Register
22:52 GMT +305 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A worker at a blast furnace at Europe's largest steel factory of Germany's industrial conglomerate ThyssenKrupp AG in Duisburg, Germany December 6, 2012.

    Trump Opens Door to Trade War, America's Allies Ready to Retaliate – Analyst

    © REUTERS/ Ina Fassbender/File Photo
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    4201

    The US risks finding itself isolated due to Donald Trump's protectionist policies, Russian economist and RIA Novosti contributor Ivan Danilov noted, commenting on the imposition of global tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to the US by the Trump administration.

    US President Donald Trump is about to unleash nothing short of a trade war against the EU, Canada and China, Ivan Danilov, a Russian economist and author of the popular political blog Crimson Alter writes for RIA Novosti.

    On March 1, Trump announced the imposition of 25 percent tariffs on EU exports of steel and 10 percent on aluminum, adding that similar restrictions will be imposed on other global exporters.

    Three days later, the White House signaled that it won't exclude its longstanding ally Canada from global tariffs on imported metals regardless of domestic pressure.

    The move immediately prompted a storm of criticism both from Brussels and Ottawa which have pledged to retaliate.

    "We will not sit idly by while our industry is hit with unfair measures that put thousands of European jobs at risk," Jean-Claude Juncker, President of the European Commission, stated. "The EU will react firmly and commensurately to defend our interests. The Commission will bring forward in the next few days a proposal for WTO-compatible countermeasures against the US to rebalance the situation."

    A worker walks in the new furnace at the ThyssenKrupp steel factory in Duisburg, Germany
    © AP Photo/ Martin Meissner
    There 'Will Only Be Losers' in US-Europe Trade War: French Minister on Trump's Move
    The EU signaled that iconic American goods such as Levi's jeans, Harley-Davidson motorbikes and bourbon could face tit-for-tat tariffs. EU officials have set the initial goal to impose duties on US goods worth about 2.8 billion euros ($3.5 billion), Danilov remarked.

    According to The Telegraph, Brussels will target products which are "manufactured in key Republican states as well as orange juice from Florida, a critical swing state in elections."

    That means Brussels is going to deal a heavy blow to the Trump camp ahead of the 2018 congressional and gubernatorial elections, the economist emphasized.

    Meanwhile, responding to the pressure from a pro-Canadian lobby, Trump advisor Peter Navarro told Fox News that there will be no exemption for anyone: "As soon as he starts exempting countries he has to raise tariffs on everybody else," he said. "As soon as he exempts one country his phone starts ringing from the heads of state of other countries."

    In response, Finance Minister Bill Morneau stated that Ottawa is ready to take counter-measures.

    "We're going to remind them [the Americans] that we don't think a trade war is in anyone's best interests, and we don't want to be forced to react, but of course we will if we have to," Morneau remarked in an interview with Canadian broadcaster CTV News.

    Aworker checks aluminium bars on February 15, 2010 at the US aluminium company Alcoa's plant in Portovesme. (File)
    © AFP 2018/ MARIO LAPORTA
    IMF: Trump's Steel, Aluminum Policy Could Hurt World Economies
    However, this is only the beginning, according to Danilov. The economist suggested that America's opponents may go even so far as to strike at the privileged international status of the US currency.

    "For example, in case of emergency, they can accept an agreement on the complete exclusion of the US dollar from international trade," the economist suggested, adding that "the consequences for the US economy and the Trump administration's ambitions will be catastrophic."

    In contrast to other market players, China has refrained from issuing threats and simply called upon Washington to show "restraint," Danilov noted.

    The crux of the matter is that the Chinese aluminum and steel manufacturers do not view the American market as a primary destination for their goods.

    Citing Credit Suisse, Forbes pointed out Monday that China's combined imports of steel and aluminum totaled less than 0.2 percent of all goods sold to the United States in 2016.

    Danilov believes that Washington's aggressive economic policies which have already driven a wedge between the US and its closest allies clearly indicate that America is losing credibility.

    If Trump or his congressmen do not stop now and open the door to a large-scale trade war, there is a possibility that the countries which have fallen prey to Trump's restrictions will start coordinated actions against the United States, the economist believes.

    In any case, Trump is unlikely to rise victorious in this one-against-all battle, Danilov concluded.

    The views and opinions expressed by Ivan Danilov are those of the contributor and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    China Intends to Decrease Steel Production by 30Mln Tonnes in 2018 - Report
    IMF: Trump's Steel, Aluminum Policy Could Hurt World Economies
    Fears for British Steel Industry After Trump Announces Tariffs
    WTO Slams US Plans to Introduce New Steel, Aluminum Tariffs
    China Iron, Steel Association Slams US Decision to Set Metal Import Tariffs
    Hands of Steel, Heart of Gold: Heroic Surgeon Presses Patient's Vein for 8 Hours
    Tags:
    import tariffs, trade war, steel, aluminum, tariffs, World Trade Organization (WTO), Peter Navarro, Donald Trump, Jean-Claude Juncker, China, Europe, Canada, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Walk Through the Oscars-2018 Red Carpet
    Walk Through the Oscars 2018 Red Carpet
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok