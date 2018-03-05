Register
16:42 GMT +305 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the Federal Assembly at Moscow's Manezh exhibition centre on March 01, 2018

    'Putin's Speech Was to Send a Clear Message to the US' – Scientist

    © AFP 2018/ Yuri KADOBNOV
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    4131

    Last week President Putin said, during his annual address to the Federal Assembly, that Russia has developed an invincible new cruise missile and warned that any use of nuclear weapons against Russia or its allies will be viewed as a nuclear attack and would trigger an immediate response from Moscow.

    Sputnik discussed this with Dr. Rajeswari Pillai Rajagopalan, Senior Fellow and Head of the Nuclear and Space Policy Initiative at Observer Research Foundation.

    Sputnik: What are your thoughts on President Putin’s speech? Did anything come as a surprise to you?

    Rajeswari Pillai Rajagopalan: This was certainly quite an impressive speech, and I think this is an annual speech where one gets to see what Russia has been up to in terms of immediate developments, particularly in the defense sector; I think that's something that we have been watching out for, so that speech has been particularly impressive in terms of the new weapons systems that Putin talked about. I think some of the things he said, that some of the systems, have already been tested out and some of the systems are already operational with the forces, so he did highlight that these are in operational stages and that the world, and US in particular, should be careful about dealing with Russia. I think there's lot of political posturing in that sense, Putin also said that now the US must listen to us, must see what our capabilities are, of course, the weapons systems and the display of weapons is important, but the political aspect of Putin's speech, I think, is even more interesting. One is to send a clear message to the US, but I also think it's the domestic political message that came across as something important.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual Presidential Address to the Federal Assembly at the Manezh Central Exhibition Hall
    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual Presidential Address to the Federal Assembly at the Manezh Central Exhibition Hall

    Sputnik: Experts said that this announcement, the development of a new strategic weapon, might start a new arms race, what are your thoughts on that?

    Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual Presidential Address to the Federal Assembly at the Manezh Central Exhibition Hall
    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    President Putin Reveals Two Cases When Russia Can Use Nuclear Weapons
    Rajeswari Pillai Rajagopalan: Absolutely, I think this is a particularly tough period of time, when there is a global power transition, countries are looking at whether this missile defense system or any other missile system, there is a sign of competition, there's a lot of suspicion in competition, so it is a time indeed for a potentially new arms race [to emerge] out of the new technologies and new weapons systems that are coming out. Unfortunately, I think this is going to be a reality, there will be an arms race that will pick up in the near future among the major powers.

    Sputnik: Despite the missile Putin showcased being within the provisions of the 1987 INF Treaty Washington has already accused Moscow of treaty violations, why is that?

    Rajeswari Pillai Rajagopalan: There has been back and forth on that, between Russia and the Unites States saying to each other, that the US has not been meeting obligatory commitments, the Americans say that Moscow has been violating the commitments. But adding the variety to the old kinds of systems,the new weapons systems that are coming out, the long-range missile capabilities and the missile defense systems that are coming out, all of that points to the competition that's going to stay on and play in the coming decade, and I think that the INF Treaty violations, I think there have been back and forth between both sides and are difficult to absolutely verify one way or the other.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Pentagon to Pour Extra Money in Hypersonic Weapons as Putin Reveals New Arms
    Putin: New Russian Nuclear-Powered ICBMs Successfully Tested (VIDEO)
    Animation of Discord: US State Department Offended by Clip During Putin's Speech
    Tags:
    systems, address, weapons, Vladimir Putin, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Walk Through the Oscars-2018 Red Carpet
    Walk Through the Oscars 2018 Red Carpet
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok