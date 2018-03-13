Register
19:07 GMT +313 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Free Syrian Army fighters carry a weapon during what they said was preparations for an operation to strike at forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in order to break a siege on the city of Beit Gin located in western countryside of Damascus in Deraa, Syria September 30, 2015

    'Weak' Mideast States Potential Arms Cache for Terrorists – SIPRI Researcher

    © REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Faqir
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A new report issued by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute has stated that almost 50 percent of US arms exports have gone to the Middle East over the past five years. Sputnik discussed this with Siemon Wezeman, Senior Researcher with the SIPRI Arms Transfers and Military Expenditure Program.

    Sputnik: Does the fact that the US has extended its lead in global arms over the past five years come as a surprise to you?

    Siemon Wezeman: I think the main significance of the whole picture, the global picture is that the world isn't safe and hasn't become safer, arms are still needed by countries, countries are still willing to sell weapons, so that should be of some concern and when you look at the Middle East where the arms imports have doubled in the last five years compared to the previous five years you need to have some serious concerns about the situation there. There are major conflicts going on there, there are major tensions going on there and countries are very willing to supply the weapons for those conflicts and tensions.

    Sputnik: What is the primary way that weapons’ circulation is controlled?

    Fault Lines
    © Sputnik/
    What’s Really Going On From The Middle East To Middle America
    Siemon Wezeman: In general, normal weapons, it's governments that decide if I supply to that place or I don't, and there are all kinds of reasons why they say no or why they say yes, probably the main reason to say yes is because their interests, the political, strategic interests in a region basically forces them to supply weapons, another one is commercial or just making money or just making sure that their arms industry is having a big enough production run, supplying weapons makes the production run bigger and does actually makes your weapons more affordable for your own country, those things play the major role, and then there are really a whole lot of other things, are human rights being violated, are other weapons being used, increasing tensions in the region, and how bad is that from my position in that region if every country makes its own decision in every case by case sort of thing.

    Senior US officials closely monitored the shipment of weapons to Syria through Libya - arms which could have directly aided in the Benghazi attack.
    © AP Photo/ Amel Emric
    Senior US officials closely monitored the shipment of weapons to Syria through Libya - arms which could have directly aided in the Benghazi attack.

    Sputnik: To what extent can you say that the arms that were sent to  governments end up in the hands of dangerous or terrorist extremist organizations?

    Siemon Wezeman: That’s one of the other issues, when you sell weapons to a country you have to be sure that the weapons stay in safe hands and that doesn't always happen. In the Middle East where weak regimes have collapsed so that all kinds of groups that you don't want to have those weapons, terrorist groups, rebel groups any other groups, can get their hands on weapons. Governments that are in weak positions lose those weapons and that's of course something you don't want, sometimes it's very difficult to forsee, but many of the Middle Eastern countries everybody understands that they are not terribly strong, their position has always been a bit weak, so supplying weapons again to a regime that you know is maybe a bit weak and could collapse is in itself a danger.

    Sputnik: Europe and the US have been calling on the restriction of arms sales in the Middle East and yet the US is the main arms exporter to the region, how do you explain that?

    Lights and smoke are seen during Syrian government bombardment on the rebel-controlled town of Arbin, in the besieged Eastern Ghouta region on the outskirts of the capital Damascus, on late March 11, 2018
    © AFP 2018/ Ammar SULEIMAN
    Russia Vows Response in Case its Military in Syria Threatened as US Considers Anti-Damascus Strike - MoD
    Siemon Wezeman: Groups in the US and in several European countries have called for it and sometimes those groups are strong, in Germany the groups are strong enough to say, to force the government to put a ban on exports to Saudi Arabia. There's always new contracts being signed, in the US within Congress there's a fairly strong position to restrict or at least restrict certain types of weapons to Saudi Arabia, but definitely not strong enough to force the government to stop it, so that's basically where it is, it's extremely difficult to get through when those national interests, basically those national interests are translating into oil and gas and strategic position, to go against that and say that well we are stopping the flow of arms to those regimes or we partly ban it.

    Sputnik: When we talk about countries like Yemen and Syria for that matter, the influx of imported arms is obviously having a huge impact on escalating the conflicts in the region or fueling the conflicts, what are your thoughts on that?

    Siemon Wezeman: Most countries in the Middle East are not weapons producers so they depend on imports and supplying them weapons clearly leads to tension, leads in this case to conflict, weapons are actually being used in conflict. It's something that when the tensions, especially the big tensions between countries, Saudi Arabia on the one hand and its allies and on the other hand Iran, is one of those set of tensions, and they are extremely important of very high concern because before you know it there's a major conflict there, so you have to think what are we actually doing there supplying all these weapons and if you look 25 years ago they were thinking the same at the end of the Gulf War and the invasion of Kuwait, they were thinking exactly the same, this is in the region full of tensions and potential conflicts and lot's of weapons are going there, we should think what we're doing and history doesn't always teach the proper lesson, apparently.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US Nuclear Doctrine Will Launch New Spiral of Arms Race - German FM
    Russia Can React Swiftly to US Nuclear Arms' Deployment in E Europe - Lawmaker
    US New NPR: Foreign Threats Justify Arms Spending Hike - Russian Ambassador
    US to Take Back Heavy Arms Supplied to Kurdish YPG - Reports
    Tags:
    arms, export, weapons, United States, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Eastern Ghouta Humanitarian Corridor in Pictures
    Eastern Ghouta Humanitarian Corridor in Pictures
    So They Finally Met
    Can't Wait to See You
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok