Register
19:06 GMT +313 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    This Aug. 11, 2009 photo shows laborers working at Huaxi No. 2 steel and iron construction material company in Huaxi, Jiangsu Province, China

    Trump's Tariff Plan May Shatter Pillars of the World Trade Order – Academic

    © AP Photo/
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The Trump administration's decision to unilaterally increase import tariffs on steel and aluminum could trigger a domino effect worldwide thus affecting the global economy, Huang Weiping, professor at the People’s University of China, told Sputnik.

    The US attempt to unleash a trade war on China creates a dangerous precedent which could undermine the very principle of free trade, Huang Weiping, professor at the People's University of China, warns.

    "If a trade war begins between China and the US it won't imperil financial flows since these countries are two large economies and China has a sustainable balance-of payment surplus in bilateral trade with the US," Huang told Sputnik China. "However, the situation, when trade between two countries is guided by the principle of mutual sanctions instead of free trade, it creates a dangerous precedent. Thus, in the future any country could unilaterally impose any sanctions [against its competitors]. And then the entire world trade order will be destroyed."

    The People's Republic of China flag and the U.S. Stars and Stripes fly along Pennsylvania Avenue near the US Capitol during Chinese President Hu Jintao's state visit in Washington, DC, US on January 18, 2011.
    © REUTERS/ Hyungwon Kang
    Beijing: Trade War With US 'to Bring Disaster to the Whole World'
    According to the academic, it would be the worst outcome possible for the world. He emphasized that one should understand that it has always been very difficult to establish the rules of the game. On the flip side, it doesn't take much time and effort to destroy everything, Huang stressed.

    Earlier, US President Donald Trump imposed 25 percent and 10 percent tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, respectively, with an initial exemption for Canada and Mexico. It was reported that the Trump administration "has opened the door to exemptions" for other allies as well.

    Trump has justified the move by the necessity of protecting local American producers and, consequently, creating new jobs in the metal industry. However, according to the non-profit organization Tax Foundation, these measures could actually have the opposite effect: Additional duties on aluminum and steel imports may cost US firms about $9 billion a year which would be "eventually passed on to consumers through higher prices."

    Furthermore, the independent tax policy non-profit suggests that "while it may be easy to dismiss the impact of a roughly $9 billion tax increase in a $20 trillion economy, to put it in perspective, the new tariffs proposed by the Trump administration far exceed the tax benefits from the recent expansion of  section 179 on expense provisions for small businesses in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act."

    Potential US-Chinese Trade War Will be Catastrophic for Everyone

    Although Trump's recent measure is unlikely to deal a heavy blow to Chinese steel and aluminum producers, the country's Minister of Commerce Zhong Shan warned that a potential trade war between China and the US would be disastrous not only for Beijing and Washington, but the rest of the world.

    "There will be no winner," Zhong told journalists on March 11. "A trade war will be catastrophic for China, the US and the rest of the world."

    A laborer works at a steel plant of Shandong Iron & Steel Group in Jinan, Shandong province, China July 7, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Stringer
    US-China Trade War Fears Grow: 'Even in Best-Case Scenario it Would Definitely Mean Slower Growth in Both Countries'
    He stressed that China does not want to begin a trade war and will not unleash one on the US; however, Beijing will do everything to protect Chinese national interests. Zhong did not specified what kind of retaliatory measures China could take.

    For its part, the European Union has openly threatened the US with the introduction of  25-percent tariffs on American motorcycles, boats, jeans, cosmetics, t-shirts, bourbon, orange juice and corn. In addition, Brussels is considering lodging a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) over Trump's recent move.

    "Recently, we have seen how it is being used as a weapon to threaten and intimidate us. But we are not afraid, we will stand up to the bullies," European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmström told journalists Monday.

    Tokyo is likely to follow in the footsteps of the EU and challenge the issue at the WTO, according to Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko.

    US Tries to Prevent the Transfer of High Technologies to China

    Meanwhile, Trump remains concerned about a huge balance of payments deficit with China. According to Zhong, the problem could be solved if the US lifts restrictions on the export of high-tech products to China.

    US President Donald Trump meets with EU leaders in Brussels
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Vitvitsky
    On the Brink of Trade War: EU to Hit Back With Tariffs on Iconic US Goods
    However, it is unlikely that the Trump administration will accept this proposal. The US and its European allies appear to be afraid of China's swift technological rise and are trying to prevent the transfer of high technologies to China.

    The US authorities have repeatedly blocked the merger of US companies with Chinese firms citing national security concerns. For example, in September 2017, the Trump administration barred a China-backed firm from buying US-based chipmaker Lattice.

    To tackle the trade deficit problem Washington would prefer to sell China more finished goods, raw materials and agricultural products. However, if a trade war begins, Beijing may impose restrictions on these supplies. In this case sooner or later the two countries would have to sit down at the negotiating table.

    The views and opinions expressed by Huang Weiping are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    EU-US Trade Wars Cannot Have Any Winners - French Economy Minister
    Brexit Echoes: 'Dreadful' Predictions of Those Opposed to Slave Trade Abolition
    'We Are not Afraid': EU Stands-Up to Trade 'Bullies' in Tariff Row With US
    Merkel: Europe Must Respond to Unilateral Actions by US on Trade
    New Zealand's PM Defends Foreign Minister's Push for Free Trade With Russia
    Tags:
    import tariffs, steel, aluminum, World Trade Organization (WTO), Zhong Shan, Donald Trump, Mexico, China, Europe, Japan, Canada, United States, Asia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Eastern Ghouta Humanitarian Corridor in Pictures
    Eastern Ghouta Humanitarian Corridor in Pictures
    So They Finally Met
    Can't Wait to See You
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok