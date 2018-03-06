Register
    US forces, accompanied by Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighters, drive their armoured vehicles near the northern Syrian village of Darbasiyah, on the border with Turkey on April 28, 2017

    US Poised to Create Garrison State in Syria – Turkish General

    © AFP 2018/ DELIL SOULEIMAN
    Opinion
    4131

    Commenting to Sputnik on the current situation in Syria's Afrin region, Turkish military experts specifically stressed the importance of developing full-fledged coordination between Turkey and the Syrian government in the area east of the Euphrates.

    Retired Turkish Lieutenant-General Hakki Pekin, former head of the Turkish General Staff's Intelligence Department, stressed that the US policy in Syria prompted Turkey to launch a military operation in Afrin.

    He also pointed out the US' desire to spoil relations between Turkey and Russia.

    "The US and its coalition want to harm cooperation in the Turkey-Russia-Iran format. In fact, if there were no cooperation in such a format and if Russia's presence [in Turkey] was less significant, Syria would now be split. We should speak about this openly. Russia is doing its best to ensure that Syria is not dismembered," Pekin emphasized.

    READ MORE: US Coalition Should Stop 'Occupation Attitude' in Syria — Russian Envoy to UN

    As for Turkey, it "aims to maintain order and security in the Afrin region rather than occupy the area," Pekin said, referring to Ankara's crackdown on the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD), blacklisted by Turkey as a terrorist organization.

    He was echoed by another retired Turkish general, Naim Baburoglu, who recalled that "the territories to the east of the Euphrates are currently controlled by the United States" and that "the region has been transferred to the Kurdistan Workers' Party" (PKK), which Ankara also sees as a terrorist group.

    "The US intends to create a garrison state there – a barracks-style structure which will be controlled by Washington. The region chosen by the US for the implementation of this plan is of great importance," Baburoglu said.

    He explained that 70 percent of energy resources are concentrated in the territories to the east of the Euphrates, which constitute 30 percent of Syria's territory. 

    "In other words, the United States is currently assuming control over a strategically important area of Syria," Baburogly underlined.

    This Saturday, April. 29, 2017 still taken from video, shows an American soldier looking out of an armored vehicle in the northern village of Darbasiyah, Syria
    © AP Photo/ APTV
    US Creates 'Terrorist Reserve' in Syria - Russian Deputy Defense Minister
    He also said that the US is not interested in the Turkish military's success in Afrin and that Washington "does not want the Kurdistan Workers' Party to suffer losses in the region."

    Babugorlu urged Turkey to continue its offensive on the territory to the east of the Euphrates, saying that Ankara should not fall into a US trap under the guise of a "security zone."

    "If Turkey fails to avoid such a trap, a "terrorist quasi-state" will be created in the area, something that was in place in the 1990s in Northern Iraq. For this reason, Turkey must oppose the US proposal to establish a security zone in Syria and instead establish a dialogue with the Syrian government," he concluded.

    The views and opinions expressed by Ismail Hakki Pekin and Naim Baburoglu are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

