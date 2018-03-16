Register
00:41 GMT +317 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    British Military personnel wearing protective coveralls work to remove a vehicle connected to the March 4 nerve agent attack in Salisbury, from a residential street in Gillingham, southeast England on March 14, 2018

    UK Ignores OPCW Commitment in Skripal Incident - Analyst

    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 60

    UK-based media outlets are adamant in their support of the British government's baseless stance in Skripal's case. The UK has been blaming Moscow since the first reports appeared about the incident involving the Russian ex-spy. Sputnik spoke with Matthew Gordon Banks, former Conservative MP, about the case.

    Sputnik: Russia has repeatedly offered to work with Britain into the investigation of who was responsible for the poisoning of Skripal, however British authorities have refused cooperation and even refused to send of samples of Novichok nerve agent used in the attack … What does this tell us about the handling of the case from British authorities?

    Matthew Gordon Banks: I think there is a certain amount of hypocrisy on the part of the British government and the west in general. We, in the UK, are signatory to the Organization for the prevention of chemical weapons (OPCW).

    We have signed the protocol and we should be giving the Russians the opportunity over a seven to ten day period of being able to do their own analysis, look at the facts and should be investigating this jointly. Instead what we’ve found is a huge rush – the public aren’t seeing a great deal of evidence and we’ve given Russia just 24 hours to respond. I can’t say I’m entirely surprised that they’ve thought that this was quite ridiculous.

    Sputnik: Despite refusing to show any evidence that Russia is behind the poisoning of Sergei Skripal, it seems like the west and the UK are adamant that Russia is guilty…What affect will these rash and proof-less verdicts have on relations between Russia and the UK but also Russia and the West?

    Matthew Gordon Banks: I think that relations generally in recent times have been deemed poor. This particular matter can’t help in any way at best and will likely make them deteriorate more.

    What I’d like to see happen is the British using a carrot-and-stick approach; give the British government who won’t be persuaded to do what they should be doing, putting in at least some back channels of communication with the Russian government because at present they don’t really exist either. At a positive level, Russia has consistently said they would like to work with the west and the UK on things like Islamic terrorism. So far we haven’t really taken them up on that offer.

    Sputnik: What effect does the runaway, out of control British media have on the handling of this case?

    Matthew Gordon Banks: Well, a very considerable part of the British media is foreign owned. Particularly, by those based in the United States. Really, the balance of proof that we have seen (or not in this case) wouldn’t even reach the level required for a civil prosecution in this case. Something very significant we did see and still see a very considerable number of photographs relating to Alexander Litvinenko but we haven’t seen any photographs of policeman involved or Mr Skripal, or his daughter.

    Why is that? I think that is very significant. I think the timing of this is very significant, the way it’s being handled and I hope that the Russian government will react calmly and carefully but whatever the result of that, the UK in particular over the last 6 or 7 years, has been very poor in trying to maintain relations with the Russian Federation and that is certainly very true with other western countries but not all and certainly not with many of our European partners who have actually been suffering themselves, as a result of sanctions placed on Russia.

    The views and opinions expressed by Matthew Gordon Banks are those of the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    UK's 'Spying Industry' Is Main Beneficiary of Skripal Incident - Analyst
    EU Preparing 'Clear Message' Amid Skripal Case - Tusk
    Israel Issues Russia-Free Condemnation on Skripal Poisoning
    Skripal's Poisoning is Theresa May's Chance to Make Her Government Great Again
    Russia Opens Criminal Cases Over Yulia Skripal's Poisoning, Glushkov's Murder
    Tags:
    poisoning, hypocrisy, investigation, Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Matthew Gordon Banks, Sergei Skripal, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: March 10-16
    This Week in Pictures: March 10-16
    The Rexit
    The Rexit
    Turkish Operation in Afrin
    Turkish Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin: Facts and Figures
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse