Register
16:42 GMT +305 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A boy walks near damaged buildings in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, March 1, 2018

    Damascus Under Constant Shelling Which Western Media Ignores – NGO Volunteer

    © REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1131

    As Western governments focus their attention on the plight of Eastern Ghouta, the city of Damascus continues to endure constant shelling from the Syrian capital's suburb controlled by militants, and which the Western media "does not talk about," an NGO volunteer reveals.

    A French woman working for an NGO called SOS Chrétiens d’Orient, and who opted to remain in Syria as her organization decided in February to close shop there due to safety concerns, told Sputnik on condition of anonymity that the militants holding  Eastern Ghouta have been shelling Damascus for a long time, and that the shelling has intensified during the last ten days.

    "In the West they talk a lot about the events in Ghouta which is indeed being heavily bombed – the sounds of airstrikes can regularly be heard at my apartment. But Damascus is being shelled as well, and it is being shelled by the jihadists entrenched in Ghouta.  They use rockets and mortars to shell the city and especially  Bab Touma, a Christian borough where many refugee families live," she said.

    A man walks past damaged buildings in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria January 8, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
    UK, US De Facto Confirmed Support of Syria Terrorists - Russian Diplomat
    "The Old Town  usually bustled with activity – people strolling around, visiting each other and going to the market. Now it has become desolate; cafes stand empty and few dare to venture out into the streets. Here and there you can see the marks left by exploding mortar shells. The residents are afraid to leave their homes," she added.

    The woman shared the stories of two Syrian men who fell victim to the shelling which the West apparently prefers to ignore.

    "I met a man yesterday, he’s 33 and has a family and children. His 7-year old son was killed by a mortar shell,  he himself was injured while shopping at a local marketplace. Basically, you can get hit by a shell anywhere, anytime. Ather man was going to his aunt’s funeral at a church in Bab Touma, and now it remains unclear if he will ever be able to walk again. He heard an explosion and found himself falling down. He lost a lot of blood, and it’s a miracle that he’s still alive. The man is now waiting for an opportunity to receive an operation," she said.

    READ MORE: E Ghouta Militants Promise to Free Civilians in Exchange for Aid — Russian MoD

    The volunteer also explained that residents of Damascus bear a grudge against Western media, as the city has been shelled for many months yet no one is inclined to talk about this matter "in the West, in France."

    "As one Syrian told me, ‘the Western media kill us a second time by keeping quiet about what’s going on here.’ This is a hot topic among the local Christians. Once, when I mentioned that I’m French, people started asking me why French media do not talk about what’s happening here. Are the children who die in Damascus less important than children who die in Ghouta?" the woman said.

    The humanitarian situation in the eastern suburb of the Syrian capital, has dramatically deteriorated since February 18, when Syrian government forces launched an operation codenamed Damascus Steel, in a bid to clear the region of militants. The terrorist groups entrenched in the area deliberately striving to escalate the situation in East Ghouta, preventing civilians from leaving the area and provoking retaliatory fights against the Syrian government, according to the Russian military.

    The views and opinions expressed by the volunteer are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Israel Vows to Prevent Iran's Permanent Military Presence in Syria
    Scientists Finally Uncover Origins of 'Jihadist Disease' in Syria and Iraq
    Residents of Syria’s E Ghouta Running Out of Food, Essentials – Russian Military
    Tags:
    victims, reports, airstrike, shelling, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Walk Through the Oscars-2018 Red Carpet
    Walk Through the Oscars 2018 Red Carpet
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok