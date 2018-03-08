Register
07:35 GMT +308 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (File)

    Protesters Ready for 'Long Struggle' Amid Saudi Crown Prince Visit to UK

    © AP Photo/ Presidency Press Service/Pool
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    110

    LONDON (Sputnik) - Hundreds of protesters that rallied Wednesday to oppose the UK visit of the Saudi Crown Prince are prepared for a "long struggle" against UK involvement in the Yemen war, Stephen Bell, organizer and spokesman for the Stop the War Coalition (STWC), told Sputnik.

    "We're here to challenge the link between the British government and the Saudi regime, which has created the worst humanitarian disaster in the world today in Yemen," Bell said at the scene.

    "This link has strengthened the repression against the freedom movement in Bahrain and imposed a blockade upon the people of Qatar," he said. "We think these actions, particularly the action against Yemen, are a disgrace, and the fact that the British government is directly involved is the reason we are here today."

    "This marks the beginning of a long struggle, and a shift in British politics away from uncritical support for the Saudi regime," he added.

    Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman began his three-day state visit by meeting with Prime Minister Theresa May at her official residence of No10 Downing Street.

    Saudi Arabia Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
    © AP Photo/ Etienne Oliveau/Pool
    Saudi Crown Prince’s Visit to UK Met with Protests (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    Whilst government sources heralded a successful meeting on mutual trade and renewed investment opportunities between the two nations, campaigners from multiple groups such as the Campaign Against Arms Trade and Human Rights for Yemen gathered nearby, prompting the deployment of a sizeable police presence.

    Although the number of protesters initially appeared sparse, they were soon swelled by the appearance of hundreds more, with organizers claiming a total head count of between 800 and 1,000 persons in attendance.

    Despite the arrival of a small group of pro-Salman supporters, several opposition lawmakers also joined the protest, in one instance citing UK’s pullout from the European Union as a prime reason for its willingness to seek additional trade deals, regardless of the alleged political cost.

    "Let's be clear, this is the effect of Brexit, it's the fact that they [the UK government] will trade with anybody now, whatever their human rights record," Andy Slaughter, a Labour member of parliament for Hammersmith, said.

    "We do need trade, we do need good relations with countries, but that is very different from supporting a regime that breaks international law, again and again and again," he stressed.

    The state visit marks the Crown Prince's first visit to the country since his appointment in June 2017. Despite being seen as the instigator of a sequence of reforms aimed at greater economic and social cohesion, internal and external policies have continued to prove controversial, specifically in regards to Riyadh's ongoing attempt to unseat Houthi rebels from Yemen's capital, Sanaa.

    Whereas the Saudi government claim their campaign is aimed at restoring the government of Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi, reports of civilian casualties have provoked uproar, particularly in regards to ongoing and abundant supplies of both US and UK weapons to the Saudi coalition.

    "I think the [UK] government is engaged in conventional hypocrisy – they say they are concerned about human rights and claim they are raising such concerns, but they won't let it interrupt the next course in the dinner, as in what the next arms contract is," Stephen Bell told Sputnik.

    King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    Saudi King Salman Welcomes US Strategy Toward Iran
    "Successive British governments have often claimed that various Saudi monarchs are reformers, yet today in Saudi Arabia you cannot join a political party, you cannot join a trade union, there is no freedom of assembly, and political prisoners are subject to torture, whipping and also execution. So where is the reform?"

    "The British government notion that they are somehow moderating and influencing Saudi policy does not hold up. They won't even suspend arms sales for serious investigation into breaches in international humanitarian law."

    UN sources record over 14,000 civilian casualties since the beginning of the Saudi coalition’s intervention in Yemen from 2015 onwards.

    The conflict is also believed to have decimated Yemen's fragile infrastructure and health sector, causing the World Health Organization to declare the worst cholera outbreak in history as of October 2017.

    Yet, according to statistics compiled by the Campaign Against Arms Trade, the United Kingdom has licensed 4.6 billion pounds worth of weapons sales to Riyadh since the conflict began, with the STWC citing the presence of British advisers directly involved in the military campaign.

    Recent research, however, indicates that only a minority of the British population support continued arms sales to Saudi Arabia, with just 6 percent of respondents to a recent Populus poll being in favor.

    Related:

    'Huge Hypocrisy': UK Continued Selling Arms to Saudis After Funeral Hall Bombing
    Support for Saudi Arabia Makes UK Government 'Complicit in Destruction of Yemen'
    Saudi Diplomatic Assault on Qatar May Be Linked to UK Terrorist Attacks
    UK Saudi Arms Export Ruling May Spur Wider Shunning of Poor Human Rights Records
    UK Sticks to Saudi Arabia to 'Make Money From Private Arms Companies'
    Tags:
    protests, Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud, Saudi Arabia, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Winter Combat Drills of Russian National Guard's Special Forces
    Winter Combat Drills of Russian National Guard's Special Forces
    I Just Called to Say I Sue You
    I Just Called to Say I Sue You
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok