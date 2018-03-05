Register
22:51 GMT +305 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A US soldier looks through a pair of binoculars as a fire in the Rumeila oil field burns in the background in southern of Iraq, Sunday, March 30, 2003.

    Trump's Attack on Bush Over Iraq Invasion 'Offers Hints About His Own Policy'

    © AP Photo/ Yonhap/Jin Sung-chul
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    140

    President Trump eviscerated George W. Bush at a campaign event over the weekend, calling his invasion of Iraq "the single worst decision ever made," and sarcastically referring to the former president as a "real genius." Speaking to Sputnik, Middle East observer Rodney Wilson said Trump's remarks were a reminder of his own agenda in the region.

    At Saturday's fundraising event at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Trump criticized the US intelligence community's Iraq reports ahead of the US invasion, and said that going into Iraq amounted to "throwing a big fat brick into a hornet's nest."

    Speaking to Radio Sputnik, Dr. Wilson, professor emeritus of economics at Durham University and veteran Middle East expert, stressed that Trump's foreign policy approach is non-ideological, and can be boiled down to one key question.

    Sputnik: To what extent do you think the actions of previous administrations have formed President Trump's current agenda?

    Dr. Rodney Wilson: I think the big question which Trump would basically ask is – what's the benefit for America? And there was no benefit [to the Iraq invasion]. I think that would be his guide to future interventions. It would always be looking at what is good for America rather than trying to impose quasi-democratic governments on countries that don't want them.

    American soldiers wait on the tarmac in the Mohammad Agha district of Logar province, eastern of Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Rahmat Gul
    Top 4 Countries Where US Was 'Arsonist and Firefighter'
    I think that basically he's looking at it very much from a nationalistic perspective, rather than an ideological perspective essentially, because that more or less sums up Trump. But I think that's fair enough. Clearly things have moved on, but the consequences of the invasion of Iraq still live on with us, and it was clearly a huge mistake that destabilized the whole region, not just Iraq.

    The good thing about Trump is that we know where he stands. He basically looks at American interests, he stands for his interests, he doesn't stand for other things, like trying to impose some kind of ideology on countries around the world. He's not interested in that.

    Sputnik: How much are Trump's Middle Eastern policies different from those of Bush? What's your take on Mr. Trump's deviations from his initial campaign pledges with regard to the region?

    Dr. Rodney Wilson: I think he's kept to his campaign pledges actually, because he did indicate that he would "Put America First," adopting this sort of policy. And that's why people voted for him, basically…Of course as far as the Middle East is concerned, the Americans are a bit involved in Syria, but not very much. They're not playing a lead role. In fact it's Russia that's playing much more of a role. 

    President Obama greets President-elect Donald Trump as former president Bill Clinton, his wife Hillary, and former President George W Bush and his wife Laura look on at the inauguration ceremonies swearing in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Rick Wilking
    Trump: 'Russian Excuse Became Narrative of Dems' as 'Crooked Hillary' Lost
    So I think in a sense, lessons have been learned from the Iraqi experience, and that won't be repeated again, certainly not under President Trump.

    Sputnik: Trump and Bush are both divisive figures in the US political scene. What's your take with regard to how history has judged Bush and how is Trump getting along at the moment?

    Dr. Rodney Wilson: He is clearly a very divisive figure. But at the end of the day, if there was a presidential election tomorrow…he could get re-elected, because his supporters think that he's basically doing what he said he would do, and he is! The issue is of course that many people don't like these policies. They don't like his approach, the lack of ideology and so on. 

    He's a very different president than Hillary Clinton would have been. But I'm not sure her approach would have been any better, and might have been worse…

    The views and opinions expressed by Dr. Rodney Wilson are those of the contributor, and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    'Foreign Troop Withdrawals From Iraq Will Be Minor' – Iraqi Analyst
    'Strategic Security': Why Iraq Needs Russia's S-400 Missile Systems
    US 'Creates Terrorist Grouplets to Justify Its Presence in Iraq' - Hezbollah
    Daesh Reportedly Downs 3-Ton US-Made Military Aerostat in Iraq (PHOTOS)
    Tags:
    expert analysis, invasion of Iraq, Donald Trump, George W. Bush, Iraq, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Walk Through the Oscars-2018 Red Carpet
    Walk Through the Oscars 2018 Red Carpet
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok