Register
21:37 GMT +313 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Aug. 10, 2017, file photo, a man watches a television screen showing U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during a news program at the Seoul Train Station in Seoul, South Korea.

    A Great Change: How Trump-Kim Meeting May Solve Korean Nuclear Crisis

    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    101

    It appears that Pyongyang, Seoul and Washington may open the door to the resolution of the longstanding Korean nuclear crisis, analysts told Sputnik, while demonstrating cautious optimism about the possible high-level meeting between the US president and his North Korean counterpart.

    If the negotiations between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un go smoothly it will significantly reduce tensions on the Korean Peninsula, says Liu Chao, a specialist on Korean affairs at the Liaoning Academy of Social Sciences.

    "[Beijing] attaches great importance to the fact that the tensions on the Korean Peninsula are fading," Liu told Sputnik China. "Since China is a large state in Northeast Asia, the situation in the region directly concerns its [national] interests and security. China has always been keeping an eye on the development of the situation on the Korean Peninsula, particularly, on the denuclearization issue."

    The academic noted that China had repeatedly emphasized the importance of direct negotiations between the US and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), stressing that the Korean nuclear problem had long been fueled by contradictions between Washington and Pyongyang.

    "Therefore, China will promote the negotiations between the US and North Korea on the denuclearization issue in every way possible," Liu highlighted.

    FILE- In this Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, file photo, people watch a TV screen showing images of U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea
    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon
    Meeting With Trump: Kim Wants 'to Show to the World N Korea is Normal Country' - Prof.
    He denounced the assumption that direct contacts between the US and the DPRK could reduce China's influence in the region: "I believe that these claims are groundless," the academic noted. "The status of the People's Republic of China (PRC) will remain intact while China's determination to protect its national interests and regional security are irreversible."

    Following his two-day visit to Pyongyang, South Korean National Security Adviser Chun Eui-yong announced on March 6 that the DPRK was ready to hold high-level meetings with South Korea and was willing to start talks with Washington on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

    Two days later, Chun signaled that Trump had accepted Kim's invitation.

    "Kim Jong Un talked about denuclearization with the South Korean Representatives, not just a freeze. Also, no missile testing by North Korea during this period of time. Great progress being made but sanctions will remain until an agreement is reached. Meeting being planned!" Trump tweeted on March 8.

    ​According to the Global Times, the upcoming meeting "is expected to create a historic milestone for peace on the peninsula." On the other hand, if the negotiations prove effective China will have an opportunity to persuade its counterparts at the UN Security Council to weaken or even lift sanctions on North Korea. In this case Beijing will resume trade relations with its northern neighbor and facilitate the DPRK's sustainable economic development.

    Ba Dianjun, a researcher from the Northeast Asian Studies College at Jilin University, told Sputnik that the Trump-Kim negotiations may significantly improve the situation in the region.

    "The potential talks between the US and the DPRK are the result of years of interaction between the parties," Ba underscored. "It can be said that 'everything that reaches its limit inevitably reverses itself.' Earlier we saw that the situation on the Korean Peninsula was literally on the verge of war, neighboring countries were in suspense, [some observers] did not rule out the possibility of an accidental conflict."

    Activists of the non-governmental organization International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) wear masks of US President Donal Trump and leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Kim Jon-un while posing with a mock missile in front of the embassy of Democratic People's Republic of Korea in Berlin, on September 13, 2017
    © AFP 2018/ Britta Pedersen / dpa
    'This Could Be an Extraordinarily Significant Meeting' - Analyst on Trump, Kim Jong-un Talks
    However, it is obvious now that the DPRK, South Korea and the US have embraced a more rational approach toward the Korean nuclear issue, the scholar remarked, dubbing Kim's idea of signing a peace agreement "a great change."

    "If the US and North Korea manage to start a dialogue, and South and North Korea reach a peaceful solution, the situation in the region will move in the right direction. In addition, a 'side effect' [of this shift] will spread to other Northeast Asian countries," Ba suggested.

    At the same time, the Chinese scholar noted that one should not expect that the dialogue between the DPRK, South Korea and the US would solve regional long-standing geopolitical issues at once: "We view it as a glimpse of hope," he remarked. "[However], if the leaders of US and North Korea sit down at the negotiating table, this will undoubtedly send a good message on the further development of the situation."

    Lui also warned against jumping to conclusions over the upcoming meeting: "These are just intentions so far. We have also heard the opinions of US State Department representatives and military officials — they are not very optimistic about [the Trump-Kim talks]." 

    The DPRK authorities have signaled their willingness to conclude a peace agreement with the US since the time of Kim Jong-un's grandfather, the first leader of the DPRK, Kim Il Sung.

    Under former US President Bill Clinton, the Americans held talks with Pyongyang on the establishment of diplomatic relations as well as the possibility of opening the US Embassy in Pyongyang. However, after George W. Bush assumed office, these plans were abolished.

    The views and opinions expressed by Liu Chao, Ba Dianjun are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Meeting With Trump: Kim Wants 'to Show N Korea is Normal Country' - Prof.
    S Korea Welcomes Meeting Between US, N Korean Leaders as 'Historic Milestone'
    Japan Prime Minister Lauds North Korea Denuclearization Offer
    N Korea Sends 'Positive Signals' But There Is Long Way From Talks - Tillerson
    Tags:
    nuclear negotiations, negotiations, peace talks, nuclear weapons, nuclear program, Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Kim Jong-un, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), China, United States, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Eastern Ghouta Humanitarian Corridor in Pictures
    Eastern Ghouta Humanitarian Corridor in Pictures
    So They Finally Met
    Can't Wait to See You
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok