Register
20:39 GMT +313 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A U.N. chemical weapons expert, wearing a gas mask, holds a plastic bag containing samples from one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. (File)

    Why US Bullies Syria While Admitting It Has No Clue Who's Using Chemical Weapons

    © REUTERS/ Mohamed Abdullah
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    181

    The heads of the Pentagon and the CIA have admitted that they have no conclusive evidence to prove that the Syrian government has used chlorine gas in militant-held areas in Eastern Ghouta. Russian security analysts explain why the US is continuing its threats of military intervention against Damascus even though it has no casus belli for doing so.

    Defense Secretary Jim Mattis stopped just short of threatening Syria with new airstrikes on Sunday following unconfirmed reports of another chlorine gas attack in Eastern Ghouta, admitting that he had no proof that the Syrian government was responsible for the attack. "I don't have evidence right now of it," the Pentagon chief said, while insisting that the administration would not tolerate the use of weapons of mass destruction by Damascus.

    The same day, CIA Director Mike Pompeo said that the US intelligence community didn't know what happened in the militant-held territory, and that it was "working diligently to verify what happened there." 

    A picture taken on March 11, 2018 shows Syrian government forces outside of the town of Jisreen in the southern tip of the rebel-held Eastern Ghouta enclave as they advance in the area
    © REUTERS/ STRINGER
    Syrian Army Finds Militants' Workshop to Manufacture Chemical Munitions in Eastern Ghouta - Colonel
    Pompeo, who was appointed secretary of state on Tuesday, admitted that President Trump had been asking him "nearly every day what it is the intelligence community knows about the Syrian regime's use of chemical weapons and who else, the Russians or the Iranians might be responsible for them," with the CIA "still trying to figure out precisely what had happened in each of these cases."

    Unfortunately, as some observers have pointed out, the lack of evidence has not always stopped Washington from acting. Last April, days after an alleged chemical weapons attack on the Idlib region town of Khan Sheikhoun, Trump ordered a cruise missile strike against the Syrian military's Shayrat Airbase, later bragging about it to Chinese President Xi Jinping over "the most beautiful piece of chocolate cake."

    The body of a plane burned as a result of the US missile attack on an air base in Syria. File photo
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    The body of a plane burned as a result of the US missile attack on an air base in Syria. File photo

    Before that, in 2013, President Obama nearly launched a military intervention in Syria over militant claims that Damascus had used chemical weapons, also in Ghouta. Moscow helped to defuse that crisis, striking a deal with Washington to assist Syria in the liquidation of its chemical weapons stockpile, which the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons confirmed had been completed in 2014. 

    According to Evgeny Minchenko, director of the International Institute of Political Analysis, Washington's tendency to steer itself straight into a confrontation with Damascus over alleged chemical weapons' use may be more philosophical than anything else.

    "The situation is the same as that in Ivan Krylov's fable," the observer explained, recalling the story of the Wolf and the Lamb, where an exasperated lamb asking what he had done to deserve being eaten receives a callous response from the wolf of 'You're guilty because I'm hungry.' 

    Lights and smoke are seen during Syrian government bombardment on the rebel-controlled town of Arbin, in the besieged Eastern Ghouta region on the outskirts of the capital Damascus, on late March 11, 2018
    © AFP 2018/ Ammar SULEIMAN
    Russia Vows Response in Case its Military in Syria Threatened as US Considers Anti-Damascus Strike - MoD
    "If the White House believes that Assad must go at any price, it will continue to push forward with this agenda regardless of whether or not there are facts to back it up. If not, too bad for the facts," Minchenko said.

    For his part, Vladimir Yevseyev, military expert and deputy director of the CIS Institute, says that the chemical weapons "trump card" has long been used by Western policymakers to solve problems in no way connected to the protection of civilians.

    "Russia has repeatedly demonstrated that in Syrian territories liberated by government forces…significant arsenals of chemical weapons have been found. But in the US, [officials] have pretended that they do not notice this," the journalist noted.

    Syrians walk past destroyed buildings in the rebel-held town of Hamouria, in the besieged Eastern Ghouta region on the outskirts of the capital Damascus, on March 9, 2018
    © AFP 2018/ ABDULMONAM EASSA
    Syrians walk past destroyed buildings in the rebel-held town of Hamouria, in the besieged Eastern Ghouta region on the outskirts of the capital Damascus, on March 9, 2018

    Damaged cars and buildings are seen in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria
    © REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
    Moscow Exposes Nusra Front's Chemical Attack as US Warns It's Ready to Act in Syria
    And the incontrovertible argument long made by military experts – that no army in the world uses chemical weapons during an offensive, because it inevitably leads to the deaths of its own personnel, are met with similar silence, Yevseyev added. 

    The latter argument seems all the more relevant amid militant claims about Syrian government chemical attacks in Eastern Ghouta, where forces loyal to Damascus are engaged in a major military operation to free the territory of militant control. With Syria's long, grueling war against militants and terrorists nearing its end, Damascus would have to be extremely incompetent to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory by using gas and provoking Washington.

    Ultimately, Yevseyev believes that Washington's seemingly "maniacal tenacity" to find ways to intervene in Syria is a project of the State Department, not the Pentagon or the CIA. Notwithstanding the fact that its "Assad must go" line is no longer realistic, the State Department continues to pursue it out of inertia, using the same "old tools."

    In this way, not much has changed since the lead-up to the US invasion of Iraq, when Secretary of State Colin Powell presented evidence to the UN about Saddam Hussein's weapons of mass destruction, which, as it turned out, also never existed.

    The image seen round the world of Secretary of State Colin Powell and his mock vial of anthrax,which he held up during a presentation before the UN on Iraq's alleged weapons of mass destruction program, February 5, 2003.
    © AP Photo/ Elise Amendola
    The image seen round the world of Secretary of State Colin Powell and his mock vial of anthrax,which he held up during a presentation before the UN on Iraq's alleged weapons of mass destruction program, February 5, 2003.

    Related:

    Eastern Ghouta Humanitarian Corridor in Pictures
    WATCH Syrian Army Cracks Down on Terrorists in Eastern Ghouta
    One Killed, Nine Injured in Massive Anti-Militant Rally in East Ghouta - Reports
    Syrian Army Reportedly Finds Cache of French Weapons in Liberated Eastern Ghouta
    Two Reportedly Killed When E Ghouta Militants Shell Damascus Neighborhood
    Tags:
    expert analysis, claims, chemical weapons, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Eastern Ghouta Humanitarian Corridor in Pictures
    Eastern Ghouta Humanitarian Corridor in Pictures
    So They Finally Met
    Can't Wait to See You
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok