Register
16:13 GMT +317 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Farmes tap the branches of almond trees during the annual harvest at Villa Casale Modica di San Giovanni on August 11, 2017, in Rosolini, on the south Italian island of Sicily.

    Italian Agriculture Loses Three Bln Euros Annually Due to Russian Sanctions

    © AFP 2018/ Ludovic MARIN
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    251

    After four years of damage to the Italian economy, the National Association of Agricultural Producers, Coldiretti, has called to lift the anti-Russian sanctions. Sputnik Italia spoke with Lorenzo Bazzana, head of the economic department of Coldiretti about this issue.

    In the context of international tension and the return of trade duties, sanctions measures against Russia have caused serious damage to Italian production.

    The EU once again extended anti-Russian sanctions. What do they think about this at Coldiretti?

    “Coldiretti has a simple position on this. It sees that these measures were adopted almost four years ago but for some time now the international picture has changed. It does not seem to us that we should return to these measures, especially after the introduction of duties by Washington. We need to review the measures, and we believe that one of them should be free trade. The measures that we have now do not lead in the right direction,” Bazzana said.

    READ MORE: Italy's Eni Chairwoman Says Anti-Russian Sanctions Create Problems for Company

    What damage did these sanctions bring to the Italian agricultural sector over the last four years?

    “One year before the introduction of sanctions, the volume of exports of Italian agricultural products and food was three billion euros more than the current amount. Thus, we can estimate losses in the direction of Russia, starting from 2014 at three billion per year. This is an important topic, which needs to be treated in a completely different way because we believe that trade wars do not bring any benefit to either party,” Lorenzo said.

    We are talking about three billion in losses from exports. But if we add to this the damage to the image of Italian products and the replacement of Italian goods with goods from other countries, will the total amount of damage increase?

    “Undoubtedly, as the active appearance of products imitating Italian products in the Russian market has damaged the Made in Italy brand, and some Italian products have disappeared as part of import substitution. If sanctions are lifted, it will be difficult for us to restore our previous positions,” Bazzana told Sputnik.

    READ MORE: Italy's Decision to Join Anti-Russia Sanctions 'Was a Mistake,' Analyst Says

    “For many years, Italian manufacturers have been actively investing in the Russian market. They were also participating in events, fairs, advertising campaigns. In fact, we can assume that with the introduction of sanctions, all this was simply ‘thrown out’ into the wind. It was wasted,” he added.

    Do you think that with the arrival of the new government in Italy there will be changes regarding anti-Russian sanctions? Or it does not only depend on the Italian government?

    Most likely, it does not depend much on the Italian government. From the very beginning, Italy said that it did not support such measures. Within the union of states, the unity of the majority must be maintained. But sanctions were not such a threat that could be of use. I think that the new government, whatever it is, will stick to the same point of view,” Bazzana said.

    Workers complete the new four-cylinder diesel engine OM 654 during the official start of production in the MDC Power GmbH, a company of the German Daimler AG, in Koelleda, central Germany
    © AP Photo/ Jens Meyer
    AfD: European Sanctions Against Russia Cost Germany Thousands of Jobs
    He further said that the Russian market is very interesting and Italy also has a warm relationship with Russian tourists. 

    “For our country, tourism, of course, is important. It is a pity that because of this situation we can lose them,” the head told Sputnik.

    Earlier it was reported that EU sanctions against Russia have cost Germany tens of thousands of jobs.

    Markus Frohnmaier, who leads the EU-skeptic Alternative for Germany (AfD) youth wing, said sanctions on Russia had considerably affected Germany’s economic prosperity and hurt its people.

    “German enterprises estimate that Germany has lost more than 42,000 jobs, while some companies went bankrupt," Markus Frohnmaier told the Izvestiya newspaper.

    Michael Harms, chairman of the Russian-German Chamber of Commerce, also said that the German economy is suffering billions in loses annually due to the ongoing anti-Russian policy.

    The European Union introduced sanctions on Russia after the start of the Ukraine crisis and Crimea's decision to rejoin Russia in 2014. Moscow has refuted the accusations of interfering in Ukraine and introduced a food embargo on the countries that targeted it with economic restrictions.

    Related:

    US Senate Warns Russia of Sanctions if S-400 Sold to Any Foreign Nations
    Anti-Russia Crusade Intensifies: Trump & Britain Order New Sanctions
    Russia to Expand ‘Blacklist’ of US Citizens in View of Latest Sanctions – Moscow
    New Round of US Sanctions Against Russia Over Alleged Election Meddling
    Washington Denies Timing New Sanctions to Disrupt Russian Election
    Tags:
    bilateral relations, tourism, trade, anti-Russian sanctions, agriculture, Italy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: March 10-16
    This Week in Pictures: March 10-16
    Stormy Chasers
    Stormy Chasers
    Turkish Operation in Afrin
    Turkish Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin: Facts and Figures
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse