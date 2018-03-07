Register
05:39 GMT +307 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson gestures during a interview with the Associated Press at the State Department in Washington, Friday, Jan. 5, 2018

    Expert Explains Tillerson's Africa Trip Goals

    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    With US secretary of State Rex Tillerson Embarking on a week-long trip to Africa, he is expected to smooth out the somewhat strained relations between the Trump White House and the developing world. Sputnik spoke with John Stremlau, Professor of International Relations at Witwatersrand University In Cape Town South Africa for further analysis.

    Sputnik: what do you believe Rex Tillerson’s aims are for the trip?

    John Stremlau: It’s very difficult to know what’s behind this trip, as you know Donald Trump insulted Africans two months ago in his reference to immigration, saying that these countries in Africa are all analogous to dirty toilets.

    He sent Tillerson on a tour to re-affirm America’s respect and interest in the continent, but now Tillerson is only going to the five countries in the arc of instability in Sub-Saharan and Northern Africa and he seems to be only interested in counter-terrorism.

    The statement initially said that he would be interested in issues such as economics, trade and good governance and the other items that have been on the US — Africa agenda for around thirty years, so consequently it’s very hard to nail down the specificities of the trip.

    Sputnik: How serious is the threat of insurgency in Africa?

    John Stremlau: It certainly seems to be very serious indeed, it’s complex, related to climate change and fundamentalist movements, and a spill over from Syria and similar situations in the Middle East, so consequently it’s hard to predict what will happen.

    What is often overlooked is that this is not the story of Africa. It’s only five countries out of over fifty and the trends that are going on for economic development, public health, education and agriculture, and governance have all been ignored and papered over by the constant talk of Boko Haram, or other insurgent movements in the arc of instability. It’s only in small areas relative to the rest of the continent.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    The Southern Front: Why Saudi Arabia, UAE Gave US$130 Million to Africa Force
    US Strikes Daesh in Libya, Killing Several Terrorists - US Africa Command
    US Killed Al-Shabaab Militant Group's Commander in Somalia - AFRICOM
    US Provides $60 Mln to Support Counterterror Efforts in Africa’s Sahel Region
    Tags:
    Rex Tillerson, Africa, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Girl Power: 'Beauties Under Oath' Pageant Held in Russia
    Girl Power: 'Beauties Under Oath' Pageant Held in Russia
    A Seat at the Table
    A Seat at the Table
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok