Register
07:35 GMT +308 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump smiles during State of the Union address in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol to a joint session of Congress Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018 in Washington

    Expert: Trump 'Recreating' International Order With New Trade Policy

    © AP Photo/ Win McNamee/Pool
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    President Trump’s top economic advisor Gary Cohn has announced his resignation from the White House, throwing into stark relief thedifferences that exist between the US president and his most senior cabinet officials. Sputnik Spoke to Inderjeet Parmar, a lecturer in international politics at City University London.

    Sputnik: Garry Cohn, of course a former Wall Street heavyweight, is the latest in a long string of senior officials to resign from the Trump administration, is this a sign that those around the president are increasingly at odds with his agenda?

    Inderjeet Parmar: Not increasingly, I think they have always been at odds with his agenda and to some extent that’s built in to the way in which Trump has made his appointments. He seems to value or find useful kind of opposing views. So for example, when he had Steve Bannon on one side and one or two others. He also appointed people like Gary Cohn too. And obviously Peter Navvaro on the other side in terms of his protectionist stance. I think that schism or debate, if you like, was built into the administration. I think there’s something like one third of all Trump’s appointees in 2017 resigned which is probably more than have resigned in total from the last thirty years’ worth of American presidents.

    Sputnik: Is it likely that Trump will think twice now about his protectionist steel and aluminium tariffs, or do you think he will simply replace Cohn with some who agrees with his position on trade?

    Inderjeet Parmar: I think that’s a difficult one in terms of who will he put in Cohen’s place. However in regards to reversing, I doubt that. I think he’s made too much of a public statement about this. But there’s some wiggle room because the ban, or the tariff, applies to all states there has been some suggestion that individual companies which produce steel or aluminium may be able to get some exemptions. So I think the idea is that you have to have a tariff for all states regardless of whether they’re friend or foe, because otherwise the foes will export their steel to another country and then they export it from there to the United States. So I think this suggests that this is going to stay.

    Aluminium-Herstellung in China
    © REUTERS/ Stringer
    US May Offer Mexico, Canada Temporary Metal Tariff Exemptions
    Sputnik: Some are expressing their concerns that the more senior officials leave the administration, the more unchecked this leaves Trump, increasing the likelihood of protectionist economic policies and perhaps even overseas conflicts, is this a concern you share? And is this not all really aimed at the President’s most fervent support base?

    Inderjeet Parmar: Well he put out his agenda quite clearly during the campaign and since as well, in various speeches – like the inauguration – to the UN through the National Security Strategy, through the National Defence Strategy so I think that a kind of contradiction or a kind of disorganised character of an administration is what is already built in. I don’t think this is going to change him. I think he is preparing for the 2018 mid-term elections and I think this particular tariff announcement is going to really do quite a lot to shore up his base as well as the fact that people like Wilber Ross and other in his cabinet and close to him actually have quite large concerns or interests in steel and other kinds of energy industries as well. I suspect this is going to carry on; this is really aimed toward his base.

    Whether he is going to become more reckless? He would say well look, the fact is that I’m leveraging American power. If you look at North and South Korea, they are talking when they weren’t before. I’m extracting more from NATO allies in regard to military spending and so on. I’m asking the rest of the allies to do more for themselves and rely less on the United States, which they are. He will say this kind of strategy is leveraging American power and is getting better results. Even if I’m a critic the fat is that this may be the strategy. So it may well be that what he is actually doing, or those around him plus him are doing, are kind of renegotiating the position of the United States vis a vis allies and not necessarily destabilising the order, or they are temporarily destabilising the order, in order to recreate it on a new platform.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Trump's Tariffs Plan Could Lead to Deep Global Recession - WTO
    Trump's Top Economic Adviser to Resign Over Tariff Rift - Report
    EU Ready to Protect Its WTO Rights After Introduction of New US Tariffs
    On the Brink of Trade War: EU to Hit Back With Tariffs on Iconic US Goods
    Tags:
    trade, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Winter Combat Drills of Russian National Guard's Special Forces
    Winter Combat Drills of Russian National Guard's Special Forces
    I Just Called to Say I Sue You
    I Just Called to Say I Sue You
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok