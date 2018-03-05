Register
20:51 GMT +305 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Deutsche Soldaten reparieren Technik (Archiv)

    Bundeswehr Overwhelmed by Missions From Africa to Afghanistan – Retired Officer

    © AFP 2018/ PATRIK STOLLARZ
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    110

    Asked to comment on German government and media reporting on the sorry state of the German military, retired Bundeswehr air force officer and military administrator Jochen Scholz said there were two basic reasons behind the current situation.

    A recent report by the German parliament's military commissioner has slammed the Bundeswehr's poor overall combat readiness, blaming years of budget cuts and poor management. The report says troops don't have enough protective vests, tents winter clothing and other basic equipment to participate in a major NATO mission. Furthermore, according to the military, many important weapons systems are not available for deployment and training.

    Eurofighter Typhoon S Germany Air Force
    CC BY 2.0 / Eurofighter Typhoon S Germany Air Force
    (No) Smoking Gun: Almost Half of German Army's Weapons Unfit for Duty - Report
    Speaking to Sputnik Deutschland about the situation, Lieut. Col (ret.) Jochen Scholz said that there were two overlying reasons for Berlin's growing concerns over the state of the Bundeswehr.

    According to Scholz, who served in various NATO bodies and the Ministry of Defense after his retirement from the air force, after 1990 and German reunification, the Bundeswehr needed to completely rethink its priorities and mission.

    "Before that it was considered that we were a defensive army whose mission was to protect against a possible attack by the Warsaw Pact," he noted. "But then [after the Soviet collapse] the question arose of what to do with the Bundeswehr in a situation where the enemy ceased to exist. And someone came up with the 'wonderful' idea of participating in all sorts of missions abroad, at the Americans' insistence."

    German soldiers stand guard during the NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg's visit, 2014.
    © AP Photo/ Massoud Hossaini
    German soldiers stand guard during the NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg's visit, 2014.

    In this situation, the officer said it wasn't really surprising that the issue of military reform has sprung up again and again, and that given Germany's participation in NATO missions abroad, things weren't always "going as smoothly as some might like."

    The Bundeswehr's deployments, stretching from Afghanistan to Africa to the Baltic countries, mean that the requirements are always changing, according to Scholz. "We have to deal with the weather, climactic and geographic conditions from North Africa to the Baltics to Afghanistan. Those who agree to get us involved in such deployments shouldn't be surprised if the army is lacking something here or there."

    German defense minister Ursula von der Leyen, left, speaks to German soldiers next to the commander of the German troops, Lieutenant Colonel Marc Vogt, right, at Camp Castor near Gao, Mali (File)
    © AP Photo/ Michael Kappeler/Pool
    German defense minister Ursula von der Leyen, left, speaks to German soldiers next to the commander of the German troops, Lieutenant Colonel Marc Vogt, right, at Camp Castor near Gao, Mali (File)

    German Bundeswehr soldiers of the 122th Infantry Battalion take part in a farewell ceremony in Oberviechtach, Germany, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Matthias Schrader
    'Germany Has Underinvested in Its Military for Decades' - Researcher
    NATO's 2% Spending Target

    According to the retired officer, Germany also now faces the additional political pressure of committing 2% of the country's GDP to the military. In this situation, Berlin will only welcome reports on the military's lack of preparedness, or insufficient funding. "Our defense minister is pleased to request various appraisals from the generals, and then push some frightening figures," he noted.

    Today, Scholz stressed, Germany's security, from the strategic perspective, is assured. Therefore, the current discussion in the media and the government about the state of the Bundeswehr relates for the most part to its unclear mission.

    "I still believe that things that were important in 1990-1991 don't really apply today. I'm talking about the fact that we are surrounded by friends. When you're surrounded by friends, you do not need to prepare for some completely unrealistic scenario…That's why some people resort to all sorts of tricks to try to increase the importance of the armed forces. This includes talking about the 'Russian threat,' agreeing to participate in operations in Africa for the sake of French interests, and so on," the officer concluded.

    Related:

    'Freedom Instead of Islam': Brutal Anti-Migrant Fight Riles German Town (VIDEO)
    German Social-Democrats Vote for Coalition With Merkel, Will Enter Gov't
    Fancy Bears Allegedly Attack Servers of German Government - Reports
    (No) Smoking Gun: Almost Half of German Army's Weapons Unfit for Duty - Report
    Tags:
    expert analysis, readiness, combat readiness, Bundeswehr, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Walk Through the Oscars-2018 Red Carpet
    Walk Through the Oscars 2018 Red Carpet
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok