Register
21:27 GMT +306 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A Vietnamese soldier keeps watch in front of U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson after its arrival at a port in Danang, Vietnam March 5, 2018

    US Carrier Docks in Danang: 'Vietnam Showing China That it Has Allies' – Analyst

    © REUTERS/ Kham
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    929

    A US Navy aircraft carrier has visited a Vietnamese port for the first time since the Vietnam war. The news comes as Beijing is poised to increase its military budget to 1,11 trillion yuan. Vietnam is one of the claimants to the South China Sea, a disputed region that has been witnessing increased Chinese military presence.

    Sputnik discussed this with John Short, political analyst, and Professor of Public Policy at the University of Maryland.

    Sputnik: The USS Carl Vinson's presence marks the biggest US presence since 1975, causing some analysts to that this is a chance for the US to flex its military muscles back in Asia, what're your thoughts on that?

    John Short: It allows the US to represent its quite vast naval power, its Carl Vinson is one of the supercarriers, one of the biggest aircraft carriers in the world, China has nothing equivalent to that, so it's a way of showing naval superiority, for the Vietnamese it's also a way to show their connection with the United States. Vietnam is involved in a very tense dispute over ownership of islands, access to resources in the South China Sea. China has made a giant claim over a huge part of the South China Sea that actually cuts into the exclusive economic zone of Vietnam and it takes over vital fishing interests and oil and gas reserves. So, Vietnam is looking for allies and a sort of defense system against the Chinese maritime claims; they were disappointed with the collapse of the TPP (The  Trans-Pacific Partnership), they thought the TPP would connect more closely the US with Southeast Asia and Vietnam in particular. So I think the invitation to the US navy was part of an attempt by the Vietnamese to show the Chinese that the Vietnamese have allies.

    U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson arrives at a port in Danang, Vietnam March 5, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Kham
    U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson arrives at a port in Danang, Vietnam March 5, 2018

    Sputnik: What response can we expect to see from China? Obviously this is a little bit disturbing from their point of view and what consequences could this have on the relations between Beijing and Washington?

    John Short: I don't think much of a change, China will probably say this is an aggressive act, there will be some statement from the ministry of Foreign Affairs, but they will continue the build up, the militarization of islands in the South China Sea. Despite US rhetoric to the contrary, China has advanced dramatically its territorial hold on these islands, it has been dredging up sand from the sea bottom and building aircraft bases, so I don't think that will stop, there's a sense in which maybe this is an empty gesture by the USA, I'm not sure what it can actually do to stop China, obviously, they haven't done anything so far. Carl Vinson sailing through the South China Sea is the most that the US does, it's the periodic acts of showing that the seas are open to navigation, but there's been really no direct counter to Chinese expansion in this area.

    Sputnik: Some experts have said that the move illustrates Hanoi's complex relations with Beijing, what's your take on that? Will Vietnam side with US to challenge China?

    In this image released by the U.S. Navy, the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson, flanked by South Korean destroyers, from left, Yang Manchun and Sejong the Great, and the U.S.Navy's Wayne E. Meyer and USS Michael Murphy, transit the western Pacific Ocean Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ U.S. Navy
    Media Make Hay With USS Carl Vinson’s Routine Pass Through South China Sea
    John Short: It's a complex relationship really. It's interesting, I was in Danang recently, and this is where the US super carrier is docking, but along the shore there's incredible Chinese investment of hotels and resorts, where the Chinese tourists are skipping the harsh Chinese winter to go to more tropical Vietnam. So there's a complex relationship here, Vietnam gets a lot of investment from China, a lot of Vietnam’s spectacular growth is based on Chinese investment and Chinese consumers. So they have this economic relationship with China; they have less of an economic relationship with the United States, so there's this complex dance between each of the three participants. Vietnam likes Chinese investment, but it likes the Americans to play off against Chinese military power, and China wants to make the claims in the South China Sea, but also wants economic ties with Vietnam,and wants a stable relationship with the US.

    READ MORE: Beijing Hopes US-Vietnam Ties to Enhance Peace After US Carrier's Historic Visit

    Sputnik: It appears that Chinese commentators have used the Vinson's presence to demand a greater military build up in the South China Sea, how likely is Beijing actually to do that?

    John Short: I don't think much, the last international diplomatic issue was the ruling by the International Court of Arbitration in the Hague which ruled in favor of the Philippines and against China's claim, but it was like tree falling in an empty forrest, nothing much happened in its wake, China continued its build up, America says it's for free navigation. I don't see any immediate solution to it, the only worrying thing is that a small scale incident at the local scale, like Chinese fisherman are pulled up by Vietnamese coast guards or vice versa, and it can escalate into something broader, or a US ship goes off corse, it's a bit of a flash point insofar as it could potentially be explosive, it doesn't necessarily have to be, but the broader context makes small scale incidents much more likely ignite a broader conflict.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Six Killed in Vietnam When Unexploded US Shell Goes Off
    Tags:
    analysis, docking, port, USS Carl Vinson, China, Vietnam, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Girl Power: 'Beauties Under Oath' Pageant Held in Russia
    Girl Power: 'Beauties Under Oath' Pageant Held in Russia
    Three's a Crowd?
    Three's a Crowd?
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok