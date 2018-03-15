Register
14:46 GMT +315 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Germany refugees

    The Longer Refugees in EU 'Kept in Limbo, the More They'll Become Angry' - Prof.

    © REUTERS/ Fabrizio Bensch
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A German news outlet has reported that the EU is planning to introduce legislation that will push other countries outside the bloc to cooperate on repatriating refugees or face visa caps.

    Sputnik discussed this with Professor Endre Sik, director of the Center for Refugee and Migration Studies at the Hungarian Academy of Sciences.

    Sputnik: What are your thoughts on this legislation, do you think that this is a good idea and will it really make a difference in solving the migration issue?

    Endre Sik: This is an experiment, I don't think a minor change in legislation will solve the migration problem, however, the European Union should try various ways, I would even say a combination and recombination of old and new solutions to cope with the new phase of this old problem, meaning if there are less and less refugees and migrants who are entering the EU, those who are there and cannot be sent back home cause continuous problems, so they have to find ways how to reduce this tension.

    READ MORE: Number of Asylum Seekers in EU Down by Almost Half in 2017 — Reports

    Sputnik: We talked about difficulties of repatriation can you tell us how widespread this problem is? And what is it exactly that the countries are not doing?

    Endre Sik: It is very difficult to generalize, because country by country and, actually, sometimes on the basis of bilateral relations between countries, this can be very different, therefore there's no general solution, common solution, this is very sensitive diplomatic issue that should be, I think quite rightly, on behalf of the EU to try to renegotiate and again renegotiate this issue and that is including another issue such as we saw with the Turkish solution and the African countries they are very different reactions and very different origins than the European Union.

    Sputnik: Of course this has been criticized by some by saying this is a very Trump-like measure what can you say about that point of view?

    Endre Sik: First of all I like Trump as a reference point and I think it is quite correct because this seems to be an innovative idea, if I want to criticize it I would say this is an ad hoc without any careful research and then they had this idea to change policy, so it really can be called a Trump-like action, but I think what is important that they try to do it various things and experiment with various things, and of course these innovative ideas will be criticized and in a way should be criticized by other partners who are less enthusiastic with ad hoc ideas, but an experiment always has critics, perhaps, this just is a minor part of a series of competitive games, but perhaps not even those who came up with this idea really thought it through seriously and that it should be put into practice, it's just part of negotiations.

    READ MORE: Germany's PEGIDA Leader Probed Due to Tweet on Ex-Refugee, Group Admits Fault

    Sputnik: What is the extent of the problem of countries not accepting failed asylum seekers for repatriation, how many people are we talking about?

    Endre Sik: I don't know the exact numbers and I don't think that anyone knows the exact numbers, but definitely this is a major issue and this will remain a major issue because time is not on the European Union's side, because the longer people are kept in limbo, the more they will feel disappointed and become angry, and become militant, and become easy targets for recruitment attempts, so this is a major problem.

    READ MORE: Alleged EU Ultimatum for Non-Members: Take Your Refugees or Forget About Visas

    Sputnik: What do you think of the fact that EU now is turning this experiment instead of trying to increase migration quotas for EU members, does this show we're moving toward to a new approach?

    Endre Sik: This is an experiment and I don't think this is a major change in policy.

    The views and opinions expressed by Endre Sik are those of the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    legislation, refugees, migration, European Union
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Bali's Waterfalls
    Couple of Adventure Hunters Share Breathtaking Shots of Unique Places
    The Rexit
    The Rexit
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok