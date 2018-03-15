How US Used Chemical Attacks to Justify Its Invasion of Syria Since 2013

The Jaish al-Islam group planned a chemical attack in 2013 which could have opened the door to the US intervention and the ouster of the legitimate Syrian government, a Syrian specialist on extremist groups told Sputnik. According to the specialist in the next 10-15 days the world will know the truth about false flag attacks and terrorist sponsors.

In 2013 Jaish al-Islam militants had to capture Damascus and overthrow the legitimate Syrian government in accordance with their Western sponsors' plan, Husam Taleb, a former follower of Zahran Alloush, the founder of the Jaish al-Islam group, revealed in an interview with Sputnik Arabic.

"A chemical attack was really planned and women and children were to fall victim to it," Taleb, a Syrian specialist on extremist groups, recalled. "In this way the countries that support and fund militants — the US, the UK, France, Saudi Arabia and Qatar — sought to exert pressure on the Syrian government. In 2013 [then US President] Barack Obama said that the Americans would use force against the Syrian government if it launched a chemical attack against its people. No one [in Syria] had ever talked about this kind of weapons before. Since that time, a 'series' with the use of poisonous substances has begun."

Taleb underscored that eventually in 2013 Jaish al-Islam used chemical arms against Jaish al-Hurr and took control of entire Ghouta.

"It was planned that Jaish al-Islam would seize power and take up the reins of the country after America's strike against the Syrian capital," Sputnik's interlocutor underscored.

The specialist fled the city of Douma in 2012, after he had been abducted and tortured.

"I am aware of everything what is happening there today, because I maintain relations with my relatives and friends," he said. "I know for certain that the situation there bears no resemblance to what the White Helmets say. I can say with confidence that the White Helmets is a terrorist organization in the full sense of the term. They often do "reports" about saving victims from the rubbles. But they conduct these operations to take 'pretty pictures' while the quality of the rescue mission suffers. Is that the kind of thing rescuers and humanitarian organization employees do?"

Taleb said that while the White Helmets show the bodies of murdered children claiming that died because of chemical attacks, they themselves kill these unfortunate victims.

"Everything is being done to impose pressure on the Syrian government," the specialist said. "[Previously], Britain and the US created similar pseudo-humanitarian organizations in Iraq."

According to Sputnik's interlocutor, the truth about militants' actions will find its way out in the next 10-15 days when residents of Ghouta tell a story about their life under the rule of terrorists. Everyone will know about hundreds of women and children who were kept in guerilla prisons. Syrian people will unveil how many children died of hunger and cold and how their bodies were presented as evidence of alleged chemical attacks by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).

To illustrate his point Taleb referred to the situation in Hamuriyah, a town in Eastern Ghouta.

"There were reports that a couple of weeks ago chemical weapons were used against residents of Hamuriyah, claiming the lives of 26 children. Last week inhabitants of this city raised the Syrian flag, asked terrorists to go out and let the government army in. Would they do it if the Syrian Arab Army really attacked them with this terrible weapon?" the Syrian specialist asked rhetorically.

As for extremists' sources of funding, Taleb said that money usually comes from the United States, Britain, France, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and other countries.

[The other day], "Muhammad Alloush (brother of Zahran Alloush, the founder of Jaish al-Islam) thanked Germany for the 10 million euro assistance. But where is this money? What is it spent on? People in Ghouta are starving, but have not got the money which was sent for them. This money goes to support terrorists. All the money allocated by the US or Germany, or other countries [for humanitarian purposes] ends up in the pockets of the so-called armed opposition. This money could save starving [Syrians], but in reality this does not happen," the specialist said.

Zahran Alloush is a Syrian Sunni Salafist preacher who originated from the city of Douma in Eastern Ghouta. He founded and led the Jaish al-Islam opposition armed group. He was killed along with his deputy on December 25, 2015 as a result of a missile strike. After Zahran's death his brother, Muhammad Alloush, became one of the leaders of the Syrian opposition. He represented the Syrian opposition during the Astana talks in January 2017.

In his youth, Taleb, who was raised in Douma, fell under the influence of Zahran Alloush. Later he abandoned Salafists misconceptions and is now engaged in exposing false extremist ideas.

