Register
20:41 GMT +321 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Katy Perry performs at Amalie Arena on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

    How the Pentagon Uses Pop Music for Military Propaganda

    © AP Photo/ Amy Harris
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 03

    The Pentagon’s entertainment propaganda operations are expanding beyond Hollywood movies and TV shows to encompass almost every aspect of popular culture. One area where they are increasingly involved is pop music, teaming up with some of the biggest names in the music industry to produce pro-military music videos and singing-themed movies.

    From pop stars like Katy Perry and Mariah Carey to indie rockers Michelle Penn and The Secret State, the Pentagon had supported a wide variety of recent music video artists. While many of these are country singers like Scotty McCreery and Craig Morton, they also provide assistance to musical reality TV shows and even for a live performance by Britney Spears in Las Vegas. 

    Pitch Perfect Propaganda?

    The most recent music project to have enjoyed large-scale military support was Pitch Perfect 3 – the third in the series of movies about the a capella singing troupe the Barden Bellas. In this final installment the Bellas are seen struggling for money and working in low-paid jobs so they decide to reunite for a USO tour. They travel to several US military bases in Europe to entertain the troops. 

    The film was shot on location at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Georgia, which was dressed to look like Rota, Spain. A DODlive article notes how there were military advisers on set through large parts of the filming:

    "Thomas Lesnieski, a retired Army lieutenant colonel and the former director of public affairs for the Georgia National Guard, says there were many 18-hour days on set, helping to scout locations and providing script reviews to make sure the military was shown in a positive light."

    Air Force Capt. Meredith Kirchoff, who works in public affairs at the Dobbins base, revealed how they even used Airmen to serve as extras in some of the concert scenes. Kirchoff commented that the movie “was awesome, in that it really humanized some of our service members.” 

    Turning Back Time

    In 1989 the producers of the video for Cher’s ‘If I Could Turn Back Time’ approached the US Navy looking for permission to film aboard the USS Missouri, and submitted their storyboard for Pentagon review. According to a Pentagon database several scenes were changed or removed by the DOD to try to de-sexualize the video, including one where “A chief rips a pin-up photo from the inside of a sailor’s locker”. The database entry goes on:

    "DOD/Navy anticipated that Cher’s wardrobe would be outrageous, but never imagined it would be the vulgar, black leather thong-type of outfit that she wore. Of course, when she emerged from the dressing room it was too late. With Entertainment Tonight cameras present, it wasn’t possible for the DOD project officer to do anything but gulp"

     

    In the end there was “much ado in the media, but no official complaints” and the Pentagon were very happy with what they saw as “$8 million in free MTV advertising” for the Navy. 

    Katy Perry Joins the Marine Corps

    For her single ‘Part of Me’, Katy Perry’s producers wanted the music video to tell the story of a young woman who splits up with her boyfriend and seeks solace and adventure by joining the military. Naturally, the Marine Corps were delighted to help, providing access to Camp Pendleton to shoot training sequences, and to amphibious vehicles. 

    Sputnik spoke with a currently serving female Marine who asked not to be named, who commented on the video:

    "Before joining I thought it was something amazing and it was something that I would eventually be able to relate to. Looking at it now that I have some time in, it looks like entertainment."

    The Marine Corps were delighted with the result. An internal report from their entertainment liaison offices notes how the video had racked up millions of views within two days of release and had been picked up by international media outlets:

    "Marine Corps provided support to the production of a music video for Katy Perry at MCB Camp Pendleton 16, 17 and 24 February. The video depicts Ms. Perry leaving behind a past life and become a United States Marine. Viewed more than 4 million times on YouTube by 23 March and was covered in major media outlets in the US, Europe, Canada and India."

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the contributors and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Hackers Attack US Administrative Websites With Pro-Daesh Propaganda
    Council of Europe Using ECHR to 'Smear' Russia - Lawmaker on Gay Propaganda Ban
    Mainstream Media Says 'Russian Propaganda' Creating Fifth Column in US Military
    Tags:
    propaganda, Pentagon, Katy Perry, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Geometry of Natural Landscapes
    The Stunning Geometry of Natural Landscapes
    Comey to a Theater Near You?
    Comey to a Theater Near You?
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse