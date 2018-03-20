Register
20:46 GMT +320 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Backdropped by posters of Turkey's founding father Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, left, and himself, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses provincial leaders of his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, Nov. 17, 2017

    Erdogan Courts Iran to Stand Against Possible US Provocation – Professor

    © AP Photo/ Pool
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 100

    Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has claimed that the US military bases in Syria could lead to a third world war, calling Washington out for challenging Ankara and Teheran. Sputnik talked to Turkish political scientists about what is behind Erdogan’s claims.

    Political Science Professor from Atalym University Hasan Ünal thinks that Ankara is discontent with the US policy of threatening with “Iranian complications,” signaling that it is not going to follow Washington’s lead.

    “Opening military bases in Syria by the US are signs of the American long-term plans to tear the Syrian territory apart. The US says with these actions that ‘We are increasing our presence to balance Iran’s growing role in the region. We have no other means to shadow Iran’s influence in the Middle East, that’s why we are staying here with the Kurdish Democratic Union Party’.The US tries to influence Turkey, using Iran as a threat. But Erdogan’s announcements show that he’s discontent with such US policies and is not going to listen to Washington’s warnings,“ Ünal told Sputnik.

    Erdogan’s Call for Mideast Countries to Unite

    He also pointed out that Iran is going to appreciate Erdogan’s pronouncements, saying “Questions arise, as there are no direct contacts between Turkey and Syria. Like Iran, Russia sometimes has difficulties because of the situation. There’s an understanding, however, that if Iranian-Turkish and Russian-Turkish relations get worse because of Turkey’s refusal to accept Bashar al-Assad as the official head of state, more turmoil is yet to come. That is why Iran and Russia are trying to solve questions, playing mediators between Syria and Turkey. And I assume the Iranians appreciate Erdogan’s warnings.”

    At the same time, the professor claimed, with close cooperation between Middle Eastern countries, the US attempts will fail.According to him, the US can have military strongholds in Syria, but the story is a repeat of the situation in Iraqi Kurdistan, where the Americans colluded with former autonomy leader Masoud Barzani. They used the fact that there were no barriers to providing heavy arms. However, the outcome was not in Barzani’s favor, as he lost everything after Russia and Iran spoke against the decision to hold an independence referendum. Ünal predicted the same scenario for US cooperation with the Kurdish Democratic Union Party.

    READ MORE: US Remains 'Official Sponsor of Terrorism in Iraq and Elsewhere' – Politician

    Flirting With Iran Over “Olive branch”

    According to analyst Faik Bulut, who specializes in Middle East studies, Erdogan’s announcements that “not only Turkey is in danger, because there are both the Kurds and the USA in the region” look like an attempt to allure Iran to its side, or at least to make sure that Teheran will retain its reserved position towards Turkey’s military operation in Afrin.

    “Iran doesn’t endorse the Turkish military activities in Syria. That’s why it’s possible that Erdogan’s claims are to draw Iran to its side, or at least to ensure Teheran’s reserved reaction to operation ’Olive branch‘,” Bulut told Sputnik.

    He also pointed out the possibility that Saudi Arabia, Israel and the USA are working on besieging Iran and conducting a military operation against it, which has been discussed for some time. Now that [former CIA chief] Mike Pompeo has stepped in as the Secretary of State this question will become even more relevant.

    “If we look at the Turkish president’s announcements in this light, we can guess that Erdogan is suggesting that Iran and Turkey join their forces and stand up together against a possible US provocation,” he told Sputnik.

    The views and opinions expressed by the experts are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Kurds Vow to Halt 'Turkish Attempt to Establish Superiority Over Northern Syria'
    Damascus Demands Turkish Forces' Immediate Withdrawal From Syrian Lands
    Thousands of Syrians Leave Afrin for Gov't-Controlled Areas Amid Turkish Advance
    Attacks on Mosques in Germany: Has Turkey's Op in Syria 'Become the Last Straw'?
    Turkish Airstrikes Kill 8 Pro-Syrian Gov't Forces Near Afrin - Source
    Turkish Foreign Minister Rules Out Use of S-400 Systems in Syria Operation
    Kurdish YPG Reports Repelling Turkish Forces Attack in Syrian Afrin
    Tags:
    military action, conflict, Kurdish independence, war in Syria, Operation Olive Branch, CIA, Bashar al-Assad, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Iran, Afrin, Turkey, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Soviet People Had Fun, Too
    Soviet People Had Fun, Too
    Stormy Chasers
    Stormy Chasers
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse