements seem to be rather provocative and instigate new tensions. What's your view with regard to that, Dr. Bagci?

    Dr. Huseyin Bagci: Definitely, there will be tensions. The more debate going on, the more, in physical terms, military measures will be taken. Definitely, the Russian side will also show both military and rhetoric reactions.

    READ MORE: EU Speeding Up Talks on Free Trade Deals With US Allies a 'Message' — Scholar

    So, I do expect that in the coming days that tensions between Russia and the European countries will increase. Tension against a possible Russian threat — whether it is intended, invented; or whether it is true or not, is another debate. The fact is that the tendency is that the tension between Russia and some European countries will continue to increase.

    Sputnik: Just give us your take on the current situation. Why is Russia viewed as such a hostile by the West and, namely, NATO. It would be interesting to hear your point of view.

    Dr. Huseyin Bagci: I think, first of all, Russia's position, Russian stance, in the recent years, also in the Middle East, and in the other parts of the world, Russia is getting more and more influential in international politics, which is not anymore Russia in the 1980s and 1990s. The more Russia is getting more influence in international politics, the more the threat perceptions will be redefined, newly founded, or Russia will be considered by these smaller Central and Eastern European countries in their understanding as the "historical enemy" appearing against them. So this is a psychology, not necessarily a military fact. It's a psychology which has historic roots. And I think this is a new problem for Russia how to deal with this new emerging sentiment. How Russia is going to tell that it is not true is to be seen.

    The views and opinions expressed by Dr. Huseyin Bagci are those of speaker and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

    Related:

    European Union Wages Cold War Against Russia - Marine Le Pen
    Out of Control! Theresa May Calls for Europe-Wide Witch Hunt vs Russia
    Tags:
    tensions, relations, EU, Europe, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: March 17-23
    This Week in Pictures: March 17-23
    Choose Me
    Choose Me
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse