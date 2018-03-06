5+1-1? 'Iran Nuclear Deal Will Survive Despite Trump's Threats' – Policy Analyst

Iranian Foreign Minister criticized the EU for 'extremism' in its approach to Tehran. In an interview with the Iranian newspaper Etemad, Mohammad Javad Zarif stated that while trying to keep the US in the Iran nuclear deal, “European countries are suffering from extremism” and warned that this extremism would eventually undermine Europe’s policy.

Sputnik discussed the nuclear deal and US threats to withdraw from it with Seyed Ali Alavi, an Iran expert from the School of Oriental and African Studies at the University of London.

Sputnik: President Donald Trump has set a May 12 ultimatum for the European signatories to change the agreement, threatening to withdraw from it if it is not improved. Does it need improvements? What does it say about the US commitment to the agreement?

Seyed Ali Alavi: We shouldn't be surprised because President Trump during his presidential campaign, before getting into the White House, he elaborated that he's against any talks with the Iranian government regardless of the detail. So the new administration in Washington has got its own agenda to be against the agreement no matter if the Iranian government complies with all the units of the agreement or not, so you can see the political agenda behind it, rather than technical issues.

READ MORE: Trump’s Trashing of Iran Deal ‘Actually Threatening Europe’ As Well As Tehran

Sputnik: What could be the possible repercussions of the US withdrawal from this accord?

Seyed Ali Alavi: It will have repercussions, the most important consequence is that it will create a mistrust in Tehran regarding future negotiations with the United States, and also Tehran would look into how the other signatories behave towards set-up conditions, it will create mistrust, of course, and frustration.

© AP Photo/ Lynne Sladky Revision of Iran Nuclear Deal Impossible Amid Mistrust Between Tehran, Washington - Moscow

Seyed Ali Alavi: We're living in an era of a multipolar system, the global situation is not in a position of being monopolized by one state. The agreement was not only between the American government and the Iranian government, it was an agreement between Iran and Russia, China and European Union and from my point of view if other signatories of the accord remain committed to the agreement, the agreement can remain in place and can survive regardless of President Trump’s withdrawal. So this is the time for all of the superpowers to demonstrate that we're living geopoliticaly globally in a multipolar system and not in a system that is dominated by one individual, let's say the President of the United States. As long as all sides including the Iranian government and 5+1, the other states, comply with the agreement in terms of international relations and international law nothing should create obstacles towards the agreement.

READ MORE: Iranian FM Blasts EU's 'Extremism' Toward Tehran

The views and opinions expressed by Seyed Ali Alavi are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.