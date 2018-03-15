Register
05:35 GMT +315 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men

    Ultra-Orthodox Jews Not Enough to Help Netanyahu Be Reelected - Analyst

    © REUTERS/ Finbarr O'Reilly
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party has announced that the coalition had reached an agreement to prevent snap elections and the draft of the bill exempting ultra-Orthodox Yeshiva students from the conscription has been also passed. Sputnik spoke with David Tal, Professor of Israel Studies at the University of Sussex for the insight.

    Sputnik: How much influence do Ultra-Orthodox Jews have on Israeli politics and is it likely that the bill exempting ultra-Orthodox Jewish students from serving in the army will be removed?

    David Tal: They don’t really have a stand in political issues, they care about their own people and not national politics, and this allows them to join pretty much any political party in Israel.

    I don't think they will get complete exemption from the military, but they did not ask for this, they asked for those who are still learning in the Yeshiva to be exempt.

    Sputnik: Does Netanyahu have a chance of being re-elected next year and what is his personal stance towards ultra-orthodox?

    David Tal: I think it is too early to predict whether Netanyahu will win next year’s election, he remains very popular within his own support base, but that base is no more than about 25% of the Israeli people. Whether they stick with him during the ongoing corruption allegations remains to be seen, so as I stated, it is too difficult to predict at this stage.

    Sputnik: Who could potentially succeed Netanyahu and would Israel’s foreign policy and policy towards Palestine change assuming Netanyahu leaves office?

    David Tal: Right now there is no one who is really standing out to replace him from the Likud Party. The future of Palestine is not just about Israeli policy;

    it’s about Palestinian politics as they remain highly divided amongst themselves, so it is very difficult to speak about one Palestinian position and to suggest how negotiations will progress following Netanyahu.

    The views and opinions expressed by David Tal are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

     

    Related:

    Israel Plans to Broadcast 2018 World Cup to Arab States as Gesture of Respect
    Israel in Talks With Russia Over Disputed Gas Field Put Up for Tender by Lebanon
    Israel in Touch With Russia on Removal of Shiite Forces From S Syria - Envoy
    US Marines Train with Allies in Israel, Romania to Respond to Regional Threats
    Palestine Doubtful About US Future Mideast Peace Plan Likely Favoring Israel
    Tags:
    conscription, orthodox, coalition, election, David Tal, Netanyahu, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Bali's Waterfalls
    Couple of Adventure Hunters Share Breathtaking Shots of Unique Places
    The Rexit
    The Rexit
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok