Register
14:07 GMT +319 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian President and Presidential candidate Vladimir Putin at a polling station during the presidential election in Moscow, Russia March 18, 2018

    West's Problem With Putin is That He's Challenged Unipolar World Order - Analyst

    © REUTERS/ Yuri Kadobnov/POOL
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    2140

    Russians went to the polls on Sunday, reelecting President Vladimir Putin in a landslide. Meanwhile, Western governments and much of their media have attempted to dismiss the significance of the vote. Speaking to Sputnik, investigative journalist Rick Sterling explained what the West's problem seems to be.

    Putin confidently won a fourth term in Sunday's presidential election, taking over 76% of the vote amid turnout of over 67%. Unfortunately, as Rick Sterling pointed out, some Western countries just can't seem to accept that result.

    "The West is already diminishing the results here," the journalist said, speaking to Radio Sputnik. "The New York Times is calling it a 'charade'. And the one thing I would note here is that when the West likes the results of an election, they say it was free and fair, no matter how corrupt it was. If they don't like the results, they say it was unfair and a charade – for example in Russia today they're calling it a charade."

    At the same time, Sterling pointed out, even The Times admitted that there wasn't really any question that Putin is popular with Russians. "That's a pretty big contradiction," he said.

    Preliminary results of the Russian presidential election shown on a screen at the information center of the Russian Central Election Commission. Fourth right: Ella Pamfilova, chairperson of the Russian Central Election Commission
    © Sputnik/ Kirill Kalinnikov
    Putin Receives Over 76.6% of Votes as Over 99% of Ballots Counted - Election Commision
    Sputnik: Do you think there were attempts to undermine this result?

    Rick Sterling: In the West, there's basically non-stop demonization of Russia and President Putin, I'm sad to say…Just about any accusation can be made, and it will not be looked into, or it will not be considered what's the evidence to back that up. So we're seeing really an abandonment of due process in legal proceedings; that's really sad, [and] needs to be countered.

    Information center of Russia's Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation
    © Sputnik/ Kirill Kalinnikov
    Information center of Russia's Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation

    Sputnik: Mr. Putin, by the time he's finished, will have been the president for 20 years. That's a massive endorsement for the Russian people to give an individual that kind of length of term. Why can't the Western media and governments just get on with it?

    Rick Sterling: Well they don't want to get on with it, because Mr. Putin has led the transformation of Russia from a very weak position to a position of greater economic stability at home, and into a position where it's supporting other governments around the world and actually supporting international law. And that's what's really at stake here: The question is whether there is one superpower that dominates the world, that is, the United States.

    Предвыборный штаб кандидата в президенты РФ В. Путина
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin
    From Cheerful Crowds to DDOS Attacks: Highlights From 2018 Presidential Election
    And unfortunately, there are many elites within the US who think that's the rightful order of things. That's really not in the interests of the majority of American people, who are paying their taxes — 56% of the discretionary budget in the US goes to the military. The United States military spends more than the next eight countries combined. So it's a sad state of affairs, but the reality is that the elite in the US thinks that they have a right to dominate the world, and that if another country chooses an independent path, that country needs to be overturned. 

    That's what we've seen happen in Syria. To its credit, Russia has come and in keeping with international law, has aided the Syrian government in standing up in self-defense, and that's what's really enraged the US elite or the neoconservatives – the war hawks in the United States. And I think that's what's really behind the demonization of Vladimir Putin and Russia right now.

    President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of Syria Bashar al-Assad (right) at the Khmeimim Air Base in Syria
    © Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev
    President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of Syria Bashar al-Assad (right) at the Khmeimim Air Base in Syria

    Sputnik: What's your prognosis regarding the development of Russia-US ties, especially amid this Skripal case? 

    Rick Sterling: Well I think that whether it was going to be Vladimir Putin or [Communist Party candidate Pavel] Grudinin, or whoever was going to be the leader of Russia, the situation in the US is that they're demanding acquiesce. And any independent country that stands up and seeks to chart its own path is going to be targeted.

    Personally, I am glad that Russians have elected a leadership that is experienced, that's calm, that chooses diplomacy, but which knows that it needs to stand up for international law, and that caving in in the face of aggression will likely lead to more aggression. I think there are dangerous times ahead, and the Russian people have spoken pretty loudly and clearly, and that needs to be heard in the West.

    The views and opinions expressed by Rick Sterling are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Putin Receives Over 76.6% of Votes as Over 99% of Ballots Counted - CEC
    Western Efforts to 'Demonize' Putin Unify Russians - Russian Lawmaker
    Italian Observer: Election Results Prove Support for Putin's Political Course
    Russians Agree With Putin Foreign Policy, Question Domestic Policy - Professor
    'We Need a Leap Forward': Putin Adresses Rally Amid Projected Landslide Win
    Tags:
    election, Vladimir Putin, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian Presidential Election 2018
    Russian Presidential Election 2018
    Stormy Chasers
    Stormy Chasers
    Turkish Operation in Afrin
    Turkish Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin: Facts and Figures
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse