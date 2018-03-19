Register
17:30 GMT +319 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    nukes' deployment

    Tehran & Riyadh: If Saudis Develop Nukes, They'll Breach Islamic Law – Academic

    © AP Photo/ Charlie Riedel
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 20

    Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman announced that should Iran develop a nuclear bomb, his country would shortly follow suit, which prompted Iran’s Foreign Ministry to call him "delusional and naïve." Sputnik discussed the controversy with Dr. Foad Izadi, Assistant Professor with the Faculty of World Studies at the University of Tehran.

    Sputnik: Is it possible for Saudi Arabia to develop nuclear weapons? Do they have the capability?

    Dr. Foad Izadi: They don’t, in terms of scientific know-how, they are very primitive. If they want to have nuclear weapons, they need to get them somewhere – either from the United States or some other country.

    They are not able to build nuclear weapons; in fact, they're not really capable in terms of science, to do many simplest things. The Saudi government has been sending oil and buying things that they need from the outside, so their capabilities are quite limited. 

    READ MORE: Iran Slams Saudi Crown Prince as 'Delusional' After Nukes' Creation Threat

    Sputnik: What repercussions then could this have on the balance of power in the Middle East if, as you say, they are not able to develop nuclear weapons but if they had the assistance to get one? How would this affect the balance within in the Middle East? It’s potentially very concerning, isn’t it?

    Dr. Foad Izadi: It is. Nuclear weapons are dangerous: Iran’s leader has issued a decree, a fatwah, against obtaining or using nuclear weapons or weapons of mass destruction. It is prohibited under  Islamic law.

    You can engage in warfare if you are attacked but you cannot use anything at your disposal to win a war. So, chemical weapons, nuclear weapons – these are prohibited in warfare as far as Iran is concerned.

    If Saudis go that far, it will not only violating international law, but also the basic principles of Islamic doctrine. There is supposed to be a government that follows the Islamic doctrine, so they will violate basically two sets of laws: both international law and Islamic law.

    Smoke rises after Saudi-led airstrikes hit a food factory in Sanaa, Yemen. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Hani Mohammed
    UN Praises Saudi Humanitarian Efforts in Yemen for Crisis Saudis Caused

    Sputnik: What’s your view regarding Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. Recently, he has gone on a campaign to clean up the country from corruption. What’s his attitude now towards peace and the development of harmony in the region moving forward? Could relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran change under him, or is that just a bridge too far really?

    Dr. Foad Izadi: It depends on the Saudis. The Iranian government has been trying to lower tensions with the Saudis. Iran’s Foreign Minister has been ready to go to the Saudi capital for the last couple of years. He is not welcome.

    Under the Rouhani government in Iran, when they came to power, the main objective was to reduce tensions with other countries that Iran has historically had difficult relations. The United States was one, that’s how they got a nuclear agreement to reduce tensions with the United States and Europe.

    READ MORE: Ready, Steady, Go! Saudi Women Not Only Drive, But From Now On Run in Marathons

    The Rouhani government is interested in reducing tensions or maybe improving relations with the Saudis. But the Saudis find Iran to be a convenient enemy. They have a lot of internal problems, and in order to divert the attention of the public, of the citizens, they need to create some sort of enemy outside and fight that enemy. 

    The opinions expressed are those of speaker only and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik News.

    Related:

    New Anti-Iran Sanctions Not on Agenda of EU Foreign Affairs Council - Mogherini
    US Senator Corker Suggests Trump to Pull out Iran Nuclear Deal in May (VIDEO)
    Iran Security Service Arrests Close Ally of Ex-President Ahmadinejad - Reports
    'Painful Mistake': Iran's FM Zarif Warns US Against Pulling Out of Nuclear Deal
    John Bolton as National Security Adviser Would Pursue War With Iran - Historian
    Tags:
    Islam, nuclear, weapons, Mohammed bin Salman, Iran, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Day of the Submariner in Pictures
    Day of the Russian Submariner in Pictures
    Stormy Chasers
    Stormy Chasers
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse