Register
19:07 GMT +321 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A picture taken on March 11, 2018 shows Syrian government forces outside of the town of Jisreen in the southern tip of the rebel-held Eastern Ghouta enclave as they advance in the areaA general view taken from a government-held area in Damascus shows smoke rising from the rebel-held enclave of Eastern Ghouta on the outskirts of the Syrian capital following fresh air strikes and rocket fire on February 27, 2018

    'German Gov't Uses the Image of Unstable Syria to Justify Errors' – AfD MP

    © REUTERS/ STRINGER © AFP 2018/ STRINGER
    1 / 2
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Refugees seeking asylum in Germany should return to Syria, as the country is already safe. This is what Alternative for Germany politicians stated following their trip to the country. The politicians said on Monday that despite the fact that fighting continues in some zones, there were also regions that had not been destroyed at all.

    Sputnik discussed this with Dr. Christian Blex, an AfD state parliamentarian who visited Syria earlier this month.

    Sputnik: What is your impression of the situation in Syria on the ground? How much does it correspond to what is being reported?

    Dr Christian Blex: It was different from what we were expecting, related to the German media, because on German media you only see destroyed buildings and they always talk about the fighting. The few combat zones which still exist in Syria. My first impression when we entered Syria was that I was quite surprised to see an advertisement for a television and mobile phones, the situation was quite normal. Entering Damascus I was thinking about what city I was entering at the moment; it was like a Western, Spanish city more or less, it was very different from what I had expected.

    Russian military police members stand guard at the Wafideen checkpoint on the outskirts of the Syrian capital Damascus neighbouring the rebel-held Eastern Ghouta enclave on March 13, 2018, awaiting any civilians evacuating from the area
    © AFP 2018/ Louai Beshara
    Russian military police members stand guard at the Wafideen checkpoint on the outskirts of the Syrian capital Damascus neighbouring the rebel-held Eastern Ghouta enclave on March 13, 2018, awaiting any civilians evacuating from the area

    Sputnik: Have you been able to achieve what you were looking to achieve with regard to this trip, have the management and the expectations been fulfilled? What were the results of the meetings with the Syrian officials? Are you happy with those meetings? Do you think you can move forward with returning some of these refugees now?

    Dr Christian Blex: We wanted to see hospitals, we wanted to see educational organizations, schools, universities. We asked to speak with religious representatives, and everything we asked for got fulfilled, I can say one thing to the Syrian officials that they have fulfilled all our requests and we managed to do everything we wanted to do. The Syrian officials, quite surprisingly, said that they want back their refugees in Syria; they need them to rebuild the country.

    Sputnik: What are the figures then, how many refugees is the German government looking to repatriate back to Syria, what numbers can you give us?

    A picture taken on March 11, 2018 shows Syrian government forces outside of the town of Jisreen in the southern tip of the rebel-held Eastern Ghouta enclave as they advance in the area
    © REUTERS/ STRINGER
    Syrian Army Conducting Offensive on One of Terrorists’ Main Strongholds in Eastern Ghouta
    Dr Christian Blex: Honestly I think that Germany doesn't want to send back any, because they created the image of Syria like its hell on Earth. According to our government, the government of Syria is one of the worst governments in the world and they are oppressing the people, they are killing the people, and we can't confirm this and so there aren't any plans from our government to send back any refugees because Mrs Merkel invited everybody to join our country in 2015, in spite of our laws. So there's a problem, they need a justification for their error and that justification is the image of Syria.

    Sputnik: What's the next step with regard to this? Obviously you've got a strategy to undertake investigations into what life is like on the ground in Syria. You've done your investigation, now you're going to report back to the German government and the retrospective agencies, what are your hopes now?

    Dr Christian Blex: We got publicity, German media spotted the scandal that German politicians are visiting Syria and that was just our first goal. We succeeded in it; the German media here are beginning to at least talk about Syria, and we had a press conference full of German media and we didn't do what they expected to do, they tried to fool us and we didn't let them fool us. They tried to hide our result in the German media, but on social media, where we have quite a lot of success, we wanted to show pictures of real life in Syria, to show that the religious representatives want the people back. So we achieved what we wanted to, to open the discussion.

    Sputnik: Can you give us an overview of how acute the situation is on the ground within Germany, are things beginning to settle down, or are there still a lot of challenges remaining in terms of bringing all the refugees and Muslims into the actual culture of Germany and the fabric of your country, is enough being done to tackle this issue?

    Dr Christian Blex: That's a big problem here, if you invite a lot of young men to your country, to decivilize your country. The vast majority of the so-called refugees are young men who have neither the will nor prospect of integrating in our society. Lots of them are simply welfare cheats and there have been quite a lot of aggressive acts towards Germans, especially women and the German government. Mrs Merkel, who enabled this massive influx of people from abroad, is in complete denial about the consequences of her own decisions and people are getting upset because of it.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Kurds Vow to Halt 'Turkish Attempt to Establish Superiority Over Northern Syria'
    US Building New Base in Oil Rich Area in Syria's Deir ez-Zor Province - Reports
    Tags:
    politicians, Alternative for Germany (AfD), Germany, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Geometry of Natural Landscapes
    The Stunning Geometry of Natural Landscapes
    Comey to a Theater Near You?
    Comey to a Theater Near You?
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse