Register
21:14 GMT +322 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Cambridge Analytica

    India Lacks Adequate Legal Provisions to Check Data Theft - Legal Experts

    CC BY 2.0 / Thought Catalog / Cambridge Analytica
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Reports published by almost all major Indian dailies on Thursday revealed that the ruling BJP, its ally JD(U) and the opposition Congress party have been clients of the Indian arm of Cambridge Analytica - a London-based firm that analyzes social media profiles.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — The reports that Cambridge Analytica has allegedly stolen the data of millions of Facebook users for political predictability is a situation which India is not ready to fight, as it lacks legal provisions and general awareness on the matter, says a cyber law expert contacted by Sputnik.

    "The fact is that Cambridge Analytica will analyze your social media profile and will know facts that even your family or wife doesn't know. They may also analyze your political preferences. Your attitudes and voting preferences are micromanaged. In fact, Cambridge Analytica has helped Donald Trump in his election campaign by analyzing the social media profiles,” Sanjay Hegde, a senior advocate, told Sputnik.

    READ MORE: Cambridge Analytica Offices in London Sealed Amid Reports of Suspicious Package

    Hedge says that as of now, India does not have the competence to deal with such issues as the country has no data protection law and privacy law. All the Indian data is on a Facebook server which is outside the country, where Indian laws are not applicable.

    "We need a new law," Sanjay Hegde further added.

    Another legal expert, Rekha Aggarwal, is of a similar opinion.

    "We are not in a position to take action against Facebook. We have the Information Technology Act 2005 and there is a special cyber cell, but once the data goes into the virtual world, then either to track or take action on it is extremely difficult," advocate Rekha Aggarwal told Sputnik.

    Cameras are trained on the the building housing the offices of Cambridge Analytica in central London, Britain, March 20, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls
    What We Know So Far: Suspended CEO Says Cambridge Analytica Helped Elect Trump
    A data analyst says Indians lack awareness of big data and the government needs to take steps to protect citizen privacy in the future rather than harping on what has happened in the past due to general unawareness. 

    "Elections in 2019 will be the time when the data analysis will rightly put the most use. The government should immediately take steps to protect citizen privacy. There is a general sense of unawareness about personal data in the country," Prof Pulok Ghosh, head of the Statistics Department of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore, told Sputnik.

    READ MORE: India Warns Global Data Analytics Firms Against Meddling in Country's Elections

    India's Minister of Information Technology and Law Ravi Shankar Prasad has alleged that the opposition Congress party has hired Cambridge Analytica for their election campaign strategy. He said that his government will take stringent action against Facebook if the data theft is proven.

    India is scheduled to hold a general election in 2019.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Cambridge Analytica, Facebook, Donald Trump, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Winners Are... 10 Best Places to Visit in Russia
    The Winners Are... 10 Best Places to Visit in Russia
    Pay the Price
    Pay the Price
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse