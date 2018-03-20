Register
06:53 GMT +320 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Votes counted at Russian presidential elections

    German MP Gives His Assessment of Russian Presidential Vote Transparency

    © Sputnik/ Alexander Piragis
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 41

    Radio Sputnik discussed the 2018 Russian presidential election with Dr. Robby Schlund, member of the Bundestag and an international expert from Germany, who was observing the election.

    Dr. Robby Schlund: It was the first time in Russia and observed the election. It was very interesting to see a very good professional organization and we have seen the new electronic ballot boxes. It was very nice to see this very good technique and it was a very good impression for us.

    Sputnik: Could you, please, tell me, what an observer’s routine is? What does an election observer do?

    Dr. Robby Schlund: At first, I would like to say it was very interesting, it was a very heavy poll and we had a lot to do. What we did – in the first, we from the AfD we think about the neutrality and it’s that we had to look over transparency, regularity and the democracy of the election. That’s the first step and then we had to control – we had to control the ballot boxes, we had to control that the figures were all good, and we had to speak with the workers there. What we have seen, it was very well organized and it was more regular and we have seen the lists how many people would like to come in the ward; it was very interesting. The other thing we also had a few in the next rooms because it’s very interesting, they were all clear, no problems, only for tea or coffee and had a little bit to work for copies. It was a very good organization. In my opinion, it was a very transparent election and all the time we had the possibility to go to all wards and every time we had the possibility to have a look at every room. It was no problem, no problems with people saying it’s not possible, you cannot go in this room or to this table, it was all possible, it was very good work together.

    Sputnik: Were you able to talk to other observers? Did they share your impressions, your positive impressions?

    Dr. Robby Schlund: Yes, it was possible. In our group we had one representative of the Parliament of Jordan and we have spoken about the differences of elections in Germany, in Russia and in Jordan. And it was a very favorable and interesting view about the Russian elections and, in our opinion, we say it was very transparent and it’s not right the other media said it wasn’t correct, because we had the possibility to go in all schools or in all buildings where the people gave their votes for the election.

    Sputnik: More than 15 hundred foreign observers were accredited to monitor these elections in Russia and this points to the fact that this issue of transparency was taken by Russia very seriously. So, do you agree with this?

    Dr. Robby Schlund: Yes, absolutely. We agree with this and our group, we said that it was very interesting to see, it’s very transparent and we think that the electronic ballot boxes work very proper and without big problems and I think it’s a good idea also to do it in Germany with these electronic boxes. It’s a very good idea.

    Sputnik: What is your impression of the atmosphere there; the voter turnout and the general atmosphere?

    Dr. Robby Schlund: There was a very good atmosphere and outside there were possibilities to drink tea or coffee, for the children – a playground, it was a very good organization all the time.

    Related:

    Poroshenko Questions Legitimacy of Russian Presidential Election
    International Observers React to Russian Presidential Election
    Election Commission: 1,400 Russians Voted at Embassy in Washington DC
    Tags:
    transparency, 2018 Russian presidential election, Alternative for Germany (AfD), Germany, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Day of the Submariner in Pictures
    Day of the Russian Submariner in Pictures
    Stormy Chasers
    Stormy Chasers
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse