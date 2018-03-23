Register
20:34 GMT +323 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg holds up a ceremonial hammer at the start of a NATO-Georgia defence ministers meeting at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium February 16, 2017.

    What Mainstream Media Won't Tell You About NATO's StratCom

    © REUTERS/ Francois Lenoir
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 80

    The Strategic Communications Center of Excellence, or StratCom, was established in 2014 as a response to Western governments' concerns over supposed Russian propaganda in Eastern Europe. The center insists that it is countering Moscow’s alleged disinformation campaign, but is that really the case?

    StratCom was set up to improve strategic communications within NATO, with seven states, Estonia, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and the UK, signing memorandums of understanding. The facility, which distances itself from the alliance’s command structure, is supposed to provide information on specific issues through various channels, including media outlets, social media, etc., to increase the bloc’s capabilities and build public awareness.

    READ MORE: UK Mainstream Media Falsely Alleges Russian Election Fraud — European Politician

    Mainstream media have on numerous occasions contributed to StratCom’s “building awareness,” mainly highlighting its mission to counter the so-called Russian disinformation campaign in Europe. It appears that the entity regards Russia’s actions as a hybrid war, citing some “blatant” cases in the Baltics and Poland, where Russia has purportedly weaponized social media in order to promote the Kremlin’s interests and portray itself in a more positive light compared to the “rotten” West.

    While graphic stories about Russia spreading deceptive information are being put on the front page, with mainstream media praising StratCom for its efforts to halt the so-called Russia-backed disruption, they avoid mentioning some of the absurd statements about Russian propaganda being made by the communications center.

    Russia’s Hybrid War Doctrine

    StratCom has long been sounding the alarm over the threat of the so-called “Gerasimov doctrine,” named after Russia’s chief of general staff, as an “expanded theory of modern warfare.” It appears that there’s a slight problem regarding the doctrine: it does not actually exist.

    “I’m sorry for creating the Gerasimov Doctrine,” said Mark Galeotti, a senior research fellow at the Institute of International Relations, who has largely contributed to the expansion of the term among mainstream media which were quick to pick it up without verifying its existence with the original speech by Gen. Valery Gerasimov, published in the Russian newspaper Military-Industrial Courier.

    While sponsor nations have been pouring funds into StratCom’s research on a non-existent doctrine in an attempt to counter the Kremlin’s alleged destabilization measures, which are supposedly aimed at undermining the West, Gen. Gerasimov merely described the consequences of the US-backed “color revolutions,” emphasizing that non-military means of achieving political goals have exceeded the power of force and weapons in their effectiveness. In his speech, he did not mention the possibility of a hybrid war between Russia and the West, having only stressed the need to understand how asymmetrical forms and means of modern warfare work.

    Humor, the Kremlin’s Secret Weapon

    The “Gerasimov doctrine” was not the only gaffe in StratCom’s crusade against reputed Russian propaganda which the mainstream media preferred not to disclose. Last spring, the center conducted a study, according to which Russian TV humor became a new challenge to peace. The center revealed that several popular late night shows, such as Vecherniy Urgant (Evening Urgant), which is reminiscent of the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Yesterday Live, Maxim Maxim and Projector Paris Hilton, as well as a comedy quiz program, KVN (Club of the Merry and Witty) were “used as tools of strategic political communication.”

    Having analyzed the shows, the researchers “exposed” links between KVN principal Alexander Maslyakov and Kremlin officials that guaranteed the government access to a strategically important young audience that was “ready to serve the regime with the best emotion-touching content made for the target audience.”

    READ MORE: Russian Comedians Howl With Laughter Over NATO Claim That They are Kremlin Tool

    While the “StratCom Laughs” report alleges that the Kremlin uses such shows and programs to advance its anti-Western agenda via elaborate jokes about European and US leaders, it appears to forget that western late night shows also deal with political matters, parodying Russian President Vladimir Putin, mimicking his accent and his “tough guy” image; and do not hesitate to react to any news regarding Moscow. 

    StratCom is a NATO Propaganda Outlet

    According to Chief Editor and Director of AttackTheSystem.com Keith Preston, StratCom serves as a propaganda machine for the alliance.

    “There’s nothing new about fake news. What is new, are the technological capabilities now available. StratCom is the propaganda outlet for NATO and NATO countries. There’s no purpose for StratCom beyond that. Accusations that Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential elections are a smokescreen. This is a propaganda method that is used to create anti-Russian hysteria and this has to do with increased rivalry between the United States and Russia. Syria is a real hotspot for the conflict between Russia and the US because of different geopolitical interests. I don’t know if full-fledged confrontation will be in the interest of both states and efforts will be made to avoid that,” Preston told Sputnik.

    Another international relations scholar, Dr. Huseyin Bagci, chair of the international relations department at Ankara's Middle East Technical University, reveals to Sputnik his views on the perception of “Russian aggression”:

    “The former Soviet republics, mostly the Baltic states, supported by Germany and Great Britain – they assume that Russia is a military threat towards Europe so they talk about the so-called preventive measures against possible Russian aggression. Tensions between Russia and some European countries will continue to increase. The Turkish-Russian relations are on the way to improve very rapidly. The Turkish-European relations will continue to have tension in a negative way, there’s no cooperation, no possible future membership in the European Union,” he elaborated.

    As for the US’ role in the information war, Dr. Jan Oberg, director of the Transnational Foundation for Peace and Future Research, suggests that Washington struggles to maintain its power so hard that it “sees everybody as an enemy.”

    “Threats, threat images is something you construct, it’s not something you measure objectively. Arms traders sell weapons all over the world. The American Empire is on its way down and global dominance is definitely on its way down. The reason so much weaponry is used and warfare is fought is that people are illiterate when it comes to handling their conflicts. The anti-democratic cancer that is growing in society is militarism. The fall of the US Empire will happen in the next 5 or 10 years. This will be the last empire in human history. The US is so desperate about it losing power internationally it sees everybody as an enemy.”

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    EU Council Wants NATO Cooperation Amid Skripal Poisoning Scandal
    Documents: Yeltsin Was Misled by US Officials About NATO Expansion Plans
    UK's Johnson, NATO's Stoltenberg Discuss Skripal Case (VIDEO)
    NATO Chief Accuses Russia of Aggression: What Did He Miss?
    Tags:
    propaganda campaign, disinformation, hybrid warfare, NATO, StratCom, Europe, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: March 17-23
    This Week in Pictures: March 17-23
    Choose Me
    Choose Me
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse