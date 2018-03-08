Register
16:40 GMT +308 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Red hot steel (File)

    US Tariffs: 'Aluminum Companies Will Benefit, Everyone Else Will Lose' - Analyst

    © AFP 2018/ Peter PARKS
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Trump's decision to introduce higher tariffs on steel and aluminum imports would be detrimental to both the US and the EU. This is what French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire has stated, noting that the US measures would have a major impact on the European economy. Sputnik discussed this with Simon Lester, Trade Policy Analyst at Cato Institute.

    Sputnik: What is your take on President Trump's statement that the US has been suffering from unfair trade, is that really the case?

    Simon Lester: We shouldn't be surprised, I think one important thing to keep in mind here is theres's lot's of talk about unfair trade, but the particular steel and aluminum tariffs we're talking about here are not about unfair trade, they're based on national security considerations and that's very different. The actions with washing machines and with solar panels that people take with regard to allegations of unfair trade that's pretty well accepted, it's within the norm, all countries take these kind of actions. What President Trump is proposing here, and he hasn't done anything yet, he's just talked about it, is imposing tariffs on the basis of protecting national security, and if we go down that road, and every country starts asserting that a particular import is impairing national security and therefore needs tariffs, we can really see proliferation of trade restrictions in ways that we haven't seen before, and that's really the danger here that we've opened up a new loophole in the system and we don't know where it's going to take us.

    Sputnik: The European Union announced that it will introduce counter measures against American goods, what impact can this have on the American economy from your point of view? What consequences can this have on the trading relationship between the US and the EU?

    Simon Lester: When you look at the couple of the countries that might be targeted, so in particular, the European Union and Canada, who are close allies of the United States, when you assert that the imports of steel and aluminum from those places infect US national security it just doesn't look very credible and that's why both the EU and Canada have come back quickly and said that we cannot accept this and we're going to retaliate, there's just no justification here, and if that happens then the US producers who are targeted by the retaliation will be affected, and I think it's very interesting to see how that is going to play out. Trump may very well want to impose these tariffs but the retaliation is going to affect some of his key allies within the Republican Party in the US and that's going to be very difficult for him to do, and I can imagine what happens in the end, if these tariffs are actually imposed, there will be exemptions for close allies like the European Union and Canada, if that happens the tariffs won't be quite as bad as we fear.

    Sputnik: The EU Commission chief executive Jean-Claude Juncker said that this step by the US president is not based by any national security justification it's an intervention to protect the US domestic industry, I suppose this is an interesting point for Jean-Claude Juncker to make in terms of the differenсe between national security and the intervention of US domestic industry, what's the balance? What's your thoughts?

    Simon Lester: The US industry is still pretty strong and produces about 70% of all the steel the US Government and business community needs and the US Department of Defense says that it's only a small amount of steel that it needs and the US industry can produce that, so there's no real argument here that imports are impairing national security and that's to what I was referring to earlier, if we go down this road of countries making somewhat frivolous assertions that imports are impairing national security and tariffs are the appropriate response, then we see this proliferation of tariffs back and forth whereas every country can then use this as an excuse to protect it's domestic industry, so I agree with the criticisms coming from allies like the EU and Canada, saying that this just doesn't look like a credible national security threat and the tariffs are, therefore, not justified.

    Sputnik: Some experts are saying that Trump's announcement violates the rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO), do you agree with that point?

    Simon Lester: The problem with the WTO rules here is there's this broad and very differential exception for security measures and generally the approach has been that everybody treads very carefully and doesn't invoke it, because we know that if we go down that road of people citing national security then everyone is going to do it. If the US claims this as national security the WTO is forced to adjudicate and weigh in on what national security means, it really is going to undermine the good-faith approach that everyone's taken over the years of not invoking national security, so there are rules, it might get litigated, it's not going to be very satisfactory though, because if the US has decided we're going to do this regardless and the WTO rules against it, it really could shake your confidence in the system and then we start to worry whether the US and others will pull out of the WTO or just start ignoring the WTO.

    Sputnik: Who's going to benefit the most from these new US imposed tariffs? These are Trump's policies and he's actually getting on with them now, although they are a bit of a shock to the system, what's your feeling?

    Simon Lester: He has been clear about this from well before he was a candidate. He believes in tariffs, he believes in protectionism, in terms of who benefits specifically I think it's clear that the steel and aluminum companies will benefit and everybody else will lose. If you watched the stock market right after he made these remarks, the steel companies, the aluminum companies stocks were way up, the auto companies stocks were way down. If you are a company that uses steel and aluminum then you're going to pay more for it, so broadly American society consumers and businesses will lose but these few companies who benefit will win, and that's how protectionism works, it costs everybody a little bit and then that money is transferred to a few favorite interests, that's why people like me say the whole system, that kind of approach is fundamentally flawed, because it really just favors special interest.

    Related:

    US May Offer Mexico, Canada Temporary Metal Tariff Exemptions
    US to Impose New Steel, Aluminum Tariffs 'Very Quickly' - Treasury Secretary
    EU Ready to Protect Its WTO Rights After Introduction of New US Tariffs
    Tags:
    steel, aluminum, tariffs, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian supermodel Irina Shayk at the 70th Cannes International Film Festival.
    Extraordinary Beauty: World Famous Russian Women
    I Just Called to Say I Sue You
    I Just Called to Say I Sue You
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok