Register
13:35 GMT +308 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    North Koreans watch a news report showing North Korea's Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile launch on electronic screen at Pyongyang station in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this photo taken by Kyodo August 30, 2017

    N Korea Develops Its Weapons Program, 'While We're Not Talking' - Expert

    © REUTERS/ Kyodo
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    North Korea said it is willing to discuss giving up its nuclear weapons. According to officials from South Korea, Kim Jong-un has also expressed his willingness to halt nuclear and missile tests. Seoul’s national security chief Chung Eui-yong said that North Korea is willing to engage “in an open-ended dialogue” to discuss de-nuclearization.

    Sputnik talked about the statements made by the North Korean leader with Jenny Town, Assistant Director of the US-Korea Institute at the John Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies.

    Sputnik: Would it be fair to speak of a breakthrough in negotiations between the North and the South now and do the latest statements from both sides sound optimistic to you?

    Jenny Town: They do sound optimistic, I think we're all watching cautiously and really trying to understand what exactly was said, I do hope there's been consultations between Washington and Seoul to help clarify, because as you know the devil is always in the details, but I think this was a good start and it's clearly a great opening, and North Korea has given the right signs, especially given what Trump administration has said it wants to see from North Korea in order to restart a dialogue, so I think we're at a point now where we're really kind of testing the Trump administration to see what their intentions really are.

    Sputnik: How serious is Kim Jong-un when he's saying he's willing to engage in de-nuclearization, especially with talks with the Unites States? What factors can really pave the way for a start of negotiations between North Korea and the US?

    Jenny Town: I think the question in the past has always been, is this what Kim Jong-un is thinking, so whenever proposals have come through the foreign ministry or track two meetings, we've heard very similar formulas in a sense that they're willing to talk about nuclear issues and de-nuclearization as long as its also addressing the US hostile policy, and now that it has come from Kim Jong-un people need to take it seriously, this is again the sign and the resolve that's always been in question, so I don't think we should assume we know everything, and certainly since it has come from Kim Jong-un it does have more gravity in terms of intention and if we don't at least explore this I think it's really going to really call into question what US is really trying to do with this pressure policy.

    Sputnik: As a negative slant as soon as Pyongyang demonstrated its willingness to talks, South Korea's media published a report on alleged nuclear research in North Korea, while the Unites States suddenly imposed new sanctions on the North in connection to the death of the half-brother of the North Korean leader, how could you explain the timing of these actions? Why are the sides involved still instigating new tensions which could possibly undermine the peace process when the door is being half opened now?

    Jenny Town: It's certainly not helpful to the diplomatic process, realistically you hear a lot of people talk about we've been here before, you hear a lot of people say that negotiations are just necessary to buy more time for North Korea to develop its weapons program. Realistically North Korea is developing its weapons program, especially when we're not talking, there's certainly things that would be possible to negotiate in terms of freezing programs and capping programs and along the way can we move toward reversing the programs, isn't not going to happen outside of a negotiation process, and the longer it's going to take us to get there, the more North Korea's nuclear weapons programs will continue to be developing, and all of these signs in terms of imposing more sanctions, trying to remind the world how evil North Korea is in this process, is not going to help the diplomacy and at some point again we really need to figure out if diplomacy is the way that we want to go, how do we create the right environment to be able to sustain those talks, at least to see what's possible rather than assuming all the answers.

    Sputnik: What's your expectation now coming from the meeting between the two Korean leaders in the demilitarized zone next month? What are you hoping for?

    Jenny Town: I would expect that they will talk about how to mitigate military tensions especially in the DMZ, I think we're beyond the point of being able to make any modifications or further delays on military exercises this time around, I'm sure they'll address to what happens in the next round of military exercises and what could be done to reduce the tensions. And the inter-Korean agenda itself at some point, you know the issue of family reunions will come up, the issue of economic cooperation will come up and further military to military confidence building measures. How far they can get without US support is really questionable and how far South Korea is willing to go forward if it doesn't have US support will be interesting to watch, because I do think there are cleavages now in what South Korea wants, and what's in South Korea's national interests, this is how the US has been framing this issue.

    Related:

    Will North Korea Agree to Drop Its Nuclear Program? Expert Explains
    South Korea Needs Cautious Optimism in Meeting With Kim Jong Un to Avoid Letdown
    Professor: 'Denuclearization of Korea Peninsula is Possible Under NK Conditions'
    Tags:
    weapons, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Winter Combat Drills of Russian National Guard's Special Forces
    Winter Combat Drills of Russian National Guard's Special Forces
    I Just Called to Say I Sue You
    I Just Called to Say I Sue You
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok